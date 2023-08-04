Score! The Popular New Balance Sneakers That Provide All-Day Comfort Are Currently Up to 49% Off

“These are the most comfortable shoes I have bought in years.”

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Published on August 4, 2023

Comfortable Shoe One-Off tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

The transitional period between seasons is a time filled with change for many, especially when it comes to figuring out what to wear. Versatile sneakers are one wardrobe essential that have proven to be a year-round staple no matter the weather. If you’re looking to upgrade your shoe collection with something comfortable and stylish, we’ve got you covered with this popular pick that’s on sale for as little as $34. 

The New Balance Dynasoft Nrgize V3 Cross Trainer is currently up to 49 percent off at Amazon. The Amazon best-seller with more than 2,900 five-star ratings has been dubbed “the best cushioning for your feet” by shoppers thanks to the shoe’s plush feel and supportive design. Whether you’re headed to the office, gym, or airport, these shoes can be worn casually or more dressed up, making them perfect for any occasion.

Amazon New Balance Women's Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

Amazon

Built with a flexible mesh material that stretches around your ankle, the sneakers are easy to slide on and give you plenty of room to breathe. The shoes also come with a memory sole insert and midsole to ensure you can comfortably and confidently wear them all day long. One shopper wrote that there are “little pillows” inside the shoe to support your ankles and prevent any blisters from forming. The shopper later added, “The soles are so comfy, and honestly just feel like I’m walking on clouds.” 

For effortless on-the-go wear, the lightweight shoes can easily be worn to run, hike, or complete every-day errands. The bottoms of the sneakers offer plenty of traction so you don’t have to worry about slipping or falling. One shopper who traveled and wore these shoes after walking 12 miles wrote that they’re the “best walking shoes ever” and later added “[I] would give 10 stars if I could.” 

Several shoppers who struggle with pain in their feet love these shoes because of their “light, airy support.” Another shopper wrote, “I depend on these shoes for balance, support, and comfort. I have about seven pairs in various colors. They are amazing and they look good, too!” 

One final customer wrote, “These are the most comfortable shoes I have bought in years! They are also easy to slip on. Great find!”

Ready to swap out your old sneakers for a comfortable and stylish shoe? Grab the New Balance Dynasoft Nrgize V3 Cross Trainer while it’s on sale at Amazon, or continue scrolling to see even more discounted finds from the brand. 

More New Balance Sneakers

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Shoe

Amazon New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe

Amazon

New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker 

Amazon New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

Amazon

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V12 Shoe

Amazon New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V12 Running Shoe

Amazon

New Balance 847 V4 Walking Shoe

Amazon New Balance Women's 847 V4 Walking Shoe

Amazon

New Balance 411 V1 Training Shoe

Amazon New Balance Women's 411 V1 Training Shoe

Amazon
