6 New Beauty Products Our Beauty Director Loves

Ever wish you had a personal beauty shopper to help you cut through the cluttered aisles? Well, I'm your girl! I test beauty products for a living (it's the best job ever) so I can tell you which ones are really worth it. So whether you're in the market for a new dry shampoo (this one bought me 5 days!), clean lipstick, or body wash, read below for picks that'll up your beauty game and boost your mood.

ONE-MINUTE WONDER

I’m not the most patient when it comes to the nail salon. This long-lasting formula lets me take manis into my own hands. It’s free of 15 harmful ingredients, you only need one coat, and it dries in a minute. Olive & June Quick Dry Polish, $7.50 each; target.com

ECZEMA HELPER

Stop scratching dry, itchy skin and reach for this cooling roll-on gel instead. The metal tip offers immediate relief, and ingredients like ground oatmeal help minimize flare-ups. Cetaphil Eczema Restoraderm Itch Relief Gel, $20; walmart.com

SMART STICK

To reduce waste, this brand only makes six shades, all truly wearable (Chateau is shown here). The formula is plant based, the factory uses solar energy, and the tubes are metal, not plastic. Bonus: There’s a flip mirror in every cap. Luxury Lipstick, $32; highrcollective.com

SORE-FOOT FIXER

If your calves, ankles, and tootsies are achy from pregnancy or a day in heels, this easy-to-spray squalane solution is the next best thing to a foot rub. Leg + Foot Swell Spray, $13; fridamom.com

SERIOUS SHINE

I know: Oil…in your hair?! Bear with me. On wash days, rub it into your scalp, comb it through, and let it sit for a bit. After you shampoo, your scalp will feel soothed; your strands, strong and shiny. Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil, $34; squigsbeauty.com



WORTHY WASH

I never believed in splurging on body wash. Why shell out cash for something that spends so little time on your skin? This stuff—with a nutrient-rich formula that supports the skin’s microbiome—has changed my mind. Supervitamin Body Wash, $23; iota.com