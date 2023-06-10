Hang on—Amazon Just Released a New Round of Outdoor Furniture and Decor, With Prices Starting at $9

Turning your backyard into the oasis of your dreams isn’t hard. It just calls for a few patio furniture pieces here and some cute decor there. And if you love to have the latest and greatest, get excited because Amazon dropped a slew of new patio furniture and decor—and most of them are already on sale. We’re talking up to 67 percent off.

To find the newest products on Amazon, you just have to go to the retailer’s Hot New Releases section. The hub showcases top-rated recent items across all departments, including fashion, beauty, electronics, and home. That’s where these outdoor must-haves come in. You’ll discover patio furniture sets, comfy outdoor chairs, weather-proof accessories, fun outdoor lighting, and more starting at just $9.

New Outdoor Furniture and Decor Finds

Just imagine relaxing with your morning coffee while sitting at this outdoor conversation set, which is already dubbed a number one new release on Amazon. The comfortable unit comes with two cushioned chairs that have a sleek woven exterior and metal legs. The durable chairs can withstand up to 350 pounds and take minutes to assemble. The set comes with a small table, perfect for your mug. However, this style is also available in a singular loveseat, a sectional sofa set, and a four-piece bundle. But keep in mind, the sets are the only ones with a hidden coupon!

Amazon

To buy: $425 with coupon (was $500); amazon.com.

Sunny days a little intense? Try a patio umbrella on for size. This ultra-large outdoor option is basically giving you the shade of three umbrellas in one. It spans 15 feet, providing coverage for two lounge pool chairs or even a large outdoor dining table. The umbrella shade has a double-sided design and is equipped with UV protection to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. Plus, this pick is easy to open and close via the cranking handle system. It comes in six colors and is on sale with a bonus hidden coupon.

Amazon

To buy: $159 with coupon (was $199); amazon.com.

When it comes to outdoor visibility, you’ll want something that’ll brighten your path without raising the electric bill. An outdoor solar light is a great solution to consider, and this on-sale spotlight pick is already a shopper favorite. The two-pack has a panel on the top that absorbs the sun’s energy to power the device come dusk up to 18 hours. It works with three lighting modes and has a spiked bottom that secures it into your yard. Use the lights along your driveway or place them near specialty trees or plants to highlight them at night.

Amazon

To buy: $14 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

And jazz up your deck in an instant with this stylish outdoor patio rug that’s currently discounted at Amazon. Made with recycled plastic materials, this outdoor rug is designed to easily withstand rain, pool splashes, and more. The stain-resistant model is also pain-free to clean—just hose it down outside and call it a day. Oh, and if you couldn’t tell, the rug has a fun geometric pattern and comes in two colors, plus three sizes.

Amazon

To buy: $56; amazon.com.

Want to see what other new outdoor must-haves you need to check out? Take a peek at the list below for even more favorites before browsing the Hot New Releases section at Amazon.

To buy: $150 with coupon (was $160); amazon.com.

To buy: $72 with coupon (was $100); amazon.com.

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

To buy: $115 (was $135); amazon.com.

To buy: $90; amazon.com.

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

To buy: $290; amazon.com.

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

To buy: $500; amazon.com.

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

