Nestle Recalls Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Nationwide Due to Plastic Pieces

The cookie dough was sold at Walmart, Publix, and more retailers.

Published on October 18, 2022
nestle-recalls-stuffed-chocolate-chip-cookie-dough-realsimple-GettyImages-471452255
Photo:

LauriPatterson/Getty Images

You might want to take a pause before you bake your next batch of cookies. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. The cookie product is being recalled because of the potential presence of white plastic pieces in the dough.

The FDA notes that this recall is isolated to Nestlé’s Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022. Additionally, the recalled items were distributed in the continental United States as well as Puerto Rico, and sold at grocery store chains including Publix and Walmart. However, no other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by this recall.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported thus far, Nestlé opted to initiate this recall after a small number of consumers contacted the company about this issue. “We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall, and will cooperate with them fully,” Nestlé said in a statement. “The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

The FDA is recommending that consumers who have purchased Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. The product should not be prepared or consumed. Customers with questions are being urged to contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676.

