Happy National Lipstick Day! Treat Yourself to These Popular Picks From Laneige, Revlon, and More Under $20 Glossy, matte, and colorful formulas start at just $5. Like ice cream, coffee, and flowers, lipstick is just as worthy of its own national holiday. Today marks the yearly event and in honor of the popular beauty occasion, we're celebrating with our favorite picks all under $20 at Amazon. No matter what kind of color or style you gravitate toward, this curated collection on Amazon is sure to have you covered. Whether you're a neutral glossy or bright matte kind of person, you can expect to find a variety of lipsticks, glosses, and balms from popular brands like Laneige, Revlon, Maybelline, and more. An extra bonus? Several items are on sale, with deals starting at just $5. National Lipstick Day Deals Under $20 Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, $18 Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, $6 (was $10) Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink, $8 (was $11) NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, $6 Covergirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm, $5 (was $7) E.l.f. Lip Plumping Gloss, $5 (was $7) L'Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Lipstick, $7 (was $10) Julep It's Balm Moisturizing Lip Color, $12 Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Plumper, $8 (was $9) Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain, $20 (was $32) Kopari's Newest Lotion Tackles KP, Roughness, and Body Bumps Without Drying Out My Sensitive Skin Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 A lip balm that's shiny, tinted, and hydrating? Step on up for the best-selling Laneige Lip Glossy balm. One shopper wrote how it's perfect for "an easy everyday" lip look that "leaves them feeling amazing." The popular beauty product soothes dry lips with its moisturizing ingredients like shea and murumuru butter. The balm comes in a small applicator with a twist-on lid that is great for on-the-go use. Plus, it comes in five yummy flavors and colors including berry, peach, and gummy bear. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $6 Say hello to the Super Lustrous Revlon Lipstick, a long-time staple for the popular beauty brand. Made with a blend of nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and vitamin E, the timeless lipstick effortlessly glides across your lips with its soft to-the-touch blend. One shopper wrote how they "love the silky smooth feeling and the rich hue." Choose from four different styles, including matte and glossy, and more than 70 colors ranging from dark brown to rose pink to bold red. Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $8 More than 73,500 five-star ratings can confirm that this Maybelline Matte Ink is a popular choice among shoppers. The best-selling find features a long-lasting and smudge-resistant formula that can stay on for up to 16 hours. One swipe can give your lips an instant boost of color topped off with a liquidy smooth polish. One shopper said "it stayed on all day" throughout the summer heat, dinner, dessert, and drinks. They later noted they only touched up once for a refresh "even though it wasn't even necessary." Plus, there are 36 different shades to choose from orange to purple and everywhere in between. NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Amazon Buy on Amazon $6 Continue scrolling for even more lipsticks under $20 to treat yourself this National Lipstick Day. Or head on over to Amazon to view the full assortment of beauty products. Covergirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm Amazon Buy on Amazon $7 $5 E.l.f. Lip Plumping Gloss Amazon Buy on Amazon $7 $5 L'Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Lipstick Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $7 Julep It's Balm Moisturizing Lip Color Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Diamond Plumper Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 $8 Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $20 NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil Amazon Buy on Amazon $5 Revlon Lip Scrub Amazon Buy on Amazon $7 $5