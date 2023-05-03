Home Decorating Outdoor Living Surprise! There Are Brand New Outdoor Furniture Pieces on Amazon Starting at Just $16 Right Now And many of them are on sale now, too. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Upgrading your existing furniture goes far beyond your living room, like say, your patio or deck. And with spring here to stay, let’s just say it’s time for a major outdoor furniture refresher. Right now, you can score stylish options that just launched on Amazon with prices starting at just $16. There’s everything from small side tables to six-seating dining sets ripe for the taking right now. They’re all hiding in this Amazon New Releases section that lists the best and freshest products available, so you know you’ll be the first to have ‘em. Think lounge seating picks, outdoor storage must-haves, and beyond. Plus, many of these options are on sale, too. New Outdoor Furniture Amazon Releases Paolfox Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $120 Yitahome Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $750 with coupon (was $830) MoNiBloom Lounge Sun Shade Chair Set, $100 East Oak Conversation Patio Furniture Set, $1,200 Anmutig Patio Swivel Dining Chair Set, $196 Babion Outdoor Side Table, $24 with coupon (was $36) Vigel Double Camping Hammock, $16 Greesum Resin Outdoor Storage Deck Box, $40 (was $43) Tensun Outdoor Patio Daybed, $649 East Oak Outdoor Loveseat, $320 with coupon (was $400) Found: The Most Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples You'll Wear on Repeat—Up to 56% Off at Amazon Eating outdoors is a must on a nice, sunny day. And now you can finally do so in style with this patio dining set that’s on sale right now with a hidden coupon. This pick comes with a large, rectangular table and six swivel chairs to seat the whole family. What makes the chairs especially comfortable is their woven material, which has enough give to deliver an ergonomic back experience, as well as the relaxed reclined feature, so you can sit back and unwind. Amazon To buy: $750 with coupon (was $830); amazon.com. Now, if you’ve been searching for a daybed to relax poolside, this is the one to get. The sunbed comes together with several ottoman-style cushions, so you can spread out. However, if you’re having a few guests over, just separate the cushions to magically turn them into extra seats. One can even be converted to a side table. And anyone who prefers shade will love that this pick is also equipped with a built-in canopy. Amazon To buy: $649; amazon.com. Want just a small sofa piece? This stylish loveseat might be the one you’re after. The two-seater comes with durable, cream cushions designed to hold up to sun, water, and the like. It has a fun appearance thanks to its braided rope side paneling and minimalistic steel legs. The loveseat is also available in gray and is marked down via an under-the-radar $80 coupon. Amazon To buy: $1,200; amazon.com. See what else is new on Amazon? Take a peek at the list below for the best options now. Amazon To buy: $120; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $100; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $196; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $24 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $16; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $40 (was $43); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $320 with coupon (was $400); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $104 with coupon (was $114); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Deep Conditioning Hair Mask With 2,600 Five-Star Ratings Saved My Dry, Dull Hair Before My Wedding I’ve Tested This Instagram-Worthy Cleanser, and It Gives My Skin a Glow I’ve Never Seen Before I Tried Bissell's Little Green Carpet Cleaner, and It Completely Rocked My World