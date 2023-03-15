Style Skincare 6 New Beauty Products Our Beauty Director Loves Our beauty director tests allll the products. These are her current faves. By Heather Muir Maffei Heather Muir Maffei Heather Muir Maffei brings more than 15 years of beauty know-how to readers at Real Simple and Health magazines as beauty director. She has worked at Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, Allure, Fitness Magazine, and more. Highlights: * Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown * Beauty writer and editor for more than 15 years * Appearances made as a beauty expert for television segments, including the Today Show and New York Live * Live New York Fashion Week coverage on behalf of Allure Magazine Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 15, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: highrcollective.com Ever wish you had a personal beauty shopper to help you cut through the cluttered aisles? Well, I'm your girl! I test beauty products for a living (it's the best job ever) so I can tell you which ones are really worth it. So whether you're in the market for a new dry shampoo (this one bought me 5 days!), clean lipstick, or body wash, read below for picks that'll up your beauty game and boost your mood. ONE-MINUTE WONDER I’m not the most patient when it comes to the nail salon. This long-lasting formula lets me take manis into my own hands. It’s free of 15 harmful ingredients, you only need one coat, and it dries in a minute. Olive & June Quick Dry Polish, $7.50 each; target.com ECZEMA HELPER Stop scratching dry, itchy skin and reach for this cooling roll-on gel instead. The metal tip offers immediate relief, and ingredients like ground oatmeal help minimize flare-ups. Cetaphil Eczema Restoraderm Itch Relief Gel, $20; walmart.com SMART STICK To reduce waste, this brand only makes six shades, all truly wearable (Chateau is shown here). The formula is plant based, the factory uses solar energy, and the tubes are metal, not plastic. Bonus: There’s a flip mirror in every cap. Luxury Lipstick, $32; highrcollective.com SORE-FOOT FIXER If your calves, ankles, and tootsies are achy from pregnancy or a day in heels, this easy-to-spray squalane solution is the next best thing to a foot rub. Leg + Foot Swell Spray, $13; fridamom.com SERIOUS SHINE I know: Oil…in your hair?! Bear with me. On wash days, rub it into your scalp, comb it through, and let it sit for a bit. After you shampoo, your scalp will feel soothed; your strands, strong and shiny. Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil, $34; squigsbeauty.com WORTHY WASH I never believed in splurging on body wash. Why shell out cash for something that spends so little time on your skin? This stuff—with a nutrient-rich formula that supports the skin’s microbiome—has changed my mind. Supervitamin Body Wash, $23; iota.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit