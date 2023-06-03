Home Reviewers Say They Sleep ‘Like a Baby’ With These Pillows That Are Currently on Sale for 44% Off They’re just over $11 apiece. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 3, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten If you toss and turn all night or wake up with your neck aching, it’s probably time for new pillows. These shopper-loved pillows have earned more than 5,400 perfect ratings on Amazon, and the pack of two is on sale for only $22—just over $11 per pillow. Now’s the time to grab them while they’re 44 percent off. The pillows’ down-alternative microfiber filling is a great option for customers with feather allergies, and they’re covered with breathable fabric to keep you cool while sleeping, too. The pillows have a medium density that’s “not overly soft and not overly firm,” according to one Amazon reviewer. They added that they don’t flatten out and are easy to fluff. Amazon To buy: $22 (was $40); amazon.com. You don’t have to worry about safety either because the materials are Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified, which means they’ve been tested for harmful substances. Cleaning the pillows is effortless, too. Just toss them in the washer on cold and then tumble dry them on low or let them air dry. One shopper said that they “hit the jackpot with this purchase” and they had the “best night’s sleep,” the first night, waking up with no back, neck, or shoulder pain. Another noted that while they’re soft, the pillows still provide support. Reviewers have even commented that they sleep “like a baby” when using these pillows. I Gave My Bed a Summer Upgrade With This Cooling Duvet Cover and Immediately Kissed My Top Sheet Goodbye “I have been trying different pillows for years, even hotel pillows that were $100 each. I wanted soft but didn't want a pillow that would go flat. This is it!” said one five-star reviewer. The pillows come in multiple size options, including standard, queen, king, and European—all of which are on sale with various discounts. But the queen size is the option with the biggest deal. Shop the set of two queen pillows now while they’re on sale for nearly half off, and rest easy. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Comfortable Outdoor Chairs—Up to 74% Off The Best-Selling Hot Tools Curling Iron That Looks Like It ‘Belongs in a Professional Beauty Salon’ Is on Sale You Can Save 57% on the Wireless Bra Shoppers Call the ‘Most Comfortable Bra Ever’