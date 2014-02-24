Help replenish moisture and exfoliate all skin types with a mask of plain full-fat yogurt and oatmeal, a treatment that also cools and calms overheated skin, red skin, and heat rash. Mix ½ cup of each ingredient, leave the mask on for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse. Repeat up to three times a week.



For an even simpler at-home facial, mix a package of plain instant oatmeal with warm water and apply to skin. Let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then rinse well.