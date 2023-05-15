This Anti-Wrinkle Neutrogena Moisturizer Leaves Skin Feeling ‘Radiant and Healthy,’ and It’s on Sale for $20

Hydrate, tone, and protect your complexion in one easy step.

May 15, 2023

Implementing a skincare routine complete with the right products for your skin type and concerns is a difficult task. With so many options to choose from and keep up with, it can be overwhelming to know exactly what your skin needs. Cue the best-selling Neutrogena moisturizer that is packed with beneficial ingredients to hydrate and protect your skin.

The Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Moisturizer is currently on sale at Amazon for $20. Made with glycerin, vitamin C, shea butter, and Hexinol (an ingredient meant to reduce the appearance of fine lines), this lightweight product firms, nourishes, and brightens your skin with just one swipe. Plus, the multi-functional facial lotion has SPF 25 mixed in so you can forget about lathering another layer of sunscreen on top.

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 25 Sunscreen & Vitamin C

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $28); amazon.com.

The multi-functional moisturizer effortlessly blends into your skin so you can wear it daily with ease. The sheer formula is easy to apply in the morning, and many shoppers note that it doesn’t smear, pill, or break out skin when worn under makeup—so you can expect healthy, hydrated skin after applying the simple one-step cream.

While several beauty products can take months to show results, this moisturizer only takes four weeks for considerable results, according to the brand. And if you’re looking to see even more skin improvement, complete the Neutrogena Triple Age Repair set with its best-selling night cream that’s also on sale for $20. 

With more than 8,800 five-star ratings, it’s no surprise to see why so many shoppers say this product is a “thick and luxurious” daily moisturizer that leaves skin looking “radiant and healthy.”

One shopper wrote, ​”This moisturizer is a silky ‘drink of water’ for your face, without any greasy film left behind. I put it on and immediately put on my foundation with no heaviness. I like the fact that with my aging skin, I get the SPF included, so I only have one cream that ‘does it all!’ Great price for a great product.”

One final shopper wrote, “I'm almost 50 and my skin was becoming dry and crepe-like… [I] wanted something that really moisturizes the skin and helps with lines. In four weeks' time I'm impressed with the texture of my skin.” They went on to say their skin “feels velvety soft and smooth.” 

Ready for a moisturizer that can do it all? Ditch the added serums and lotions and try the popular Neutrogena moisturizer for yourself while it’s on sale at Amazon

