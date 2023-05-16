Yes, More IKEA Stores Are Opening in the U.S.

Are you a big fan of Swedish furniture retailer IKEA? We have some good news to share with you. The brand, which currently has 51 locations in the United States, recently announced they are opening up seventeen new stores across the country over the next three years, including eight complete IKEA stores and nine Plan and Order points, where you can design your next kitchen, bedroom, or living room. So hopefully no matter where you live, it will become much easier to get those IKEA must-haves.

“The U.S. is one of our most important markets, and we see endless opportunities to grow there and get closer to the many Americans with affordable products and services,” said Tolga Öncü, head of IKEA Retail, Ingka Group. Curious about where the new stores will be located? The company has announced new stores in San Francisco, Calif., and Arlington, Va., coming this summer, but we'll have to wait for additional details on the other openings.

From new concept stores to 900 (yes, 900!) much-needed pick-up locations—here’s everything you need to know about IKEA's expansion.

You Can Skip the Warehouse

IKEA provides a very specific shopping experience with huge warehouse stores where customers can easily spend hours treasure-hunting. While you might go there for a sofa or a new bed, you’re likely to buy at least one or two things you didn't expect, whether it’s a light fixture or some extra throw pillows. While many of the brand’s devotees love the experience of shopping in these large spaces and discovering new things—most of us know that a trip to IKEA can easily take up the better part of an afternoon.

The retailer has found a way to address this issue with new concept stores called Planning Studios that have a more curated shopping experience. “We know U.S. customers have a strong desire for more ways to shop and experience IKEA, and this growth plan will allow us to meet that need," says Javier Quiñones, U.S. CEO and chief sustainability officer.

More than half the brand’s new locations will be a fraction of the size of classic IKEA stores, with merchandise specifically for bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens. In addition to the more targeted shopping experience, customers can make free appointments with design personnel. No more wandering around the store or trying to get the attention of busy salespeople.

There are currently two planning studio locations: one in Long Beach, California, and one not too far away in Arcadia, California. Nine more will be coming soon.

More Places to Pick Up Your Order

In addition to the Planning Studios, IKEA is opening up 900 new pick-up locations for customers to receive online orders. This is yet another way the brand is streamlining the shopping process, blending both the online and in-person experience. There are currently 16 pickup locations nationwide, covering everywhere from Southern California to Upstate New York.

Can’t wait to see if IKEA is opening up a new store or pick-up location near you? Check the location finder for a full list of stores.