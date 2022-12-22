Keep Your Coffee And Tea Hot This Winter With This Portable Mug Warmer That’s 21% Off Right Now

‘Tis the season for staying warm. In the cold of winter, keeping comfortable can mean layering up, lots of blankets, and portable space heaters. But what about warm drinks? Trying to stay cozy with a hot coffee or tea is great until you get busy before you finish the drink only to come back to it to find that it’s gone cold. Luckily, a mug warmer is a great solution to keep your beverage hot and fresh all day long.

The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer keeps coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and even soup warm and is on sale for 21 percent off. It’s Amazon’s best-seller in the Tea and Espresso Beverage Warmers category, and it’s currently available for $16. The sleek black mug warmer fits on any desk and is portable, making it easy to have a hot drink wherever you are. Just plug in the long cord, turn the switch on, and warm up your beverage in as quick as 2 minutes.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

At 5.2 by 8.6 inches, the compact warmer has a big enough surface to fit all kinds of mugs and is thin enough to fit easily into your bag. With 17 watts of power, the compact beverage warmer perfectly heats a single mug, so gone are the days of drinking lukewarm forgotten coffee amidst a hectic schedule.

One shopper who has used the mug warmer almost daily for four years titled their review, “My favorite thing I own.” They noted that the warmer keeps their drinks hot, but it “depends how much is in there,” adding, “If it's full it'll keep it warm and around the same temperature you set it down [at], the less full it is and [the] longer you keep it on, the hotter it'll get.”

Another reviewer wrote that the warmer keeps their “coffee from getting cold, and it stays at a nice drinkable temperature.” They added, “It isn't scalding or hot enough to burn your tongue, but it's just hot enough to drink and get that jump that is needed for the day—or night.”

