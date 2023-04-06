Home Decorating Outdoor Living Need a Backyard Refresh? These Nifty New Outdoor Essentials Hiding on Amazon Will Help—Starting at $10 There are tons of deals in here, too. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon You may want to lounge out in the backyard… that is, until you realize your patio is seriously lacking in the outdoor decor and furniture department. Sitting on the grass isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, so if you’re in the market for new items that will truly make your outdoor space feel like a vacation, you’re in the right place. When it comes to decorating your deck, patio, or yard, there are a few essentials that are a must—and Amazon is filled with them. Actually there are tons of outdoor dining sets, lighting must-haves, and stylish accents that are all brand new on Amazon within its Hot New Releases section. The best part? Most of these fresh finds are on sale, with prices starting as low as $10. Newly Released Outdoor Essentials Ruhotili Solar Outdoor Light Pack, $28 with coupon (was $30) Kivata Small Acacia Wooden Patio Table, $34 Pakarde Rectangle Patio Umbrella, $76 with coupon (was $86) Restcozi Folding Adirondack Chair, $116 with coupon (was $126) Miulee Decorative Outdoor Throw Pillow Cover Pack, $20 Avoin Colorlife Hydrangea Spring Garden Flag, $10 Dwvo Cast Aluminum Outdoor Patio Bench, $155 with coupon (was $200) Rugshop Maui Reversible Outdoor Rug, $46 Rankok Patio Furniture Conversation Set, $130 Koosa Solar Bug Zapper, $35 with coupon (was $50) Revive Your Front Porch With These Stylish Spring Decor Finds Starting at $14 on Amazon Anyone looking to enjoy the warm weather needs a space with seating to relax, and an Adirondack chair is just the thing. This classic lounge pick has a deep, angled seat and a curved back that’s perfect for snoozing. Unlike most Adirondack chairs, this one is made with a durable plastic material that can stand up to pool splashes, harsh sun, and bumps. And if you need extra space, just fold it down until next time. Amazon To buy: $116 with coupon (was $126); amazon.com. If you’d prefer to sleep in a rocking hammock, you’ve got to check out this discounted option. The Outerman hammock is made with tear-resistant polyester and has a perforated design that won’t retain heat, like other options. It can hold up to 550 pounds in weight, so you and your partner can take a nap in this, too. The hammock has a nifty knot end design featuring a metal ring for extra stability, plus the ends are compatible with a stand or a neighboring tree. Amazon To buy: $22 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com. Adding pretty lighting is a surefire way to create a nice ambiance outdoors, and this stylish pack is one to consider. These lights are powered by the sun via a solar panel battery on the top. The lights use the sun’s energy come evening to light your foot path, highlight your favorite garden plants, or simply make a decorative impact for up to 12 hours. Each light comes with a ground spike that keeps it steadily in the ground and delivers a sunbeam design when lit. Amazon To buy: $28 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com. Want to see what other nifty new outdoor items are hiding on Amazon? Browse the list below for even more picks that you’ve got to add to your cart stat. Amazon To buy: $34; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $76 with coupon (was $86); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $20; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $10; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $155 with coupon (was $200); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $46; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $130; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $35 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $28 with coupon (was $31); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $90; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $270 with coupon (was $300); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $20; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend My Weekday Dinners Were Limited Until This Smart Meat Thermometer Transformed My Cooking This Versatile Spring Dress Can Be Worn With Just About Anything, and It’s Currently on Sale for $28