Spice Up Your Kitchen This Spring With These Popular New Arrivals at Amazon—All Under $30

Explore finds from customer-loved brands like Le Creuset, Martha Stewart, and more.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 7, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

New Arrival Tout
Photo:

Amazon

There’s no doubt the kitchen can be a stressful, messy place in your home. For many, cooking and cleaning is a repetitive process that takes place nearly everyday. So why not enhance your kitchen space to make life a little easier? Thankfully, Amazon can help make that happen with these popular and nifty kitchen finds all under $30. 


Amazon Home has an entire section dedicated to new arrivals, and these kitchen products are sure to upgrade your cooking and dining experience. Whether you need new porcelain bowls, dishwasher-safe kitchen utensils, or even a portable blender, this curated list has you covered. Plus, you’ll discover well-liked picks from Le Creuset, Martha Strewart, and more for as low as $17.

New Kitchen Arrivals Under $30 at Amazon

Nothing says “good morning” like the sweet aroma of freshly-brewed coffee. And this electric coffee grinder effortlessly blends coffee beans with the push of a button. The useful product is designed with a stainless steel blade that smoothly grinds beans in 5, 10, or 15 seconds—depending on how thin you prefer the grounds to be. Shoppers say the grinder is easy to clean thanks to its detachable top that can be thrown into the dishwasher. Plus, it takes up minimal space in your kitchen and can be stored away when you’re not using it. 

COSORI Coffee Espresso Grinder

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Ooh, la la! Who doesn’t love drinkware from Le Creuset—especially when they’re on sale? This stoneware mug is perfect for tea, coffee, or even soup thanks to its ability to keep liquid  temperatures hot or cold. Available in 12 different colors, including the newly released shallot, the 14-ounce mug features a glaze finish that is scratch-, stain-, and crack-resistant. Plus, the popular mug can be paired with the rest of the dishware set to complete your dream dining table, including these matching coasters that are also under $30.

Le Creuset Stoneware 14oz. Mug

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $24); amazon.com.

With more than 13,900 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why this Joseph Joseph Wash Basin is a popular pick amongst shoppers. The stone tub allows you to simply wash dishes or clothes from anywhere in your home with its portable design and easy-to-carry handles. The nifty tool features a plug that you can easily pull out to strain water and prevent food from clogging your kitchen sink drain. It’s painless to clean and portable, which is why one shopper calls it “one of the handiest kitchen items I’ve purchased in the last few years.” 

Joseph Joseph Wash & Drain Dish Tub

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $25); amazon.com.

This portable Hamilton Beach personal blender is currently on sale for just $24 right now. It’s the perfect gadget to take with you to the gym or work since you can charge it at home and grab on the go. Its compact size and cordless design gives it that unique mobility other blenders don’t have. Plus, its shatterproof jar and twist-on lids allows you to carry your favorite smoothie or shake without spills.

Hamilton Beach Mini Cordless Portable Personal Blender

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $30); amazon.com.

Want to discover even more new popular kitchen arrivals at Amazon? Keep scrolling for under-$30 finds from popular brands from Joseph Joseph and MasterChef. 

Martha Stewart Bpa Free Plastic Cutting Board

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $23); amazon.com.

GlowSol Cereal Bowl Set

Amazon

To buy:  $20; amazon.com.

Silicon Splatter Screen

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

HyperChiller

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $25); amazon.com.

Nordic Ware Honeycomb Embossed Nonstick Baking Sheets

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

MasterChef Kitchen Utensils Set

Amazon

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Joseph Joseph Spindola in-Sink Salad Spinning Colander

Amazon

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Dokotoo Floral Print Blouses for Women Crewneck Smocked
Shoppers ‘Get Compliments All the Time’ When They Wear This Under-$30 Puff-Sleeve Top
Customers' Most-Loved Outdoor Lights Tout
These Clever Outdoor Lights on Amazon Are All on Sale Up to 50% Off
Warner's Women's No Side Effects Wireless Bra Tout
The Stylish Wireless Bra That ‘Surpasses’ All Others Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Metal X Side Table Tout
Achieve the Perfect Farmhouse Look With These Popular Amazon Decor Finds—All Under $50
Coastal Decor Roundup TOUT
People Can’t Get Enough of This Amazon Section Filled With Coastal Decor Finds Under $70
Amazon Outlet Deals TOUT
Kate Spade, Bissell, Nespresso, and More Are Up to 72% Off on Amazon This Weekend
Best Amazon April Deals Tout
These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off
Mother's Day Gift Deals Tout
This Hidden Amazon Hub Is Filled With Wildly Popular Gifts Perfect for Mother’s Day—and They’re All on Sale
smart-home-devices-under-tout
Elevate Your Home With Smart Devices from Google, Blink, and More—All on Sale at Amazon
New Le Creuset Color, shallot dishware lavender-gray color
Le Creuset Just Launched a New Color—And It's Perfect for Spring
Amazonâs Most Popular Home Decor Will Update Your Home for Springâand Itâs All Under $35 TOUT
Amazon’s Most Popular Home Decor Will Update Your Home for Spring—and It’s All Under $35
Best Amazon Product Finds Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far
Spring Cleaning Finds Tout
Hold on: Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and More Spring Cleaning Finds Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples
Found: The Most Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples You'll Wear on Repeat—Up to 56% Off at Amazon
YITAHOME Patio Dining Set Tout
Surprise! There Are Brand New Outdoor Furniture Pieces on Amazon Starting at Just $16 Right Now
flats
Haven’t You Heard? Ballet Flats Are Back, and These Popular Under-$30 Finds Are All at Amazon
Bathroom Organizer Tout
11 Clever Amazon Bathroom Storage Solutions That Will Revamp Your Space—and Prices Start at $7
Trending new arrivals under $50
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Style Items for Spring, but You'll Want to Add These 12 to Your Cart ASAP
Rayolon Solar Ground Lights
Amazon’s Most Popular Outdoor Lighting Will Transform Your Yard Into an Oasis—and It’s All Under $35