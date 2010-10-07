Fashion New Uses for Old Things
Button as Apron Hook
Cooking up a storm? For easy access, attach a button to the front of an apron so you can hang a pot holder or a looped dish towel from it.
Newspaper as Shoe Deodorizer
Help shoes keep their shape and smell fresh by stuffing them with newspaper after wearing them.
Cotton Balls as Shoe Resizer
Give roomy heels and ballet flats a perfect fit (so you don't pull a Cinderella) by filling in the toe area with some cotton balls.
Hair Clip as Shoe Embellishment
Are those comfy pumps in need of something special for your big day? Attach your favorite sparkly hair clip to add just the right amount of flair.
Glass Vase as Belt Corraller
It's a cinch to keep belts organized and visible: Coil them into spirals and stack them on top of one another in a large clear vase. (Put favorite belts at the top for easy access.)
Jewelry Box as Coaster
A pretty jewelry box top is the perfect size for most wine glasses. Decorate the inside or add some confetti for a party.
Hair Elastic as Tights Bundler
Roll up pairs of stockings or leggings and wrap hair ties around them to keep the rolls from unraveling. It will be easier to find a specific pair on mornings when you're, well, tight on time.
Shoe Boxes as Drawer Dividers
Time for your lingerie drawer to step into line. Cut shoe boxes in half, along the length or width, and fill the resulting compartments with folded briefs, socks, or stacked bras.
Button as Necklace Pendant
Have one special button? Thread it onto a thin chain or a delicate piece of ribbon for a standout necklace.
Button as Earring Holder
Travel is best done in pairs (think of Lewis and Clark or Thelma and Louise). To keep a set of earrings together on your next overnight jaunt, fasten them to a button so they won’t get lost in your suitcase pocket.
Candlestick as Bracelet Holder
Bangles bulging out of your jewelry box? Slip them over a candlestick and let them accessorize your dresser.
Felt Pads as Clothing Securer
Help strappy garments stay on hangers. Affix a circle to each end.
Bobby Pin as Gift-Card Clip
More than just a hair accessory: Attach a note to a ribbon with a colorful or bedazzled bobby pin.
Socks as Floor Protector
Protect wood floors. Slide socks onto the legs of chairs and tables so they don’t scratch the floor when you rearrange the room (yet again).
Panty Hose as Candle Cleaner
Revive a forgotten flickerer. Slide a dusty candle inside a stocking and roll it around.
Lint Roller as Handbag Cleaner
Quickly clean the interior of your purse by running a lint roller over the lining. Submitted by: Dotchie
Belt Hanger as Kitchen Towel Hooks
Hook extra dish towels and pot holders on a belt hanger for easy retrieval.
Sandpaper as Knit Depiller
Wipe fine-grit sandpaper over a sweater in one direction—gently!—to lift pesky pills.
Sandpaper as Sole Scuffer
Fall for new shoes, not in them. Rub medium-grit sandpaper over the bottoms to give slippery soles some traction.
Candle as Zipper Fixer
Release a stubborn zipper by lightly rubbing a candle along the teeth on both sides to smooth the way.
Post Earring as Eyeglasses Screw
Use a spare post earring to fix broken spectacles (without resorting to tape). If the tiny screw that connects the arm to the frame of your glasses goes missing, replace it with a stud and secure it with the back for a temporary solution.
Clip-On Earrings as Shoe Embellishments
Channel Grandma’s style and update plain white wedding shoes (or everyday ballet flats) with a funky pair of clip-on earrings. Attach them to the shoes at the center (or slightly off center), and let your fancy footwork peek out from under your gown. You'll be able to update your bejeweled flats as quickly as you change your mood.
Emery Board as Stain Remover
Remove small stains from suede by gently rubbing the file (either side) across the problem area a few times to get rid of the splotch and refresh the nap.
Flat Iron as Touch-Up Iron
No time to drag out your iron and ironing board? A straightening iron works perfectly between buttons where a regular iron doesn’t fit. And it smooths collar creases and minor wrinkles. So you can look perfectly pressed when you're pressed for time.
Brooch as Sweater Securer
Adjust the fit of—and add a touch of sparkle to—a loose blouse or shirt by pinning it in back with a brooch. Or turn a cardigan into a form-fitting wrap sweater: Pull one side across the body and pin it in place.
Tape as Shoelace Aglets
Seal the end of a frayed shoelace rather than running out for a replacement.
Velcro as Sweater Depiller
Lightly run the hook side over a pilly sweater to smooth it out.
Wine Bottle as Boot Supporter
Preserve the shape of tall leather boots by placing a bottle into each one's shaft for reinforcement.
Double-Sided Tape as Hem Securer
Fix a fallen hem when there’s no time for a trip to the tailor.
Buttons as Appetizer Stand
Here's a fanciful and fun way to serve cubed cheese, cherry tomatoes, and more: Place large buttons on a tray, spear the hors d'oeuvres with toothpicks, then anchor the toothpick ends in the buttons' holes.
Lip Balm as Shoelace Securer
Keep shoelaces from coming undone by creating your own version of waxed laces: Just use the balm to coat the strings where you loop and knot and they won’t budge.