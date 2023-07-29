Happy National Lipstick Day! Treat Yourself to These Popular Picks From Laneige, Revlon, and More Under $20

Like ice cream, coffee, and flowers, lipstick is just as worthy of its own national holiday. Today marks the yearly event and in honor of the popular beauty occasion, we're celebrating with our favorite picks all under $20 at Amazon.

No matter what kind of color or style you gravitate toward, this curated collection on Amazon is sure to have you covered. Whether you’re a neutral glossy or bright matte kind of person, you can expect to find a variety of lipsticks, glosses, and balms from popular brands like Laneige, Revlon, Maybelline, and more. An extra bonus? Several items are on sale, with deals starting at just $5.

National Lipstick Day Deals Under $20

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Amazon

A lip balm that’s shiny, tinted, and hydrating? Step on up for the best-selling Laneige Lip Glossy balm. One shopper wrote how it’s perfect for “an easy everyday” lip look that “leaves them feeling amazing.” The popular beauty product soothes dry lips with its moisturizing ingredients like shea and murumuru butter. The balm comes in a small applicator with a twist-on lid that is great for on-the-go use. Plus, it comes in five yummy flavors and colors including berry, peach, and gummy bear.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Amazon

Say hello to the Super Lustrous Revlon Lipstick, a long-time staple for the popular beauty brand. Made with a blend of nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and vitamin E, the timeless lipstick effortlessly glides across your lips with its soft to-the-touch blend. One shopper wrote how they “love the silky smooth feeling and the rich hue.” Choose from four different styles, including matte and glossy, and more than 70 colors ranging from dark brown to rose pink to bold red.

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink

Amazon

More than 73,500 five-star ratings can confirm that this Maybelline Matte Ink is a popular choice among shoppers. The best-selling find features a long-lasting and smudge-resistant formula that can stay on for up to 16 hours. One swipe can give your lips an instant boost of color topped off with a liquidy smooth polish. One shopper said “it stayed on all day” throughout the summer heat, dinner, dessert, and drinks. They later noted they only touched up once for a refresh “even though it wasn’t even necessary.” Plus, there are 36 different shades to choose from orange to purple and everywhere in between.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss

Amazon

Continue scrolling for even more lipsticks under $20 to treat yourself this National Lipstick Day. Or head on over to Amazon to view the full assortment of beauty products.

Covergirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm

Amazon

E.l.f. Lip Plumping Gloss

Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Lipstick

Amazon

Julep It’s Balm Moisturizing Lip Color

Amazon

Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Plumper

Amazon

Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain

Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil

Amazon

Revlon Lip Scrub