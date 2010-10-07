Entertainment New Uses

By Real Simple
Updated April 03, 2013
Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran
Suprising new ways to use books, CDs, games, and more.
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Parchment Paper as Musical Instrument

Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Make a kazoo by folding a piece of parchment or wax paper over a comb’s teeth (the paper should hang over about an inch).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

To-Go Container as Paint Palette

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Kristine Trevino

Even a starving artist eats takeout sometimes. Use the plastic top from a to-go container as a palette for mixing colors; when you’re finished, just toss.

3 of 20

CD as Ice Scraper

Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Too cold to hunt down the real deal? Use a jewel case to clear the frost from your windshield.

Advertisement

4 of 20

CD as Invitation

Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Make jazzy (or rockin’) invitations. Jot down party details on the shiny side and mail the CD out in a cushioned envelope (postage: about a dollar).

5 of 20

Poker Caddy as Pencil Organizer

James Wojcik

Dialed back on late nights? Corral some clutter with that poker caddy. Glue a poker chip to the bottom of each slot, then close the gaps on the sides with playing cards to create compartments for stray pens and pencils.

6 of 20

Beer Can as Noise Maker

James Wojcik

Cut down on drinking? You can still start 2012 off with a bang—or at least a rattle. Drop a dozen coins into a clean, empty beer can and seal the opening with tape. When the clock strikes 12, shake some noise.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

TV Remote as Hiding Place

James Wojcik

Curbed your TV watching? Remove the batteries from an old remote and stuff the empty compartment with emergency cash, a spare key, or anything else you need handy (but hidden).

8 of 20

Book as Word Scramble

John Lawton; Styling: Linden Elstran

For the kids' table: Cut out 30 or so words from old children's books (the fonts are larger) and challenge them to form sentences with the pieces.

9 of 20

Address Labels as Bookplates

Mark Weiss

Stick or tape them on anything you don't want to lose: books, magazines, umbrellas, Tupperware containers, cell phones, the stapler on your desk at work. That way your stuff will see many happy returns.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Jewelry Box as Game Piece Storage

Kathryn Barnard

Store game pieces, play money, or other priceless rainy-afternoon distractions.

11 of 20

Coupon as Grocery Store Game

James Baigrie

Ward off temper tantrums in the supermarket by handing out unneeded coupons and have your kids go on a scavenger hunt. First one to spot five items gets a big prize (okay, a pack of bubble gum) at checkout.

12 of 20

Button as Board Game Piece

James Wojcik

Is your Monopoly game missing its top hat? Replace wayward board-game pieces without missing a beat (or a turn).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Jewel Case as Recipe Card Holder

Antonis Achilleos

Easily display a recipe card during meal prep by opening the CD case and bending it back as shown, then place the card (after cutting it to fit, if necessary) on top.

14 of 20

Storybook Pages as Placemats

Mark Lund

Add some character(s) to a table setting by sandwiching favorite storybook pages between lamination sheets (available at office-supply stores). Catchy text and colorful pictures (think Dr. Seuss and nursery rhymes) are especially attention-grabbing.

15 of 20

Toothpaste as CD Cleaner

Burcu Avsar

To restore a damaged CD, apply a dot of non-gel formulat toothpaste to a cotton cloth and rub in a straight line from the center of the CD outward, covering any scratches. Rinse off the toothpaste with water.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Twister Mat as Tablecloth

James Baigrie

Protect the dinner table during a kid’s party, so right-hand-red Kool-Aid spills and left-hand-blueberry pie blobs don’t become permanent features.

17 of 20

Kitchen Timer as Board Game Timer

James Wojcik

Keep games fair. Replace the sand timer in a board game with a much less subtle kitchen timer. (The dinging will keep the game moving.)

18 of 20

Penny as Replacement Game Piece

James Wojcik

Replace a missing piece of your family’s favorite board game. Just remember: No fighting over who gets to be president!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

CD as Candle Plate

James Wojcik

Catch messy candle drippings. Rest a pillar candle on top of a CD placed shiny-side-up to reflect the glow.

20 of 20

CD as Drink Coaster

James Wojcik

Stop wet glasses from leaving messy tracks on the tabletop. Truth is, some CDs are more useful as coasters.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple