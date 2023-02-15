Nate Berkus Launched a Line With mDesign—Organizing Just Got a Lot More Stylish

Fans of famed interior designer and HGTV star Nate Berkus will now have a new and very affordable opportunity to bring a whole lot more of his signature style to every room of the house. His highly anticipated collection with mDesign, called the Nate Home, just launched. 

“My goal with 'Nate Home' is to provide the very best quality and style—based on learnings from my 20+ years of designing home goods—that will truly enhance the way people live,” says Berkus. “From the sheets on your bed, to the towels in your bathroom, to how to better organize your kitchen—I'm excited to bring my experience and know-how to this partnership with mDesign, who are the very best at what they do.” 

With products available at Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, and Belk, we predict that narrowing down your cart is going to be quite a challenge. Fortunately, this line is a great excuse to refresh your linens, as well as get your kitchen and bathroom organized. Here are some of our favorite products from the line. 

Two-Tier Lazy Susan

mDesign

Lazy Susan Spinner With Ash Wood Accents

In terms of design, this Lazy Susan is anything but lazy. The ash wood accents are a gorgeous touch, making the inside of your cabinets warm, modern, and sophisticated.

Metal Tea bag organizer in white

mDesign

Metal Tea Bag Organizer 

Fancy yourself a cup of tea? Whether you like chai, chamomile, or English Breakfast, the 12-Section Perforated Metal Tea Bag Organizer is the perfect place to stash all your tea bags. While you could store this organizer in a cabinet, it’s so sleek you might want to leave it out on the countertop. 

Under-Shelf basket in white with bagels

mDesign

Under-Shelf Sliding Wire Basket

Storage aficionados know how important it is to use empty space to maximize storage. That’s what makes the Undershelf Sliding Wire Basket so great. Just fill it, attach, and slide it under any shelf. Not only is this basket practical, but it makes storage so much more stylish. 

Jacquard Towel set in checkerboard pattern

mDesign

Geometric Cotton Jacquard Bath Towel Set

Want to elevate your bathroom instantly? Nate Berkus’s Geometric Cotton Jacquard 4-Piece Bath Towel Set gets the job done. These OEKO-TEX-certified (chemical-free) towels are made of 100-percent cotton for a plush and luxurious way to dry off after a bath or shower. Berkus’s take on the classic checked pattern adds a pop of texture and color to any bathroom or powder room. Choose from three earth-tone color options. 

Checkerboard Quilt Set in gray and white

mDesign

Drawn Squares Quilt Set

Can’t get enough of that cool checkerboard pattern? Why not bring it from the bathroom to the bedroom with this grey and white quilt set which includes a coverlet and pillow shams? It’s a fabulous modern touch that can instantly make over a room.

Yellow and white striped pillow

mDesign

Painted Stripe Throw Pillow

Are you looking to bring just a little bit of Nate Berkus (and mDesign) into your home? The Painted Stripe Throw Pillow has a trendy yet timeless look that’s just the right accessory to add to a bed, sofa, or chair. 

