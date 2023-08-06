7 Clever, Time-Saving Cleaning Gadgets That Just Launched on Amazon, Starting at $10

Deep cleaning your home can be a draining chore that takes hours of time away from your day. If you’re looking for an easier way to tackle the little tasks that add up to a big project, we have a simple solution: These popular time-saving cleaning gadgets just launched on Amazon, and they start at just $10.

Amazon’s Hot New Releases hub is filled with the newly launched products at the retailer that are trending among shoppers. Our curated list of products from the hub’s home and kitchen section features a range of products to help you deep clean your home, fast. Including finds like popular handheld steamers, shower squeegees, and cordless vacuum cleaners from brands like Swiffer and O’Cedar.

New Clever Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon

Vivibyan Handheld Steam Cleaner

Amazon

Even the cracks and crevices in your home need to be cleaned, and this handheld steam cleaner can easily remove bacteria, stains, and built-up residue from your floors, appliances, and furniture. The cleaning tool comes with an extra long cord and nine different attachments to ensure you can successfully clean every kind of mess from just about anywhere in your home.

Untovei Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

Bathroom tile, tubs, and sinks can get dirty fast. That’s why it’s important to have a cleaning gadget that can cover all of your bases in one go. This cordless electric scrubber can easily eliminate dirt, debris, and grime to save you from doing the dirty work. It features three different speeds, an adjustable handle, and seven different brush attachments to make your cleaning experience quick and easy.

Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Long gone are the days of your vacuum getting tangled up as you’re trying to clean. This 4-in-1 vacuum cleaner features a cordless design that can change into a handheld vacuum with the press of a button. You can officially clean your whole home in one run thanks to the vacuum’s versatile design and head attachments that allow you to clean floors, stairs, walls, furniture, and more.

Vevor Carpet Sweeper

Amazon

A simple way to clean up small spills and everyday messes is with this easy-to-use sweeper. No cords or batteries are needed to pick up crumbs, dirt, or pet-hair. It effortlessly glides on carpet, hardwood floors, and under furniture and cleans within minutes. Leave the bulky item behind because this lightweight, cordless, and space-saving gadget can clean just as quickly.

Swiffer Power Mop

Amazon

Throw away the bucket and gloves, because this popular power mop can clean your tile, granite, and hardwood floors without you needing to get your hands dirty. The new Swiffer device lets you spray the cleaning solution as you go to clean in one easy swipe. Its battery-powered design works even faster to eliminate spots and stains from your kitchen, living room, bathroom and beyond. Plus, it has an extra large mopping head to save you time from cleaning other nearby areas later.

Docrok All-Purpose Stainless Steel Shower Squeegee

Amazon

Sparkling windows, mirrors, and glass doors await you thanks to this stainless steel shower squeegee. The cleaning gadget features a small handheld design that allows you to easily wipe away streaks, handprints, and dust on clear surfaces without having to use paper towels or microfiber cloths. Simply spray your favorite glass cleaner, wipe the silicone head across the area, and you’re good to go. Choose from three colors and two different sizes.

O-Cedar Pet Pro Broom and Step-On Dust Pan

Amazon

Calling all pet-lovers! This O-Cedar broom and step-on dust-pan cleans after your furry friends in just one go. The broom sweeps up hair, dander, and debris easily with its durable head that’s designed with double bristles to scoop up more, so you can do less. Just place your foot on the handle of the dust pan to ensure all of the dirt moves into it. When you’re done, simply take the pan to the trash and you’re finished until next time.

