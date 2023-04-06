Need a Backyard Refresh? These Nifty New Outdoor Essentials Hiding on Amazon Will Help—Starting at $10

There are tons of deals in here, too.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Rankok 4 Piece Patio Furniture Set
Photo:

Amazon

You may want to lounge out in the backyard… that is, until you realize your patio is seriously lacking in the outdoor decor and furniture department. Sitting on the grass isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, so if you’re in the market for new items that will truly make your outdoor space feel like a vacation, you’re in the right place.

When it comes to decorating your deck, patio, or yard, there are a few essentials that are a must—and Amazon is filled with them. Actually there are tons of outdoor dining sets, lighting must-haves, and stylish accents that are all brand new on Amazon within its Hot New Releases section. The best part? Most of these fresh finds are on sale, with prices starting as low as $10. 

Newly Released Outdoor Essentials

Anyone looking to enjoy the warm weather needs a space with seating to relax, and an Adirondack chair is just the thing. This classic lounge pick has a deep, angled seat and a curved back that’s perfect for snoozing. Unlike most Adirondack chairs, this one is made with a durable plastic material that can stand up to pool splashes, harsh sun, and bumps. And if you need extra space, just fold it down until next time. 

Restcozi Adirondack Chair

Amazon

To buy: $116 with coupon (was $126); amazon.com.

If you’d prefer to sleep in a rocking hammock, you’ve got to check out this discounted option. The Outerman hammock is made with tear-resistant polyester and has a perforated design that won’t retain heat, like other options. It can hold up to 550 pounds in weight, so you and your partner can take a nap in this, too. The hammock has a nifty knot end design featuring a metal ring for extra stability, plus the ends are compatible with a stand or a neighboring tree. 

Outerman Camping Hammock

Amazon

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

Adding pretty lighting is a surefire way to create a nice ambiance outdoors, and this stylish pack is one to consider. These lights are powered by the sun via a solar panel battery on the top. The lights use the sun’s energy come evening to light your foot path, highlight your favorite garden plants, or simply make a decorative impact for up to 12 hours. Each light comes with a ground spike that keeps it steadily in the ground and delivers a sunbeam design when lit.

ruhotili Solar Outdoor Lights

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Want to see what other nifty new outdoor items are hiding on Amazon? Browse the list below for even more picks that you’ve got to add to your cart stat. 

Kivata Small Patio Table

Amazon

To buy: $34; amazon.com.

Pakarde 6.6x10ft Rectangle Patio Umbrella

Amazon

To buy: $76 with coupon (was $86); amazon.com.

MIULEE Pack of 4 Decorative Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

AVOIN colorlife Hydrangea Garden Flag

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

DWVO Cast Aluminum Outdoor Patio Garden Bench

Amazon

To buy: $155 with coupon (was $200); amazon.com.

Rugshop Maui Contemporary Geometric Outdoor Rug

Amazon

To buy: $46; amazon.com.

Rankok 4 Piece Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $130; amazon.com.

Koosa Solar Bug Zapper

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Airensky Extra Large Picnic Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $31); amazon.com.

PRAISUN Folding Lounge Chair

Amazon

To buy: $90; amazon.com

YITAHOME Outdoor Table and Storage Cabinet

Amazon

To buy: $270 with coupon (was $300); amazon.com.

Olanly Indoor Doormat

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals Tout
The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend
Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer with Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity
My Weekday Dinners Were Limited Until This Smart Meat Thermometer Transformed My Cooking
Amazon ruched dress tout
This Versatile Spring Dress Can Be Worn With Just About Anything, and It’s Currently on Sale for $28
Related Articles
Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals Tout
The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend
Nifty New Spring Home Items on Amazon
Amazon Just Released Tons of Nifty New Home Items You’ll Want on Hand This Spring—Starting at $10
Best-Selling Patio Furniture Finds on Amazon Tout
There Are So Many Spring Patio Furniture Pieces on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 80% Off
Spring Porch Decor Finds on Amazon
Revive Your Front Porch With These Stylish Spring Decor Finds Starting at $14 on Amazon
Storage and Organization Outlet Deals tout
This Hidden Amazon Section Is Filled With Storage and Organization Essentials—Up to 75% Off
Outdoor Pergola
26 Outdoor Decor Ideas to Turn Your Yard Into a Relaxing Oasis
Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
Commerce Photo Composite
The 20 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Lawn Chairs of 2023 for Relaxing Outdoors
Best Patio Umbrellas
The 9 Best Patio Umbrellas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
One set of the Best Outdoor String Lights on a two toned blue background
The 10 Best Outdoor String Lights of 2023
Best Dining Chairs
The 12 Best Dining Chairs of 2023 for Every Style
Three adirondack chairs in an outdoor setting with a blue backdrop
The 6 Best Adirondack Chairs for Lounging, According to Our Testing
Best Outdoor Mounted Solar Lights
The 9 Best Outdoor Mounted Solar Lights of 2023, According to Our Tests
Best Fire Pits Tout
The 8 Best Fire Pits to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
How to Create a Work From Outdoors Setup: woman working outdoors
How to Set Up the Perfect Work-From-Outdoors Space (Because WFO Is the New WFH)