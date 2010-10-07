New Uses for Electronics

By Real Simple
Updated April 18, 2013
James Wojcik
Surprising tricks for cell phones, cameras, and more.
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

TV Remote as Hiding Place

James Wojcik

Curbed your TV watching? Remove the batteries from an old remote and stuff the empty compartment with emergency cash, a spare key, or anything else you need handy (but hidden).

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Scratched CD as Safety Reflector

Jens Mortensen

Want drivers to see—not sideswipe—yourmailbox at night? Glue headlight-catching CDs onto its side.

3 of 11

Hanging Wash Bag as Cord Storage

John Lawton; Styling: Linden Elstran

Store chargers, power cords, and extra headphones in the clear pouches of a hanging jewelry organizer. You'll be able to find exactly what you're looking for and packing your tech is that much easier. Submitted by: jloper

Advertisement

4 of 11

Address Labels as Travel ID Tags

Kathryn Barnard

Tag your precious travel items, such as your iPod and digital camera with return address labels. If you accidentally leave a device on the airplane, a Good Samaritan will know where to mail it. Consider them homing devices for your airborne companions.

5 of 11

Aluminum Foil as an Antenna

Quentin Bacon

If your DVD player is stacked on top of the TV (or vice versa) and the picture is fuzzy, the two electromagnetic fields may be commingling, confusing the signals. (This usually happens with plastic casings; with metal it's less likely.) Slip a sheet of foil between the machines to separate the fields.

6 of 11

Cassette Case as Cord Organizer

Mark Lund

Neatly coil the cords of your small, tangle-prone cables and earbuds and tuck them into the empty plastic holder. If you have several, label each case with a sticker for clear identification. It'll be the end of crossed wires.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Digital Camera as New-City Navigator

James Wojcik

Don’t make yourself a target by looking like a tourist. Snap a photo of your map and it will look as if you’re scrolling through snapshots, not street names.

8 of 11

Rice as Cell Phone Dryer

John Lawton

So your phone fell into the sink? Try your own CPR (that’s “cell-phone resuscitation”): Dry any visible droplets, pop out the battery, and stick both the phone and the battery in a bowl of rice overnight. The rice will soak up most of the remaining moisture.



9 of 11

Soap Case as Camera Carrier

David Prince

Protect your picture taker from getting knocked around in your carry-on by placing it in a hard plastic travel soap case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Toilet Paper Roll as Cord Holder

Monica Buck

Contain extra extension cords by wrapping the length of one around your hand then sliding the whole thing inside the tube.

11 of 11

Trouser Sock as Cord Organizer

Amy Wilson

Contain computer or television cords inside a stretchy trouser sock with the toe cut off.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple