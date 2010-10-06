Beauty New Uses

By Real Simple
Updated March 04, 2015
Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran
Makeup and skincare products tackle new roles.
Deodorant as Blister Preventer

Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Make breaking shoes in less of a pain. Rub clear-gel deodorant on spots prone to blistering before you step out in a stiff new pair.

Lunch Box as Toiletries Bag

KIRSTEN STRECKER

Keep shampoo from crossing unauthorized borders by packing toiletries in a sturdy lunch box in your luggage.

Bar of Soap as Pretty Pincushion

Stick needles and pins in a wrapped bar of soap. The soap’s oils make the pointy ends glide through fabric “sew” easily.

Hair Dryer as Mirror Defogger

Levi Brown

After a steamy shower, clear the bathroom mirror with a quick blast of hot or cold air.

Glasses Case as Makeup Organizer

Erica McCartney; Styling: Kristine Trevino

With the cameras flashing and all eyes on you, there’s a lot of pressure to look your very best. Stash extra makeup—think lip gloss and concealer—in an empty glasses case and tuck in your purse for quick touch up’s throughout the day.

Cotton Balls as Shoe Resizer

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

Give roomy heels and ballet flats a perfect fit (so you don't pull a Cinderella) by filling in the toe area with some cotton balls.

Oven Mitt as Heat Guard

James Wojcik

When you don’t have time to let your styling tool cool (say, you’re headed for the airport or going straight to work from the gym), stash it in a heat-resistant mitt before packing it up.

Q-Tip as Makeup Brush

Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Artfully dab on costume makeup without getting your good makeup brushes dirty.

Bobby Pin as Gift-Card Clip

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

More than just a hair accessory: Attach a note to a ribbon with a colorful or bedazzled bobby pin.

Cornstarch as Makeup Protector

Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Balance the oiliness of moisturizing makeup. Brush on a thin layer as a finishing touch.

Baby Oil as Paint Remover

Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Dab some baby oil on splatters to remove latex paint from skin.

Conditioner as Shaving Cream

Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Lighten your carry-on load and sub conditioner for shaving cream.

Silverware Holder as Bathroom Drawer Organizer

John Lawton; Styling: Linden Elstran

Use a utensil tray in your bathroom drawer to keep small items like tweezers, nail clippers, and makeup brushes organized. Submitted by: Margaret2580

Locked Cosmetic Bag as Childproof Storage

John Lawton; Styling: Linden Elstran

Put medications in a locked cosmetic case for an easy way to keep curious kids away from poking around the medicine cabinet.

Ice Bucket as Hair Dryer Holder

John Lawton; Styling: Linden Elstran

Store your hairdryer in an ice bucket to add a decorative touch to your bathroom and keep the counter tidy.

Hair Spray as Lipstick Stain Remover

James Wojcik

Kiss that smudge of Really Red good-bye. If the fabric is machine washable, saturate the spot with hair spray, let it sit for 10 minutes, then dab with a damp cloth or sponge to remove. Launder as usual to wash out any residual stain and spray.

Baking Soda as Hair Cleanser

David Prince

If daily use of mousse or gel is weighing down your locks, add a pinch or two of baking soda to your shampoo once a week to remove product buildup. Getting squeaky-clean strands is a piece of cake.

Contact Lens Case as Pill Storage

Frances Janisch

Easily transport non-prescription pills without all the bottles. Pop it into your handbag and you'll have a headache remedy handy when the man in seat 7A drones on about his herniated disk. Plus you'll keep pills out of contact with everything else in your purse

Eyeglasses Case as Manicure Kit

Kirsten Strecker

An unused glasses case makes a convenient storage spot for nail files, clippers and other manicure essentials while on the go.

Flat Iron as Ribbon Smoother

Beatriz da Costa

Get the kinks out of wrinkled wrapping ribbons that were tied around your birthday presents for recycled bows without the telltale creases from the previous gift box.

Hair Clip as Towel Securer

Formula Z/S

Maintain some modesty in the locker room. Hold towel in place with a clawlike clip post-shower.

Baby Powder as Dry Shampoo

Beth Galton

Fake freshly washed hair by sprinkling powder on, then comb through down to the roots.

Baking Soda as Toothpaste

Antonis Achilleos

When you can't squeeze another dollop out of the tube, make a paste of baking soda and water. It will get your teeth clean until you can make it to the store.

Bobby Pin as Bookmark

Frances Janisch

Use a bejeweled hair clip to save your place in the latest thriller. Slide the pin over a few pages (so it stays in place) to mark where you left off.

Cooking Spray as Manicure Setter

Monica Buck

Set a manicure in record time. Lightly mist freshly painted nails for instant smudge protection.

Epsom Salt as Hair Degreaser

David Prince

Remove greasy buildup from hair by adding 1 tablespoon salt to 1 cup water and massaging through hair. Rinse well.

Film Canister as Manicure Kit

Anson Smart

Assemble a mobile manicure kit by cutting a sponge into small pieces, saturating them with nail polish remover, and storing them in the canister.

Lemon as Hair Lightener

Antonis Achilleos

For subtle highlights in blond hair, simmer two sliced lemons in water for one hour (add more water if needed). Strain, then pour into a spray bottle.

Lip Balm as Cuticle Moisturizer

Beth Galton

Rub a bit of lip balm on dry cuticles for a quick and easy way to soften them when you're on-the-go.

Matchbook as Emery Board

FORMULA Z/S

Fix a chipped nail by running the jagged edge along the strike pad to smooth it out.

Mayonnaise as Hair Conditioner