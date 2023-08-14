Food Shopping and Storing Food Shopping & Storing Nestle Recalls Break and Bake Cookie Dough Due to Presence of Wooden Fragments It was distributed to Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide. By Samantha Leffler Samantha Leffler Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2023 Photo: tashka2000/Getty Images Some shoppers might find more than chocolate chips in their cookie dough. According to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “Break and Bake” Bar. The cookie dough, which is sold in 16.5-ounce packages, is being recalled due to the potential presence of wood fragments. What to Do If You Have Recalled Food In Your Kitchen While this recall is isolated to two batches of Nestlé’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “Break and Bake” Bar, the sweet treat was distributed to retailers across the country, including Walmart, Wegmans, Publix, and Target. The recalled items were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023. For additional information on the recalled products, see below: NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz)Batch Numbers: 311457531K and 311557534KCorresponding Best By Dates: 8/22/23 and 10/23/23 While there have been no illnesses or injuries reported in relation to this recall, it was initiated out of an abundance of caution after multiple consumers contacted Nestlé USA after finding wood fragments in their cookie dough. The 10 Foods Most Linked to Recalls and Disease Outbreaks “We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address it,” a spokesperson for Nestlé USA said in a statement. “The quality, safety, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”Per the FDA, this recall does not involve any other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in “break and bake” bars, rolls, or tubs, or any of the brand’s edible cookie dough.Consumers who have purchased Nestlé’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “Break and Bake” Bar with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product. Instead, it should be returned to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. 7 Grocery Items to Avoid, According to Food Safety Pros Customers with questions or concerns about this recall should contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 on Monday-Friday. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit