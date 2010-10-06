Beauty New Uses
Deodorant as Blister Preventer
Make breaking shoes in less of a pain. Rub clear-gel deodorant on spots prone to blistering before you step out in a stiff new pair.
Lunch Box as Toiletries Bag
Keep shampoo from crossing unauthorized borders by packing toiletries in a sturdy lunch box in your luggage.
Bar of Soap as Pretty Pincushion
Stick needles and pins in a wrapped bar of soap. The soap’s oils make the pointy ends glide through fabric “sew” easily.
Hair Dryer as Mirror Defogger
After a steamy shower, clear the bathroom mirror with a quick blast of hot or cold air.
Glasses Case as Makeup Organizer
With the cameras flashing and all eyes on you, there’s a lot of pressure to look your very best. Stash extra makeup—think lip gloss and concealer—in an empty glasses case and tuck in your purse for quick touch up’s throughout the day.
Cotton Balls as Shoe Resizer
Give roomy heels and ballet flats a perfect fit (so you don't pull a Cinderella) by filling in the toe area with some cotton balls.
Oven Mitt as Heat Guard
When you don’t have time to let your styling tool cool (say, you’re headed for the airport or going straight to work from the gym), stash it in a heat-resistant mitt before packing it up.
Q-Tip as Makeup Brush
Artfully dab on costume makeup without getting your good makeup brushes dirty.
Bobby Pin as Gift-Card Clip
More than just a hair accessory: Attach a note to a ribbon with a colorful or bedazzled bobby pin.
Cornstarch as Makeup Protector
Balance the oiliness of moisturizing makeup. Brush on a thin layer as a finishing touch.
Baby Oil as Paint Remover
Dab some baby oil on splatters to remove latex paint from skin.
Conditioner as Shaving Cream
Lighten your carry-on load and sub conditioner for shaving cream.
Silverware Holder as Bathroom Drawer Organizer
Use a utensil tray in your bathroom drawer to keep small items like tweezers, nail clippers, and makeup brushes organized. Submitted by: Margaret2580
Locked Cosmetic Bag as Childproof Storage
Put medications in a locked cosmetic case for an easy way to keep curious kids away from poking around the medicine cabinet.
Ice Bucket as Hair Dryer Holder
Store your hairdryer in an ice bucket to add a decorative touch to your bathroom and keep the counter tidy.
Hair Spray as Lipstick Stain Remover
Kiss that smudge of Really Red good-bye. If the fabric is machine washable, saturate the spot with hair spray, let it sit for 10 minutes, then dab with a damp cloth or sponge to remove. Launder as usual to wash out any residual stain and spray.
Baking Soda as Hair Cleanser
If daily use of mousse or gel is weighing down your locks, add a pinch or two of baking soda to your shampoo once a week to remove product buildup. Getting squeaky-clean strands is a piece of cake.
Contact Lens Case as Pill Storage
Easily transport non-prescription pills without all the bottles. Pop it into your handbag and you'll have a headache remedy handy when the man in seat 7A drones on about his herniated disk. Plus you'll keep pills out of contact with everything else in your purse
Eyeglasses Case as Manicure Kit
An unused glasses case makes a convenient storage spot for nail files, clippers and other manicure essentials while on the go.
Flat Iron as Ribbon Smoother
Get the kinks out of wrinkled wrapping ribbons that were tied around your birthday presents for recycled bows without the telltale creases from the previous gift box.
Hair Clip as Towel Securer
Maintain some modesty in the locker room. Hold towel in place with a clawlike clip post-shower.
Baby Powder as Dry Shampoo
Fake freshly washed hair by sprinkling powder on, then comb through down to the roots.
Baking Soda as Toothpaste
When you can't squeeze another dollop out of the tube, make a paste of baking soda and water. It will get your teeth clean until you can make it to the store.
Bobby Pin as Bookmark
Use a bejeweled hair clip to save your place in the latest thriller. Slide the pin over a few pages (so it stays in place) to mark where you left off.
Cooking Spray as Manicure Setter
Set a manicure in record time. Lightly mist freshly painted nails for instant smudge protection.
Epsom Salt as Hair Degreaser
Remove greasy buildup from hair by adding 1 tablespoon salt to 1 cup water and massaging through hair. Rinse well.
Film Canister as Manicure Kit
Assemble a mobile manicure kit by cutting a sponge into small pieces, saturating them with nail polish remover, and storing them in the canister.
Lemon as Hair Lightener
For subtle highlights in blond hair, simmer two sliced lemons in water for one hour (add more water if needed). Strain, then pour into a spray bottle.
Lip Balm as Cuticle Moisturizer
Rub a bit of lip balm on dry cuticles for a quick and easy way to soften them when you're on-the-go.
Matchbook as Emery Board
Fix a chipped nail by running the jagged edge along the strike pad to smooth it out.