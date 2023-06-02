These Neutral Home Decor Finds Will Give Your Living Room the High-End Look Without the Cost—Starting at $26

Living rooms that have a subtle, yet luxurious appearance are usually decorated with simple decor. There’s nothing flashy or gaudy about it, which is why the look is actually easy to achieve. With the unofficial start of summer, it’s time for a clean slate with the help of neutral decor—and these stylish Amazon finds will get you there.

Neutral home decor is all about incorporating high-end pieces in classic base hues and materials. Think cream and white fabrics, marble accents, and gold-framed furniture. To get the look, you just need to know where to shop, which is where Amazon’s new Neutral Luxe storefront comes in. The section is filled with elegant-looking options that are all at an affordable price. Oh, and most of these picks are even on sale—up to 62 percent off.

Best Neutral Luxe Home Decor

Marble coffee tables just ooze elegance, but you don’t have to pay full-price for the look. This stylish option from Walker Edison is a shopper favorite, earning more than 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon thus far. The on-sale pick has the appearance of a marble surface, but is actually made with laminate finish complete with little streaks for a realistic effect. It has a gold, minimalistic base with a criss-crossed leg design for a unique twist.

To buy: $97 (was $209); amazon.com.

Want to bring in the simple look without revamping your whole living room? Go with a decorative piece, like this stoneware vase set. Each piece has a different shape that looks beautiful together or spaced out on their own. The vases have a small mouth ideal to accommodate dried flowers and a dotted exterior design that breaks up the beige color.

To buy: $39; amazon.com.

While the neutral aesthetic is filled with calm hues, incorporating wooden pieces is also very much part of the look. Not only will the wood deliver a relaxed vibe, but it also brings in some warmth. One prime example is this Scandinavian-style chair that happens to be on sale. The lounger has a beachwood-looking base and a woven leather back and seat that molds to your curves when sitting. You’ll also love the reclined design and wide bottom that invites you to relax for a while.

To buy: $159 (was $179); amazon.com.

If you want to include some actual color without throwing off the neutral feel, go with a set of throw cushions. These throw pillow covers let you dress up the ones you already have with a cool exterior in this camel color. The set of two has a near invisible zipper on the side to slip over your pillow, and it comes in seven colors and sizes.

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

There are tons of other options hiding on Amazon, but this list exposes them all. Scroll through these popular picks below before browsing the Amazon Neutral Luxe section for yourself.

To buy: $31 with coupon (was $47); amazon.com.

To buy: $27 (was $36); amazon.com.

To buy: $1,271 (was $1,760); amazon.com.

To buy: $200 (was $282); amazon.com.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

To buy: $49; amazon.com.

To buy: $48 (was $50); amazon.com.

To buy: $161 (was $420); amazon.com.

To buy: $204 (was $409); amazon.com.

To buy: $220; amazon.com.

