6 New Beauty Products Our Beauty Director Loves

Our beauty director tests allll the products. These are her current faves.

By
Heather Muir Maffei
Heather Muir Maffei
Heather Muir Maffei

Heather Muir Maffei brings more than 15 years of beauty know-how to readers at Real Simple and Health magazines as beauty director. She has worked at Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, Allure, Fitness Magazine, and more. Highlights: * Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown * Beauty writer and editor for more than 15 years * Appearances made as a beauty expert for television segments, including the Today Show and New York Live * Live New York Fashion Week coverage on behalf of Allure Magazine

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023
New Beauty Products, Smart Stick lipstick
Photo:

highrcollective.com

Ever wish you had a personal beauty shopper to help you cut through the cluttered aisles? Well, I'm your girl! I test beauty products for a living (it's the best job ever) so I can tell you which ones are really worth it. So whether you're in the market for a new dry shampoo (this one bought me 5 days!), clean lipstick, or body wash, read below for picks that'll up your beauty game and boost your mood.

Olive & June Quick Dry Polish

 ONE-MINUTE WONDER

I’m not the most patient when it comes to the nail salon. This long-lasting formula lets me take manis into my own hands. It’s free of 15 harmful ingredients, you only need one coat, and it dries in a minute. Olive & June Quick Dry Polish, $7.50 each; target.com

Cetaphil Eczema Restoraderm Itch Relief Gel

ECZEMA HELPER

Stop scratching dry, itchy skin and reach for this cooling roll-on gel instead. The metal tip offers immediate relief, and ingredients like ground oatmeal help minimize flare-ups. Cetaphil Eczema Restoraderm Itch Relief Gel, $20; walmart.com

Highr Collective Luxury Lipstick

SMART STICK

To reduce waste, this brand only makes six shades, all truly wearable (Chateau is shown here). The formula is plant based, the factory uses solar energy, and the tubes are metal, not plastic. Bonus: There’s a flip mirror in every cap. Luxury Lipstick, $32; highrcollective.com

Frida Mom Leg + Foot Swell Spray

SORE-FOOT FIXER

If your calves, ankles, and tootsies are achy from pregnancy or a day in heels, this easy-to-spray squalane solution is the next best thing to a foot rub. Leg + Foot Swell Spray, $13; fridamom.com

Squigs Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil

SERIOUS SHINE

I know: Oil…in your hair?! Bear with me. On wash days, rub it into your scalp, comb it through, and let it sit for a bit. After you shampoo, your scalp will feel soothed; your strands, strong and shiny. Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil, $34; squigsbeauty.com

Iota Supervitamin Body Wash


WORTHY WASH

I never believed in splurging on body wash. Why shell out cash for something that spends so little time on your skin? This stuff—with a nutrient-rich formula that supports the skin’s microbiome—has changed my mind. Supervitamin Body Wash, $23; iota.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
1SAVES20 Waterless Beauty Products
I Tried 1SAVES20's Waterless Beauty Products—And They Helped Me Feel Fresh Without Showering
Klorane Day Shampoo Sale
Klorane's Dry Shampoos Leave Me With Squeaky Clean Hair Post-Workouts and Beyond—and They're on Sale
Ulta Dry Shampoo Review Tout
I Hate Washing My Hair, but I Only Have to Once Per Week Thanks to This Degreasing Dry Shampoo
Editor-Loved Hydrating Amazon Picks Tout
I Discover the Best Finds on Amazon, and These Are the Hydrating Skincare Picks I’m Using All Winter Long
cindy-crawford-hairline-GettyImages-1354153827
I Tried Cindy Crawford’s Hair Care Line That Targets Hair Aging—Here’s What I Thought
Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Dry Shampoo Powder Tout
This $13 Dry Shampoo Powder Is the Only Product That Helps Me Extend My Second-Day Hair
genius-beauty-220912-Dior
Best Beauty Products of December, According to Real Simple Beauty Editors
shinery-jewelry-cleaner-tout-realsimple
Best Beauty Products of October, According to Real Simple Editors
flakey-skin-applying-makeup-GettyImages-1138771601
Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Apply Makeup on Dry, Flaky Skin
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Review
Bio-Oil Reviews Are In—We Asked a Dermatologist if It's Worth the Hype
woman pulling back hair from face
Is Dry Shampoo Bad for Your Hair and Scalp? Here's What Experts Say
Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin
The 11 Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin of 2023
How to Apply Sunscreen, According to Dermatologists
How Top Dermatologists Apply Their Own Sunscreen (Plus Their Favorite Sun Blockers)
The Best Anti-Itch Creams
The 10 Best Anti-Itch Creams of 2023
Three of the Best Volumizing Hair Products on a two toned rose color background
The 19 Best Volumizing Hair Products of 2023
9 Best Foot Massagers of 2022
The 9 Best Foot Massagers of 2023