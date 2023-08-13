If You’re Looking for a Sneaker With ‘Great Arch Support,’ Amazon Shoppers Say This New Balance Style Is It

One of the highlights of going back to school was always shopping for new clothes and shoes, and I almost always picked up a new pair of sneakers. Even though it’s been over a decade since I prepped to go back to college, I still feel the same familiar excitement once August arrives. While I don’t have a list of things to stock up on, I will still pick up a few new items, and these shopper-favorite New Balance sneakers are on my wishlist.

The New Balance 574 Core Sneakers are the top-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Fashion Sneakers category, and they have 3,400 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. It’s a style that New Balance highlights as one of its most iconic, and that’s likely because it’s designed as a lifestyle shoe that’s easy to pair with jeans or shorts for casual days out and about.

New Balance 574 Core Sneaker

Amazon

“This is the third pair of this sneaker that I ordered. They are so comfortable and supportive for daily walks,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “They are so comfortable! They have lots of room in the toes and great arch support,” shared another shopper who wore their sneakers to work as a nurse and also planned to wear them on vacation. They continued, “I find myself reaching for them all the time.”

Of course, sneakers are only as popular as the comfort they offer—and the New Balance shoes are designed to check both boxes. They have a rubber sole for durability, and they also have a midsole that’s made with a combination of “soft foam with a durable polyurethane rim” to offer “all-day support.” Another bonus about the popular sneakers is that they’re available in six colors in standard whole and half sizes, and you’ll find them in wide sizes, too.

“First time New Balance buyer, and wow, what a soft and squishy insole,” wrote a reviewer who did mention that treating your sneakers with a suede protector might help the shoes to continue to stay in good shape. “I feel like I'm walking on clouds,” shared a different shopper.

If you’re looking for new lace-up sneakers with a decidedly obsessed fan base behind them, the New Balance 574 Core Sneaker is the style to add to your rotation. So, whether you’re heading back to school or just feeling nostalgic about the season, join me in scooping up a pair while the easy-to-wear sneakers are in stock and under $100.

