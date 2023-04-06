Need a Backyard Refresh? These Nifty New Outdoor Essentials Hiding on Amazon Will Help—Starting at $10

You may want to lounge out in the backyard… that is, until you realize your patio is seriously lacking in the outdoor decor and furniture department. Sitting on the grass isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, so if you’re in the market for new items that will truly make your outdoor space feel like a vacation, you’re in the right place.

When it comes to decorating your deck, patio, or yard, there are a few essentials that are a must—and Amazon is filled with them. Actually there are tons of outdoor dining sets, lighting must-haves, and stylish accents that are all brand new on Amazon within its Hot New Releases section. The best part? Most of these fresh finds are on sale, with prices starting as low as $10.

Newly Released Outdoor Essentials

Anyone looking to enjoy the warm weather needs a space with seating to relax, and an Adirondack chair is just the thing. This classic lounge pick has a deep, angled seat and a curved back that’s perfect for snoozing. Unlike most Adirondack chairs, this one is made with a durable plastic material that can stand up to pool splashes, harsh sun, and bumps. And if you need extra space, just fold it down until next time.

Amazon

To buy: $116 with coupon (was $126); amazon.com.

If you’d prefer to sleep in a rocking hammock, you’ve got to check out this discounted option. The Outerman hammock is made with tear-resistant polyester and has a perforated design that won’t retain heat, like other options. It can hold up to 550 pounds in weight, so you and your partner can take a nap in this, too. The hammock has a nifty knot end design featuring a metal ring for extra stability, plus the ends are compatible with a stand or a neighboring tree.

Amazon

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

Adding pretty lighting is a surefire way to create a nice ambiance outdoors, and this stylish pack is one to consider. These lights are powered by the sun via a solar panel battery on the top. The lights use the sun’s energy come evening to light your foot path, highlight your favorite garden plants, or simply make a decorative impact for up to 12 hours. Each light comes with a ground spike that keeps it steadily in the ground and delivers a sunbeam design when lit.

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Want to see what other nifty new outdoor items are hiding on Amazon? Browse the list below for even more picks that you’ve got to add to your cart stat.

Amazon

To buy: $34; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $76 with coupon (was $86); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.



Amazon

To buy: $155 with coupon (was $200); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $46; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $130; amazon.com.



Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $31); amazon.com.



Amazon

To buy: $90; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $270 with coupon (was $300); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

