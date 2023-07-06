Style Makeup Shoppers Say This Viral Eyelash Comb Gives Them the ‘False Lash Look’—and It's 38% Off Ahead of Prime Day It’s only $5. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 10:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Nowadays, batting your eyelashes never looked so good. Between eyelash extensions, lash lifts, lash serums, and other technologies, makeup users have come up with more ways to enhance this feature. If you prefer to keep your lashes au naturel and simply opt for a swipe of your go-to mascara, we have an exciting hack for you. TikTok users have been raving about an eyelash comb from Amazon, which is now available for under $5ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The 38-percent-off discount is one of many the retailer’s rolling out ahead of its famous two-day shopping marathon Amazon Prime Day occurring on July 11 and 12, 2023. You’ll want to act quickly to snag this powerful, easy-to-use beauty tool before the price increases again. Amazon Buy on Amazon $8 $5 The MSQ Eyelash Comb is a black stainless steel tool with a row of prongs designed to effortlessly separate lashes. Its simple, curved metal design functions by removing excess mascara after application, keeping the eyelashes from sticking together, as well as removing any flakes or clumps. By allowing the eyelashes to fan out, this tool makes natural lashes look more like the evenly-spaced, fluffy extensions of mascara commercials. As for the product itself, it comes with a cap, too, so you can stick the tool directly into your makeup bag or purse without worrying about bending or warping its fine teeth. “I held out on getting one for a long time,” one skeptical shopper wrote in an on-site review, saying the tool is worth the money. “Well, surprise! My lashes held the curl all day.” Shop the MSQ Eyelash Comb at Amazon while it’s under $5 at the retailer. With a whopping 38 percent discount, this viral product is a steal that you won't want to pass up. Of course, stock up your cart (and your makeup bag) with other must-have steals from the retailer before the official start of Prime Day: More Early Prime Day Deals MSQ 12-Piece Eye Makeup Brushes Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $14 L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $7 Albolene Hydrating Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $10 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Portable, Tabletop, and Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pits Are on Sale Up to 74% Off This Summer at Amazon These Best-Selling Comfy Pants With 62,700+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $15 at Amazon Before Prime Day I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day