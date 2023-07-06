Shoppers Say This Viral Eyelash Comb Gives Them the ‘False Lash Look’—and It's 38% Off Ahead of Prime Day

Nowadays, batting your eyelashes never looked so good. Between eyelash extensions, lash lifts, lash serums, and other technologies, makeup users have come up with more ways to enhance this feature.

If you prefer to keep your lashes au naturel and simply opt for a swipe of your go-to mascara, we have an exciting hack for you. TikTok users have been raving about an eyelash comb from Amazon, which is now available for under $5ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The 38-percent-off discount is one of many the retailer’s rolling out ahead of its famous two-day shopping marathon Amazon Prime Day occurring on July 11 and 12, 2023. You’ll want to act quickly to snag this powerful, easy-to-use beauty tool before the price increases again.



The MSQ Eyelash Comb is a black stainless steel tool with a row of prongs designed to effortlessly separate lashes. Its simple, curved metal design functions by removing excess mascara after application, keeping the eyelashes from sticking together, as well as removing any flakes or clumps. By allowing the eyelashes to fan out, this tool makes natural lashes look more like the evenly-spaced, fluffy extensions of mascara commercials. As for the product itself, it comes with a cap, too, so you can stick the tool directly into your makeup bag or purse without worrying about bending or warping its fine teeth.

“I held out on getting one for a long time,” one skeptical shopper wrote in an on-site review, saying the tool is worth the money. “Well, surprise! My lashes held the curl all day.”

Shop the MSQ Eyelash Comb at Amazon while it’s under $5 at the retailer. With a whopping 38 percent discount, this viral product is a steal that you won't want to pass up. Of course, stock up your cart (and your makeup bag) with other must-have steals from the retailer before the official start of Prime Day:

