One of Our Favorite Affordable Skincare Brands Is Hiding at the Drugstore for as Little as $5

Sunscreen that feels lightweight and smooth.

By
Erinne Magee
Erinne Magee is lifestyle writer with 10 years experience.
Published on April 28, 2023 07:00AM EDT

With so many skincare options on the market full of ingredients we can’t pronounce and at price points we don’t want to spend, there’s comfort in knowing there are some reliable drugstore brands we can turn to for both affordability and results. One of our favorites is Neutrogena, a brand (likely) everyone knows with thousands of five-star reviews across its beauty and skincare lines. One of the best things about Neutrogena — aside from how affordable and dependable it is — is its accessibility at retailers like Target and on Amazon where it ranks as a favorite amongst shoppers.

Taking care of and enhancing your skin is easy with some of the brand’s most popular items, like the  Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch sunscreen for those sunny days ahead, and the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream  that’s currently $13 off. We found these much-loved staples and more for as little as $5, below. 

Neutrogena Skincare and Beauty to Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost + Caffeine Fragrance Free Eye Gel Cream

Target

To buy: $29; target.com​

Caffeine eye cream is often trending because it’s known for brightening and adding moisture to this delicate part of our face while also helping minimize dark circles, puffiness, and those pesky fine lines. This particular cream is a gel, so there’s the added benefit of instant cooling, which will come in handy during the hot days on the horizon.The gel is unscented, free of parabens, synthetic fragrance, and dyes, so it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin, and the added hyaluronic acid locks in hydration.One shopper said that extra moisture made them “look more awake,” while another reviewer loved how “silky smooth” their skin looked after using it. 

Neutrogena Deep Clean Invigorating Foaming Facial Scrub with Glycerin

Amazon

To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com

With over 8,000 5-star ratings, Neutrogena’s foaming facial scrub is an exfoliating cleanser that shoppers return to again and again. Known for its deep cleaning ability, the scrub stays away from using harsh plastic beads in its formula, keeping the chemicals at bay while removing dirt, makeup, and dead skin. One shopper said the cleanser “feels refreshing” and “cleans gently,” while another repeat shopper with sensitive skin — who has been using this scrub since 2010 — said they love the “tingling, clean” feeling it gives them. 

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum with Vitamin E & SPF 60+

Amazon

To buy: $14; amazon.com

Finally, a serum with sunscreen — and one that’s less than $15. This sheer formula adds a touch of vitamin E to your skin with the power of SPF 60, leaving you protected and hydrated for those busy summer days under the sun. It’s both fragrance and oxybenzone free, which keeps it clean and gentle for all skin types. The serum also doubles as a make-up primer that doesn’t leave any white residue behind. One shopper called this the “best sunscreen” on the market, while another “only” uses this particular sunscreen, and noted that it’s lightweight and easily absorbed.

Keep scrolling to find the Neutrogena product that has been waiting to join your skincare routine for less at Target and on Amazon.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Face Moisturizer
walmart.com

To buy: $12; target.com

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cleanser

Target

To buy: $5; target.com

Neutrogena Hydroboost Cleansing Wipes

Target

To buy: $9; target.com

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Moisturizing Gel Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $16); amazon.com

Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 70

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com

Neutrogena Stubborn Blemish Hydrocolloid Patches

Target

To buy: $10; target.com

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $30); amazon.com

