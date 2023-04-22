Target’s Under-the-Radar Mother’s Day Section Includes Gifts for Every Interest and Budget, Starting at $5

We all know that hard-working mom—or many—who deserve recognition on their big day for all that they do. With Mother’s Day fast approaching, don’t wait to grab thoughtful gifts to show them how much you care. If you’re looking to splurge on something special for your own mom, or want a smaller gift for a mom you know, click over to Target’s conveniently curated Mother’s Day gift section.

Right now, you can find a wide range of options for every budget—starting at just $5—and every interest from the book-lover to the baker. In fact, there are so many gift options available (hundreds), that we saved you the trouble of scrolling through them for hours. As an expert (aka a mom myself), these are the picks I’m eyeing for myself and the mothers I love in my life. Our finds include soft pajamas, heated neck wraps, and gifts for Grandma, too. Keep scrolling for 15 Mother’s Day gifts from Target for every mom that makes you smile, and add them to your virtual cart to give them in time for their special day.

Target Mother’s Day Gifts

If you know a mom who’s a traveler or often out and about, this soft, shiny weekender bag will be their new go-to. It combines style with comfort thanks to the padded handles, and it has a detachable and adjustable crossbody strap. The spacious interior has plenty of room for their staples, or for the new mom, baby and toddler essentials. It even has a convenient luggage flap on the back for the moms who travel—with or without kids. Shoppers shared that they “got so many compliments” when using it as a “hospital bag” for when they were in labor, and that it’s their “favorite travel bag.” Grab it in caramel or green before the colors sell out.

To buy: $40; target.com.

It’s pretty much a safe bet that Mom will need a way to relax at the end of every day, and this heated neck and shoulder wrap is just the way to put her body at ease. It’s made of super soft fleece and can be heated in the microwave or cooled in the freezer to relieve tense muscles. The wrap is filled with calming lavender, chamomile, peppermint, and lemongrass aromatherapy fragrances, and one shopper said the weighted wrap “worked wonders” on their shoulders.

To buy: $15; target.com.

Not to be forgotten, Grandmas also get some love in Target’s Mother’s Day section with this cubic zirconia necklace. It features a rose gold flower detail on the heart pendant and a thoughtful message in the packaging to let them know how special they are. The necklace sits on a 16-inch chain, with an additional 30-inch extender.

To buy: $20; target.com.

If you’re not quite sure what to buy for your mom friend or other family member, a pair of cozy socks is a universally appreciated gift. This snug pair is available in 10 colors and prints, so you can even grab multiples thanks to the budget-friendly price. With faux-fur on the outside and faux-shearling on the inside, these slipper-socks provide snug comfort for your feet. And since they’ll likely be worn while lounging around the house, they also are designed with slip-resistant rubber grippers on the bottom for hard flooring.

To buy: $8; target.com.

Let’s be honest, Mom’s tired. Give her a jolt of energy and a practical gift in one with Keurig’s single-serve pod coffee maker. It comes in six vibrant colors like red, green, and light blue to match their home’s color scheme, and measures less than 5 inches so it can fit in even the smallest of spaces. Single-cup sizes serve between 6 and 12 ounces, so Mom can choose to share, or enjoy on her own.

To buy: $100; target.com.

Many moms would likely agree that their children’s wardrobe is better than their own, and the same can be said for their loungewear. Help them upgrade with this soft-to-the-touch modal fabric pajama set that’s breathable for warm temperatures, but equally as cozy. It comes in a slew of colors and patterns, including animal print, pink with white detailing, and floral, and more than 1,300 shoppers gave it a five-star rating. One shopper called them a “must buy” and said if they could “live in only one clothing item, it would be this.” Another person agreed that they’re “by far the comfiest PJs.”

To buy: $22; target.com.

Combine their penchant for gardening and decorating with time spent outside by grabbing this outdoor planter from Opalhouse. The planter silhouette comes in six color options and three sizes, with the smallest 3.5-inch size starting at just $5. At such an affordable price, it’s worth buying multiples in different sizes for a fully-decorated backyard space. The planter received a near-perfect five-star rating, and one reviewer called them “well-made and whimsical.”

To buy: From $5, target.com.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? There are plenty of other Mother’s Day gift options at Target, so keep scrolling for our top picks for every budget and interest.

To buy: $49; target.com.

To buy: $10; target.com.

To buy: $9; target.com.

To buy: $25; target.com.

To buy: $20; target.com.

To buy: $100 (was $150); target.com.

To buy: $25; target.com.

To buy: $20; target.com.