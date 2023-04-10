Shopping This Fitted Tablecloth With 4,900 Five-Star Ratings Won’t Blow in the Wind at Your Next Party And it’s priced from $8. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 10, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington If you’re planning an outdoor party, tuning into the weather is an effort worth making to ensure there isn’t any rain in the forecast. But there’s another element that can attempt to derail your best efforts, even on a sunny day. A quick gust of wind can make your carefully set table go askew, or cause your tablecloth to blow into your buffet. Thankfully Amazon shoppers have discovered an easy way to solve this pesky problem, and they say this tablecloth is an absolute must. Unlike most of the cloth options on the market, the Moty tablecloth mimics a fitted sheet to prevent it from blowing in the wind. It’s made from vinyl, which means it’s also water-resistant and easy to wipe clean. Plus, the inner elastic lining ensures it slips onto your table and stays put no matter the weather. Shoppers approve of this handy design, leaving nearly 4,900 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, which have helped the tablecloth to climb into the top spot in Amazon’s Patio Table Covers category. Amazon To buy: From $8; amazon.com. “Like regular tablecloths, these are spill proof and easy to wipe and clean. They hug the corners of the table so they don’t slip off or need to be clipped on,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The vinyl makes cleanup quick and the fact that it doesn’t float off the table with wiggly young ones is just perfect,” shared a shopper. Before you order your fitted tablecloth, take a moment to consider your table’s size. The Moty style is available in up to seven sizes (in 1-foot increments from 3 feet to 9 feet)) to perfectly top your table. It even slips onto tables that are up to 3 inches thick, and you can choose from up to 26 colors and patterns. “These fit great on my tables and were so handy since we live in a windy area. They stayed on well, looked great, and were easy to clean and fold up,” added a reviewer. Just in time for outdoor barbecue season, pick up a Moty fitted tablecloth that promises to stay put even on the windiest days while it’s priced from only $8. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Merit Beauty's Customer-Loved Shade Slicks Just Got a Sheer Upgrade—and It's a Must for Dry Lips Love the Barbiecore Trend? These 10 Pink Pieces Are Just What You Need to Add to Your Closet This Powerful Carpet Spot Cleaner Is a 'Must-Have for Dog Owners'—and It's the Cheapest It's Ever Been