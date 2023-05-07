Spice Up Your Kitchen This Spring With These Popular New Arrivals at Amazon—All Under $30

There’s no doubt the kitchen can be a stressful, messy place in your home. For many, cooking and cleaning is a repetitive process that takes place nearly everyday. So why not enhance your kitchen space to make life a little easier? Thankfully, Amazon can help make that happen with these popular and nifty kitchen finds all under $30.



Amazon Home has an entire section dedicated to new arrivals, and these kitchen products are sure to upgrade your cooking and dining experience. Whether you need new porcelain bowls, dishwasher-safe kitchen utensils, or even a portable blender, this curated list has you covered. Plus, you’ll discover well-liked picks from Le Creuset, Martha Strewart, and more for as low as $17.

New Kitchen Arrivals Under $30 at Amazon

Nothing says “good morning” like the sweet aroma of freshly-brewed coffee. And this electric coffee grinder effortlessly blends coffee beans with the push of a button. The useful product is designed with a stainless steel blade that smoothly grinds beans in 5, 10, or 15 seconds—depending on how thin you prefer the grounds to be. Shoppers say the grinder is easy to clean thanks to its detachable top that can be thrown into the dishwasher. Plus, it takes up minimal space in your kitchen and can be stored away when you’re not using it.

Ooh, la la! Who doesn’t love drinkware from Le Creuset—especially when they’re on sale? This stoneware mug is perfect for tea, coffee, or even soup thanks to its ability to keep liquid temperatures hot or cold. Available in 12 different colors, including the newly released shallot, the 14-ounce mug features a glaze finish that is scratch-, stain-, and crack-resistant. Plus, the popular mug can be paired with the rest of the dishware set to complete your dream dining table, including these matching coasters that are also under $30.

With more than 13,900 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why this Joseph Joseph Wash Basin is a popular pick amongst shoppers. The stone tub allows you to simply wash dishes or clothes from anywhere in your home with its portable design and easy-to-carry handles. The nifty tool features a plug that you can easily pull out to strain water and prevent food from clogging your kitchen sink drain. It’s painless to clean and portable, which is why one shopper calls it “one of the handiest kitchen items I’ve purchased in the last few years.”

This portable Hamilton Beach personal blender is currently on sale for just $24 right now. It’s the perfect gadget to take with you to the gym or work since you can charge it at home and grab on the go. Its compact size and cordless design gives it that unique mobility other blenders don’t have. Plus, its shatterproof jar and twist-on lids allows you to carry your favorite smoothie or shake without spills.

Want to discover even more new popular kitchen arrivals at Amazon? Keep scrolling for under-$30 finds from popular brands from Joseph Joseph and MasterChef.

