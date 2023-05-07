Home Spice Up Your Kitchen This Spring With These Popular New Arrivals at Amazon—All Under $30 Explore finds from customer-loved brands like Le Creuset, Martha Stewart, and more. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 7, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon There’s no doubt the kitchen can be a stressful, messy place in your home. For many, cooking and cleaning is a repetitive process that takes place nearly everyday. So why not enhance your kitchen space to make life a little easier? Thankfully, Amazon can help make that happen with these popular and nifty kitchen finds all under $30. Amazon Home has an entire section dedicated to new arrivals, and these kitchen products are sure to upgrade your cooking and dining experience. Whether you need new porcelain bowls, dishwasher-safe kitchen utensils, or even a portable blender, this curated list has you covered. Plus, you’ll discover well-liked picks from Le Creuset, Martha Strewart, and more for as low as $17. New Kitchen Arrivals Under $30 at Amazon Cosori Pulse Single-Blade Coffee Grinder, $30 Le Creuset Stoneware Mug, $20 (was $24) Joseph Joseph Wash and Drain Washing-Up Bowl, $17 (was $25) Hamilton Beach Blend Now Portable Cordless Blender, $24 (was $30) Martha Stewart BPA-Free Plastic Cutting Board Set, $20 (was $23) GlowSol Soup Bowls Set, $20 Risa Silicone Splatter Screen, $30 HyperChiller Patented Beverage Cooler, $22 (was $25) Nordic Ware Embossed Nonstick Baking Sheet Set, $30 MasterChef Dishwasher-Safe Kitchen Utensil Set, $25 Achieve the Perfect Farmhouse Look With These Popular Amazon Decor Finds—All Under $50 Nothing says “good morning” like the sweet aroma of freshly-brewed coffee. And this electric coffee grinder effortlessly blends coffee beans with the push of a button. The useful product is designed with a stainless steel blade that smoothly grinds beans in 5, 10, or 15 seconds—depending on how thin you prefer the grounds to be. Shoppers say the grinder is easy to clean thanks to its detachable top that can be thrown into the dishwasher. Plus, it takes up minimal space in your kitchen and can be stored away when you’re not using it. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Ooh, la la! Who doesn’t love drinkware from Le Creuset—especially when they’re on sale? This stoneware mug is perfect for tea, coffee, or even soup thanks to its ability to keep liquid temperatures hot or cold. Available in 12 different colors, including the newly released shallot, the 14-ounce mug features a glaze finish that is scratch-, stain-, and crack-resistant. Plus, the popular mug can be paired with the rest of the dishware set to complete your dream dining table, including these matching coasters that are also under $30. Amazon To buy: $20 (was $24); amazon.com. With more than 13,900 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why this Joseph Joseph Wash Basin is a popular pick amongst shoppers. The stone tub allows you to simply wash dishes or clothes from anywhere in your home with its portable design and easy-to-carry handles. The nifty tool features a plug that you can easily pull out to strain water and prevent food from clogging your kitchen sink drain. It’s painless to clean and portable, which is why one shopper calls it “one of the handiest kitchen items I’ve purchased in the last few years.” Amazon To buy: $17 (was $25); amazon.com. This portable Hamilton Beach personal blender is currently on sale for just $24 right now. It’s the perfect gadget to take with you to the gym or work since you can charge it at home and grab on the go. Its compact size and cordless design gives it that unique mobility other blenders don’t have. Plus, its shatterproof jar and twist-on lids allows you to carry your favorite smoothie or shake without spills. Amazon To buy: $24 (was $30); amazon.com. Want to discover even more new popular kitchen arrivals at Amazon? Keep scrolling for under-$30 finds from popular brands from Joseph Joseph and MasterChef. Amazon To buy: $20 (was $23); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $20; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $22 (was $25); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $25; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $24; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers ‘Get Compliments All the Time’ When They Wear This Under-$30 Puff-Sleeve Top These Clever Outdoor Lights on Amazon Are All on Sale Up to 50% Off The Stylish Wireless Bra That ‘Surpasses’ All Others Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now