Reviewers Say They Sleep ‘Like a Baby’ With These Pillows That Are Currently on Sale for 44% Off

If you toss and turn all night or wake up with your neck aching, it’s probably time for new pillows. These shopper-loved pillows have earned more than 5,400 perfect ratings on Amazon, and the pack of two is on sale for only $22—just over $11 per pillow. Now’s the time to grab them while they’re 44 percent off.

The pillows’ down-alternative microfiber filling is a great option for customers with feather allergies, and they’re covered with breathable fabric to keep you cool while sleeping, too. The pillows have a medium density that’s “not overly soft and not overly firm,” according to one Amazon reviewer. They added that they don’t flatten out and are easy to fluff.

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $40); amazon.com.

You don’t have to worry about safety either because the materials are Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified, which means they’ve been tested for harmful substances. Cleaning the pillows is effortless, too. Just toss them in the washer on cold and then tumble dry them on low or let them air dry.

One shopper said that they “hit the jackpot with this purchase” and they had the “best night’s sleep,” the first night, waking up with no back, neck, or shoulder pain. Another noted that while they’re soft, the pillows still provide support. Reviewers have even commented that they sleep “like a baby” when using these pillows.

“I have been trying different pillows for years, even hotel pillows that were $100 each. I wanted soft but didn't want a pillow that would go flat. This is it!” said one five-star reviewer.

The pillows come in multiple size options, including standard, queen, king, and European—all of which are on sale with various discounts. But the queen size is the option with the biggest deal.

Shop the set of two queen pillows now while they’re on sale for nearly half off, and rest easy.