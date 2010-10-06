New Uses for Accessories

By Real Simple
Updated March 10, 2015
Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran
Accent pieces work double time with these creative twists.
Glass Vase as Belt Corraller

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

It's a cinch to keep belts organized and visible: Coil them into spirals and stack them on top of one another in a large clear vase. (Put favorite belts at the top for easy access.)

Button as Apron Hook

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

Cooking up a storm? For easy access, attach a button to the front of an apron so you can hang a pot holder or a looped dish towel from it.

Glasses Case as Makeup Organizer

Erica McCartney; Styling: Kristine Trevino

With the cameras flashing and all eyes on you, there’s a lot of pressure to look your very best. Stash extra makeup—think lip gloss and concealer—in an empty glasses case and tuck in your purse for quick touch up’s throughout the day.

Brooch as Bouquet Embellishment

Erica McCartney; Styling: Kristine Trevino

Whether you’ve held onto your grandmother’s keepsake or purchased something special for this occasion, add some bling to your bouquet. The flowers may last only a few days, but you’ll always have the pin—and the memories that go along with it.

Bobby Pin as Small Nail Holder

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

When working with a too-tiny-to-grip nail, slide it into the grooves of a bobby pin, then hold the end of the bobby pin as you hammer.

Hanger as Ribbon Organizer

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Kristine Trevino

Turn a tangle of ribbons into a neat presentation. Hang coordinating colors over the prongs of a tie hanger.

Tulle as Votive Embellishment

Erica McCartney; Styling: Kristine Trevino

Add a feminine and romantic touch to the reception by illuminating tables with an array of small glass votives wrapped in delicate white tulle.

Cotton Balls as Shoe Resizer

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

Give roomy heels and ballet flats a perfect fit (so you don't pull a Cinderella) by filling in the toe area with some cotton balls.

Ribbon as Shoelace

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Kristine Trevino

Let everyone know you march to the beat of your own drum; use colorful ribbon in place of shoelaces. Change when the mood strikes.

Gift Box as Sugar Holder

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Kristine Trevino

More lovely to look at than the branded box from the store, but it still slides easily into the pantry for storage.

Bobby Pin as Gift-Card Clip

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

More than just a hair accessory: Attach a note to a ribbon with a colorful or bedazzled bobby pin.

Hair Clip as Shoe Embellishment

Erica McCartney; Styling: Kristine Trevino

Are those comfy pumps in need of something special for your big day? Attach your favorite sparkly hair clip to add just the right amount of flair.

Rubber Band as Jar Opener

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Kristine Trevino

Get a grip on a tricky top; wrap a rubber band around a slippery or sticky lid to give yourself some extra oomph.

Jewelry Box as Coaster

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Kristine Trevino

A pretty jewelry box top is the perfect size for most wine glasses. Decorate the inside or add some confetti for a party.

Shoe Boxes as Drawer Dividers

Levi Brown

Time for your lingerie drawer to step into line. Cut shoe boxes in half, along the length or width, and fill the resulting compartments with folded briefs, socks, or stacked bras.

Candlestick as Bracelet Holder

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

Bangles bulging out of your jewelry box? Slip them over a candlestick and let them accessorize your dresser.

Socks as Floor Protector

Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Protect wood floors. Slide socks onto the legs of chairs and tables so they don’t scratch the floor when you rearrange the room (yet again).

Button as Earring Holder

Levi Brown

Travel is best done in pairs (think of Lewis and Clark or Thelma and Louise). To keep a set of earrings together on your next overnight jaunt, fasten them to a button so they won’t get lost in your suitcase pocket.

Contact Lens Case as Travel Spice Holder

Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Pack small amounts of salt, pepper, and spices for a camping trip.

Panty Hose as Candle Cleaner

Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Revive a forgotten flickerer. Slide a dusty candle inside a stocking and roll it around.

Felt Pads as Clothing Securer

Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Help strappy garments stay on hangers. Affix a circle to each end.

Q-Tip as Makeup Brush

Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Artfully dab on costume makeup without getting your good makeup brushes dirty.

Felt Pads as Cutting Board Anchor

Photos: Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Anchor a cutting board’s corners to make prep work easier and safer.

Cornstarch as Makeup Protector

Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Balance the oiliness of moisturizing makeup. Brush on a thin layer as a finishing touch.

Deodorant as Blister Preventer

Erica McCartney; Styling: Linden Elstran

Make breaking shoes in less of a pain. Rub clear-gel deodorant on spots prone to blistering before you step out in a stiff new pair.

Button as Necklace Pendant

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

Have one special button? Thread it onto a thin chain or a delicate piece of ribbon for a standout necklace.

Sandpaper as Knit Depiller

John Lawton; Styling: Linden Elstran

Wipe fine-grit sandpaper over a sweater in one direction—gently!—to lift pesky pills.

Belt Hanger as Kitchen Towel Hooks

John Lawton; Styling: Linden Elstran

Hook extra dish towels and pot holders on a belt hanger for easy retrieval.

Plastic Drinking Straw as Knot Preventer

John Lawton; Styling: Linden Elstran

For tangle-free jewelry during your travels, unclasp the chain, thread it through a plastic drinking straw, and reclasp. For a shorter chain, cut the drinking straw to the desired length.

Hair Elastic as Tights Bundler

Philip Friedman; Styling: Linden Elstran

Roll up pairs of stockings or leggings and wrap hair ties around them to keep the rolls from unraveling. It will be easier to find a specific pair on mornings when you're, well, tight on time.

Lint Roller as Handbag Cleaner

John Lawton; Styling: Linden Elstran

Quickly clean the interior of your purse by running a lint roller over the lining. Submitted by: Dotchie

Tissue Paper as Purse Shaper