These Neutral Home Decor Finds Will Give Your Living Room the High-End Look Without the Cost—Starting at $26

Plus, many are on sale for up to 62 percent off.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on June 2, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Collection Area Rug Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Living rooms that have a subtle, yet luxurious appearance are usually decorated with simple decor. There’s nothing flashy or gaudy about it, which is why the look is actually easy to achieve. With the unofficial start of summer, it’s time for a clean slate with the help of neutral decor—and these stylish Amazon finds will get you there. 

Neutral home decor is all about incorporating high-end pieces in classic base hues and materials. Think cream and white fabrics, marble accents, and gold-framed furniture. To get the look, you just need to know where to shop, which is where Amazon’s new Neutral Luxe storefront comes in. The section is filled with elegant-looking options that are all at an affordable price. Oh, and most of these picks are even on sale—up to 62 percent off. 

Best Neutral Luxe Home Decor

Marble coffee tables just ooze elegance, but you don’t have to pay full-price for the look. This stylish option from Walker Edison is a shopper favorite, earning more than 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon thus far. The on-sale pick has the appearance of a marble surface, but is actually made with laminate finish complete with little streaks for a realistic effect. It has a gold, minimalistic base with a criss-crossed leg design for a unique twist. 

Walker Edison Modern Glam Round Accent Faux White Marble Coffee Table with Gold X-Base

Amazon

To buy: $97 (was $209); amazon.com.

Want to bring in the simple look without revamping your whole living room? Go with a decorative piece, like this stoneware vase set. Each piece has a different shape that looks beautiful together or spaced out on their own. The vases have a small mouth ideal to accommodate dried flowers and a dotted exterior design that breaks up the beige color. 

Creative Co-op DF0842 White Stoneware Textured Black Polka Dots (Set of 3 Sizes) Vase

Amazon

To buy: $39; amazon.com

While the neutral aesthetic is filled with calm hues, incorporating wooden pieces is also very much part of the look. Not only will the wood deliver a relaxed vibe, but it also brings in some warmth. One prime example is this Scandinavian-style chair that happens to be on sale. The lounger has a beachwood-looking base and a woven leather back and seat that molds to your curves when sitting. You’ll also love the reclined design and wide bottom that invites you to relax for a while.

Soohow Low Scandinavian Cognac Woven Leather Chair

Amazon

To buy: $159 (was $179); amazon.com.  

If you want to include some actual color without throwing off the neutral feel, go with a set of throw cushions. These throw pillow covers let you dress up the ones you already have with a cool exterior in this camel color. The set of two has a near invisible zipper on the side to slip over your pillow, and it comes in seven colors and sizes. 

DEELAND Pack of 2,Double-Sided Faux Fur Plush Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

There are tons of other options hiding on Amazon, but this list exposes them all. Scroll through these popular picks below before browsing the Amazon Neutral Luxe section for yourself. 

LA JOLIE MUSE Sandalwood Candles, Wood Wick Candle

Amazon

To buy: $31 with coupon (was $47); amazon.com.

Goodpick Round Wicker Storage Basket, Woven Laundry Basket with Handles

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon Brand â Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield Tufted Leather Sofa Couch

Amazon

To buy: $1,271 (was $1,760); amazon.com.

Kate and Laurel Hutton Round Decorative Wood Frame Wall Mirror

Amazon

To buy: $200 (was $282); amazon.com.

EMME Muslin Throw Blanket 100% Cotton Throw Blankets for Couch 4-Layer Breathable Gauze Blanket with Tassel

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Creative Co-Op 13" L Decorative Marble Figurine Chain Link

Amazon

To buy: $49; amazon.com.

VerRon Mid Century Modern 2 Frosted Glass Globe Floor Lamp for Living Room

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $50); amazon.com.

NeuType Arched Full Length Mirror Standing Hanging or Leaning Against Wall

Amazon

To buy: $161 (was $420); amazon.com.

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Collection JUL-05 Lagoon / Brick 7'-6" x 9'-6" Area Rug

Amazon

To buy: $204 (was $409); amazon.com.

Nathan James Enloe Modern Storage, Free Standing Accent Cabinet with Doors

Amazon

To buy: $220; amazon.com.

