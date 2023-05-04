Holidays & Entertaining Holidays Mother's Day Mother’s Day Is Almost Here, and There’s Still Time to Shop These 27 Gifts for Everyone on Your List Thoughtful gifts start at just $7. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 4, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and the holiday goes hand in hand with finding a thoughtful gift for a deserving mom that says, “I get you, and I appreciate you.” If you’re stuck on finding a touching gift that’ll inevitably make Mom’s eyes well up with tears, then you’ve come to the right place. Whether they find joy in a warm cup of coffee, a fabulous head-to-toe outfit, or cuddles with their furry friends (we see you pet moms), we found gifts for every interest that you can snag ahead of the holiday. And, of course, you can always opt for a classic bouquet of flowers that bloom before their eyes. Amazon Mother’s Day Home Gifts If Mom loves a relaxing night in, whether that includes lighting up a yummy scented candle, making a comfort food-style dish, cozying up in a sea of fresh bed sheets that one shopper described as “soft, silky, and cool to the touch,” or indulging in some soothing skincare, any gift that promotes self-care will be well-received. If hosting wine nights is one of Mom’s favorite pastimes, this bamboo charcuterie board is ideal for displaying artisan meats and cheeses—plus, it comes with a cutlery set. Project 62 Wood Lidded Glass Wellness Calm Candle, From $10 Greenpan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 8-, 10-, and 12-Inch Fry Pan Set, $150 (was $250) Nativaspa Smooth & Soothe Set, $64 Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets, From $67 Bouqs Merci Beaucoup Bundle, $119 Beckham Hotel Bed Pillows, From $62 Dynamic Gear Bamboo Charcuterie Board, $32 Sousvide Art 7-in-1 Air Fryer Lid, $86 Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager, $31 (was $47) Mejuri Mother’s Day Fashion Gifts If style is Mom’s middle name, then consider gifting a delicate piece of jewelry like this Mama necklace from Mejuri. It’s made from 14-karat solid yellow gold and will layer beautifully with other necklaces in their jewelry collection. For other fashion-forward gifts, consider this classic pair of white Adidas sneakers or a staple pair of cropped flare jeans in a neutral color to pair with just about anything in their closet. Mejuri Mama Letter Necklace, $350 Express Body Contour Square Neck Wrap Mini Dress, $49 Adidas Forum Low Shoes, $110 AG Jeans Kinsley Jeans, $215 Minted Sleek Marble Vanity Tray, $175 Little Words Project Mama Bracelet, $25 Satina High-Waisted Leggings, From $12 Target Mother’s Day Pet Mom Gifts Pet moms should also be celebrated on Mother’s Day too, so we browsed through gifts for the ones who take care of furry friends day in and day out. One of our favorite finds is this Dash Dog Treat Maker, which makes up to eight homemade dog treats at once. For a custom gift, this Minted Custom Pet Portrait is a thoughtful choice, it only requires an image upload of their fur baby to create a unique, watercolor-like masterpiece. You can also opt to get it framed. Dash Dog Treat Maker, $25 Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed, From $24 Minted Custom Pet Portrait, From $38 Zoe + Liv Dog Mom Club Graphic T-shirt, $12 Bonza Large Collapsible Dog Bowl, $12 (was $14) Active Pets Seat Cover for Dogs, $26 (was $34) Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, $12 (was $30) Target Mother’s Day Coffee Gifts For the moms who can’t let a day pass without a delicious cup of coffee, snagging this Threshold Love Ya Mean It Mug is an easy, affordable option that’s thoughtful and will remind them of you with every sip. True coffee connoisseurs will appreciate this French press with a tasty bag of Clevr Coffee SuperLatte so mom can explore new roasts and flavors. And, for a barista-quality latte, you can also gift this handy milk frother so Mom can add that silky, foamy milk layer on top of every drink. Bodum Schiuma Milk Frother, $10 Chefwave French Press Coffee Maker, $42 Threshold Love Ya Mean It Mug, $7 Clevr Coffee Superlatte, From $28 Willow & Everett Cold Brew Coffee Maker, From $24 Luxury Socks With Cupcake Packaging, $13 (was $15) Mother's Day will be here on May 14, so don't wait too long to snag some unforgettable gifts for all the moms on your list this year. Keep scrolling for more thoughtful gift ideas to purchase ahead of the holiday. Bouqs To buy: $119; bouqs.com. Amazon To buy: From $67; amazon.com. Adidas To buy: $110; adidas.com. Minted To buy: $175; minted.com. Target To buy: $25; target.com. Amazon To buy: From $24; amazon.com. Minted To buy: From $38; minted.com. Clevr To buy: From $28; clevrblends.com. 