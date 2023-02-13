This Nécessaire Gel Changed My Relationship to Deodorant, and It’s Only $15 at Sephora

Body odor is a pain. It ruined many a middle school experience, and I was annoyed to discover it would remain inconvenient long into adulthood. In my 31 years of experience, drugstore deodorants have either left big, gloopy white residue under my arms or just didn't work as long as the brands claim they should. I've tried what feels like every brand, from your classic Dove, to men's Old Spice, to the aluminum-free natural products that sometimes are just lavender scented sticks of nothing. Some have gotten me more mileage than others. It was only this past year, though, that I discovered Nécessaire's The Deodorant Gel—and why it blows absolutely every other type of deodorant I've tried out of the water.

Here's a fun fact that changed the game for me: Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like salicylic, glycolic, or lactic acids aren't just good for exfoliating your face. When applied to your armpits they also break down body odor, help with hyperpigmentation, and are antibacterial and pore cleaning. It’s even become a TikTok trend that dermatologists have weighed in on, like Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, who confirmed in a video that it can make a difference.

Fed up with traditional deodorants, I started applying my Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution from The Ordinary to my armpits after showering. It worked wonders. The acids took away the funk that developed at the end of long days—though using a face toner meant I didn't get the benefits of additional good smell in that area. Then I found The Deodorant Gel.

Sephora



To buy: $15; sephora.com.

The Deodorant Gel is made "with 5% AHA to help combat odor, brighten discoloration and smooth bumps," and without aluminum or baking soda. The product comes in a beautiful sage green bottle with a roll-on applicator, and it glides on clear and dries quickly. I apply it at the beginning of my days or after a shower. My boyfriend's a recent convert, too: After he complained about a shift in his body odor, he started using it and noted a difference the very next day. It's also scented with eucalyptus, so it smells gentle, amazing, and fresh.

I haven't looked back since I switched to The Deodorant Gel. Traditional deodorants just don't do it for me any more. The Deodorant Gel is simple, taking away that pesky body odor while also treating the hyperpigmentation under my arms that I never thought would go away. The product even comes with Sephora's "Clean + Planet Positive Beauty" seal of approval, which highlights products that use clean, sustainably sourced ingredients and responsible packaging.

If you're looking for a way to revolutionize your relationship to deodorant or body odor, check out Nécessaire's The Deodorant Gel. The best part? It's only $15 at Sephora.