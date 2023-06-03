Reviewers Say They Sleep ‘Like a Baby’ With These Pillows That Are Currently on Sale for 44% Off

They’re just over $11 apiece.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 3, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Home Soft Goods One-Off Pack of 2 Pillows Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

If you toss and turn all night or wake up with your neck aching, it’s probably time for new pillows. These shopper-loved pillows have earned more than 5,400 perfect ratings on Amazon, and the pack of two is on sale for only $22—just over $11 per pillow. Now’s the time to grab them while they’re 44 percent off. 

The pillows’ down-alternative microfiber filling is a great option for customers with feather allergies, and they’re covered with breathable fabric to keep you cool while sleeping, too. The pillows have a medium density that’s “not overly soft and not overly firm,” according to one Amazon reviewer. They added that they don’t flatten out and are easy to fluff.

Amazon Moimzo Bed Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $40); amazon.com

You don’t have to worry about safety either because the materials are Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified, which means they’ve been tested for harmful substances. Cleaning the pillows is effortless, too. Just toss them in the washer on cold and then tumble dry them on low or let them air dry. 

One shopper said that they “hit the jackpot with this purchase” and they had the “best night’s sleep,” the first night, waking up with no back, neck, or shoulder pain. Another noted that while they’re soft, the pillows still provide support. Reviewers have even commented that they sleep “like a baby” when using these pillows. 

“I have been trying different pillows for years, even hotel pillows that were $100 each. I wanted soft but didn't want a pillow that would go flat. This is it!” said one five-star reviewer

The pillows come in multiple size options, including standard, queen, king, and European—all of which are on sale with various discounts. But the queen size is the option with the biggest deal. 

Shop the set of two queen pillows now while they’re on sale for nearly half off, and rest easy.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Comfy Outdoor Chair Deals Tout
Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Comfortable Outdoor Chairs—Up to 74% Off
HOT TOOLS Pro Artist 24K Gold Extra Long Curling Iron Tout
The Best-Selling Hot Tools Curling Iron That Looks Like It ‘Belongs in a Professional Beauty Salon’ Is on Sale
Warner's Invisible Bliss Bra Tout
You Can Save 57% on the Wireless Bra Shoppers Call the ‘Most Comfortable Bra Ever’
Related Articles
This âSmooth, Cool, and Moisture-Resistantâ Mattress Topper Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Ratingsâand It's 36% Off
This ‘Smooth, Cool, and Moisture-Resistant’ Mattress Topper Has Over 66,000 Five-Star Ratings—and It's 36% Off
Queen Size Sheet Set Breathable and Cooling Sheets
These ‘Buttery Soft’ Best-Selling Sheets With 182,500+ Perfect Ratings Are on Double Discount for Memorial Day
Memorial Day mattress sales roundup Tout
Shop Deals on Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper This Memorial Day Weekend, Starting at Just $584
Parachute home sale Tout
Hurry! Shop Parachute's Long-Awaited Sitewide Sale to Save on Must-Have Bedding, Furniture, and Home Goods
GLAMBURG Premium Cotton 4 Pack Bath Towel Set Tout
Elevate Your Shower Experience With These Soft and Absorbent Cotton Bath Towels That Are 67% Off for Memorial Day
Home Soft Goods One-Off: Bath Mat Deal TOUT
These Bath Mats Look ‘Expensive and Chic,’ but You Can Score the Set of 2 for Just $35
Cooling Pillow Test
The 11 Best Cooling Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
sleeping-on-old-mattress-GettyImages-1477838429
4 Ways Sleeping on an Old Mattress Can be Detrimental to Your Health
Better Homes & Gardens HygroCotton Sheet Set
The 15 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
choose-right-pillow-GettyImages-524373970
How to Choose the Right Pillow for Your Best Night of Sleep
Best Eucalyptus Sheets
The 7 Best Eucalyptus Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow Tout
The Genius Dual-Sided Tempur-Pedic Pillow Shoppers Love Is Nearly Half Off at Amazon Right Now
person wearing a white t-shirt
The 15 Best White T-Shirts of 2023 to Complete Any Wardrobe
The Best Pillows, Tested and Reviewed
The 10 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Bamboo Sheets
The 8 Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Person's hand pressing into a sheet
The 11 Best Percale Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed