New Uses for Electronics
TV Remote as Hiding Place
Curbed your TV watching? Remove the batteries from an old remote and stuff the empty compartment with emergency cash, a spare key, or anything else you need handy (but hidden).
Scratched CD as Safety Reflector
Want drivers to see—not sideswipe—yourmailbox at night? Glue headlight-catching CDs onto its side.
Hanging Wash Bag as Cord Storage
Store chargers, power cords, and extra headphones in the clear pouches of a hanging jewelry organizer. You'll be able to find exactly what you're looking for and packing your tech is that much easier. Submitted by: jloper
Address Labels as Travel ID Tags
Tag your precious travel items, such as your iPod and digital camera with return address labels. If you accidentally leave a device on the airplane, a Good Samaritan will know where to mail it. Consider them homing devices for your airborne companions.
Aluminum Foil as an Antenna
If your DVD player is stacked on top of the TV (or vice versa) and the picture is fuzzy, the two electromagnetic fields may be commingling, confusing the signals. (This usually happens with plastic casings; with metal it's less likely.) Slip a sheet of foil between the machines to separate the fields.
Cassette Case as Cord Organizer
Neatly coil the cords of your small, tangle-prone cables and earbuds and tuck them into the empty plastic holder. If you have several, label each case with a sticker for clear identification. It'll be the end of crossed wires.
Digital Camera as New-City Navigator
Don’t make yourself a target by looking like a tourist. Snap a photo of your map and it will look as if you’re scrolling through snapshots, not street names.
Rice as Cell Phone Dryer
So your phone fell into the sink? Try your own CPR (that’s “cell-phone resuscitation”): Dry any visible droplets, pop out the battery, and stick both the phone and the battery in a bowl of rice overnight. The rice will soak up most of the remaining moisture.
Soap Case as Camera Carrier
Protect your picture taker from getting knocked around in your carry-on by placing it in a hard plastic travel soap case.
Toilet Paper Roll as Cord Holder
Contain extra extension cords by wrapping the length of one around your hand then sliding the whole thing inside the tube.
Trouser Sock as Cord Organizer
Contain computer or television cords inside a stretchy trouser sock with the toe cut off.