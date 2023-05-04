Mother’s Day Is Almost Here, and There’s Still Time to Shop These 27 Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and the holiday goes hand in hand with finding a thoughtful gift for a deserving mom that says, “I get you, and I appreciate you.” If you’re stuck on finding a touching gift that’ll inevitably make Mom’s eyes well up with tears, then you’ve come to the right place.

Whether they find joy in a warm cup of coffee, a fabulous head-to-toe outfit, or cuddles with their furry friends (we see you pet moms), we found gifts for every interest that you can snag ahead of the holiday. And, of course, you can always opt for a classic bouquet of flowers that bloom before their eyes.

Mother’s Day Home Gifts 

If Mom loves a relaxing night in, whether that includes lighting up a yummy scented candle, making a comfort food-style dish, cozying up in a sea of fresh bed sheets that one shopper described as “soft, silky, and cool to the touch,” or indulging in some soothing skincare, any gift that promotes self-care will be well-received. If hosting wine nights is one of Mom’s favorite pastimes, this bamboo charcuterie board is ideal for displaying artisan meats and cheeses—plus, it comes with a cutlery set.  

Mama Letter Necklace

Mejuri

Mother’s Day Fashion Gifts 

If style is Mom’s middle name, then consider gifting a delicate piece of jewelry like this Mama necklace from Mejuri. It’s made from 14-karat solid yellow gold and will layer beautifully with other necklaces in their jewelry collection. For other fashion-forward gifts, consider this classic pair of white Adidas sneakers or a staple pair of cropped flare jeans in a neutral color to pair with just about anything in their closet. 

Dash Dog Treat Maker

Target

Mother’s Day Pet Mom Gifts

Pet moms should also be celebrated on Mother’s Day too, so we browsed through gifts for the ones who take care of furry friends day in and day out. One of our favorite finds is this Dash Dog Treat Maker, which makes up to eight homemade dog treats at once. For a custom gift, this Minted Custom Pet Portrait is a thoughtful choice, it only requires an image upload of their fur baby to create a unique, watercolor-like masterpiece. You can also opt to get it framed. 

ChefWave French Press Coffee Maker - Stainless Steel, Double Wall Insulated 34oz

Target

Mother’s Day Coffee Gifts  

For the moms who can’t let a day pass without a delicious cup of coffee, snagging this Threshold Love Ya Mean It Mug is an easy, affordable option that’s thoughtful and will remind them of you with every sip. True coffee connoisseurs will appreciate this French press with a tasty bag of Clevr Coffee SuperLatte so mom can explore new roasts and flavors. And, for a barista-quality latte, you can also gift this handy milk frother so Mom can add that silky, foamy milk layer on top of every drink.  

Mother’s Day will be here on May 14, so don’t wait too long to snag some unforgettable gifts for all the moms on your list this year. Keep scrolling for more thoughtful gift ideas to purchase ahead of the holiday. 

Merci Beaucoup

Bouqs

To buy: $119; bouqs.com.

Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Viscose Derived from Bamboo Sheets Twin

Amazon

To buy: From $67; amazon.com.

FORUM LOW SHOES

Adidas

To buy: $110; adidas.com.

Minted Marble Vanity Tray (LA NUIT NUDE)

Minted

To buy: $175; minted.com.

Little Words Project Mama Bracelet - Pink/Blue

Target

To buy: $25; target.com.

Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed, Donut Dog Bed

Amazon

To buy: From $24; amazon.com.

Custom Pet Portrait

Minted

To buy: From $38; minted.com.

Coffee SuperLatte

Clevr

To buy: From $28; clevrblends.com.

