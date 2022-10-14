Any cook is concerned about saving time and space when adding appliances to their kitchen—especially with the holiday cooking season quickly approaching. Finding the right kitchen helpers is therefore crucial this time of year. While full-sized countertop blenders might work quickly to puree, emulsify, and mix, cleaning up can be cumbersome. A handheld blender is a speedy and hassle-free option for home chefs.

Amazon shoppers swear by the slim and compact Mueller Ultra-Stick 500 Watt Hand Blender for whisking, frothing, and blending all kinds of treats. The exceptionally versatile device features an ergonomic design with nine speed options and a turbo mode to move through dense recipes effortlessly. It also includes a detachable blender and frother, plus whisk heads so you can conveniently switch them out as needed, streamlining your kitchen prep methods. One significant benefit of the immersion tool is that you can make everything from salsa to protein shakes in the container you’re serving without adding to your dirty dish pile.

To buy: $33 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

The best-selling hand blender measures at just 2.55 inches wide and 16.9 inches tall, so you can store it comfortably in most drawers and leave space on your counter for preparing and cooking food. The 500W copper motor was engineered for continuous use; one reviewer even pointed out that the stainless steel handheld blender lasted them two years of daily commercial kitchen use. That’s an incredible lifespan considering the daily use in most restaurants or other commercial kitchens.

Another chef was gratified with the homemade chutney they created with the Mueller Ultra-Stick Hand Blender. The 1.9-pound kitchen tool was comfortable and easy to use, but some cooks may have to use two hands because of its power. They also added that the handheld appliance could easily “hold [its] own compared to larger NSF-rated models” that they had used in restaurant kitchens. The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) exists to help regulate sanitation and food safety practices and holds high standards for certifying food-grade products for public health protection; NSF-certified products are required in restaurant kitchens and are known to be of superior quality.

Thanks to the hand blender’s practicality, customers have been able to whip up homemade tomato soups, frosting, coleslaw, milkshakes, smoothies, and even baby food with ease. The frother attachment is also perfect for delicious lattes at home. Plus, the dishwasher-safe accessories make cleanup painless.

Upgrade your kitchen and make cooking more efficient with the Mueller Ultra-Stick 500 Watt Hand Blender. It’s still at its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale price, and an on-page clickable coupon will bring it down to $33.