This Fitted Tablecloth With 4,900 Five-Star Ratings Won’t Blow in the Wind at Your Next Party

And it’s priced from $8.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Moty Fitted Tablecloth tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

If you’re planning an outdoor party, tuning into the weather is an effort worth making to ensure there isn’t any rain in the forecast. But there’s another element that can attempt to derail your best efforts, even on a sunny day. A quick gust of wind can make your carefully set table go askew, or cause your tablecloth to blow into your buffet. Thankfully Amazon shoppers have discovered an easy way to solve this pesky problem, and they say this tablecloth is an absolute must. 

Unlike most of the cloth options on the market, the Moty tablecloth mimics a fitted sheet to prevent it from blowing in the wind. It’s made from vinyl, which means it’s also water-resistant and easy to wipe clean. Plus, the inner elastic lining ensures it slips onto your table and stays put no matter the weather. Shoppers approve of this handy design, leaving nearly 4,900 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, which have helped the tablecloth to climb into the top spot in Amazon’s Patio Table Covers category. 

Moty Tablecloth for Folding Table

Amazon

To buy: From $8; amazon.com.

“Like regular tablecloths, these are spill proof and easy to wipe and clean. They hug the corners of the table so they don’t slip off or need to be clipped on,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The vinyl makes cleanup quick and the fact that it doesn’t float off the table with wiggly young ones is just perfect,” shared a shopper

Before you order your fitted tablecloth, take a moment to consider your table’s size. The Moty style is available in up to seven sizes (in 1-foot increments from 3 feet to 9 feet)) to perfectly top your table. It even slips onto tables that are up to 3 inches thick, and you can choose from up to 26 colors and patterns. 

“These fit great on my tables and were so handy since we live in a windy area. They stayed on well, looked great, and were easy to clean and fold up,” added a reviewer

Just in time for outdoor barbecue season, pick up a Moty fitted tablecloth that promises to stay put even on the windiest days while it’s priced from only $8.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil
Merit Beauty's Customer-Loved Shade Slicks Just Got a Sheer Upgrade—and It's a Must for Dry Lips
Barbiecore spring wardrobe tout
Love the Barbiecore Trend? These 10 Pink Pieces Are Just What You Need to Add to Your Closet
Hoover PowerDash GO Pet+ Portable Spot Cleaner Tout
This Powerful Carpet Spot Cleaner Is a 'Must-Have for Dog Owners'—and It's the Cheapest It's Ever Been
Related Articles
Amazon Easter Storefront Tout
Amazon's Easter Storefront Has All the Spring Entertaining Essentials You Need for Under $40
One of the best beach chairs shown three times in different colors on a blue background.
The 11 Best Beach Chairs of 2023
Dearfoams Women's Melanie Colorblocked Microfiber Terry Thong Slipper Tout
These Flip-Flop Dearfoams Slippers Are ‘Oh-So-Comfy’—and They’re on Sale for $18
Gorilla Grip Bath Rug Tout
The Bath Mat That Shoppers Call ‘Luxuriously Soft’ Is Just $10 at Amazon
Amazon Reviewer-Loved Furniture Tout
Shopper-Loved Mattresses, Coffee Tables, Couches, and More Are on Sale at Amazon, and Prices Start at Just $12
Best Patio Umbrellas
The 9 Best Patio Umbrellas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw Blanket - Light Grey Lightweight Blankets
This $12 Best-Selling Blanket With 112,700+ Five-Star Ratings Keeps Shoppers at the ‘Perfect Temperature’
Spring Skirt Roundup TOUT
These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40
indoor-outdoor rugs in shades of green
The 9 Best Indoor-Outdoor Rugs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Pastel fashion TOUT
12 Under-$50 Punchy Pastel Fashion Picks From Amazon That Will Give Your Closet a Dreamy Spring Refresh
The Best Bird Feeders to Add to Your Garden
The 13 Best Bird Feeders of 2023 for Every Garden
Best Watering Cans Tout
The 7 Best Watering Cans of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Three of the best hose reels placed outside in a yard
The 7 Best Hose Reels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
50 Best Gifts for Every Man in Your Life
The 50 Best Gifts of 2023 for Every Man in Your Life
navy blue slippers real simple selects badge
The 12 Best Slippers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Three of the Best Patio Heaters set up in a living space
The 9 Best Patio Heaters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed