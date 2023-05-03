Surprise! There Are Brand New Outdoor Furniture Pieces on Amazon Starting at Just $16 Right Now

And many of them are on sale now, too.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 06:00AM EDT

YITAHOME Patio Dining Set Tout
Upgrading your existing furniture goes far beyond your living room, like say, your patio or deck. And with spring here to stay, let’s just say it’s time for a major outdoor furniture refresher. Right now, you can score stylish options that just launched on Amazon with prices starting at just $16.

There’s everything from small side tables to six-seating dining sets ripe for the taking right now. They’re all hiding in this Amazon New Releases section that lists the best and freshest products available, so you know you’ll be the first to have ‘em. Think lounge seating picks, outdoor storage must-haves, and beyond. Plus, many of these options are on sale, too. 

New Outdoor Furniture Amazon Releases

Eating outdoors is a must on a nice, sunny day. And now you can finally do so in style with this patio dining set that’s on sale right now with a hidden coupon. This pick comes with a large, rectangular table and six swivel chairs to seat the whole family. What makes the chairs especially comfortable is their woven material, which has enough give to deliver an ergonomic back experience, as well as the relaxed reclined feature, so you can sit back and unwind. 

YITAHOME Patio Dining Set for 6

To buy: $750 with coupon (was $830); amazon.com.

Now, if you’ve been searching for a daybed to relax poolside, this is the one to get. The sunbed comes together with several ottoman-style cushions, so you can spread out. However, if you’re having a few guests over, just separate the cushions to magically turn them into extra seats. One can even be converted to a side table. And anyone who prefers shade will love that this pick is also equipped with a built-in canopy. 

Tensun Outdoor Patio Furniture Set Daybed Sunbed with Retractable Canopy Conversation Set

To buy: $649; amazon.com.

Want just a small sofa piece? This stylish loveseat might be the one you’re after. The two-seater comes with durable, cream cushions designed to hold up to sun, water, and the like. It has a fun appearance thanks to its braided rope side paneling and minimalistic steel legs. The loveseat is also available in gray and is marked down via an under-the-radar $80 coupon. 

EAST OAK Patio Furniture Set 5 Pieces

To buy: $1,200; amazon.com

See what else is new on Amazon? Take a peek at the list below for the best options now. 

PAOLFOX 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set

To buy: $120; amazon.com.

MoNiBloom 2 Pieces Lounge Outdoor Patio Beach Yard Garden Sun Shade Chair with Utility Tray Cup Holder

To buy: $100; amazon.com.

Anmutig Patio Swivel Dining Chairs Set of 2

To buy: $196; amazon.com

Babion Outdoor Side Tables

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

Vigel Camping Hammock

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

Greesum 31 Gallon Resin Deck Box

To buy: $40 (was $43); amazon.com.

EAST OAK Outdoor Loveseat

To buy: $320 with coupon (was $400); amazon.com.

OUllUO White bar Stools Counter Height

To buy: $104 with coupon (was $114); amazon.com.

