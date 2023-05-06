This Hidden Amazon Hub Is Filled With Wildly Popular Gifts Perfect for Mother’s Day—and They’re All on Sale

Featuring gift options from Vera Bradley, Fossil, Nine West, and more for up to 60 percent off.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Mother's Day Gift Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Shopping for yourself is one thing, shopping for your mom is another thing entirely. She clothed, fed, and raised you, which means she deserves a Mother’s Day gift that’ll treat her like the queen she is. You don’t want to take too long since it’s on May 14 aka nearly a week away. But if you’re struggling to find just the right present, don’t worry—these extremely popular and customer-loved picks are sure to please. 

No matter what Mom is into, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find something she’ll love on this curated list. In fact, Amazon has an entire Mother’s Day shopping hub filled with gifts ready to pamper and spoil your momma from head to toe and beyond. Yep, there are cute fashion picks, spa-like finds, food-lover essentials, and even traveling must-haves. You could say there’s something for every kind of Mom. The best part? They’re all on sale up 60 percent off. The best part 2.0? They’ll arrive in time for the big day. 

Mother's Day Gift Deals on Amazon

How cute are these Mama Bear Slippers from Dearfoams? The cozy house slippers have a fuzzy lining inside for moms who are perpetually cold and are designed with a memory foam insert for all-day comfort. One person who was gifted these for Mother’s Day even said they feel like “walking on pillows.” They’re available in seven colors and styles, including this buffalo plaid option. Oh, and no matter which one you pick, rest assured they all have “Mama Bear” sewn on top. 

Dearfoams Women's Mama Bear Slipper

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $36); amazon.com.

If you want to bring the resort experience home, you’ve got to check out these aromatherapy shower steamers. When mixed in with water in the tub, the tablets instantly release steam that transforms the shower into a spa. These work best when not submerged in water, just fyi. This specific pack is made with lavender essential oils for a super soothing scent that just might call for a naptime post-shower. Bonus: The best-seller is 51 percent off right now. 

Shower Steamers Aromatherapy 15 Pack

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

While you could certainly get Mom a bouquet of flowers, there’s something about gifting her a live plant she can enjoy for months on end. Believe it or not, Amazon has a wide selection of live plants for the picking from Costa Farms. This little anthurium beauty is relatively easy to take care of and makes a statement thanks to its lush leaves and red flowers. It also comes in this cute heart pot, perfect for Mother’s Day. 

Costa Farms Anthurium, Live Indoor Plant

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $36); amazon.com.

Another great Mother’s Day gift is this tote lunch bag from Vera Bradley that’s more than half off right now. The insulated bag has a pretty floral pattern with a quilted puffer style exterior. And because it looks like a tote due to its long over-the-shoulder strap, she’ll love to bring lunches in it to work. The stylish lunch box comes with an internal pocket for utensils as well as an exterior zippered pouch for gum, straws, etc. It even has a little window to personalize the bag with Mom’s name!

Vera Bradley Lighten Up Tote

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $65); amazon.com.

Below, you’ll find even more top Mother’s Day gifts that are available at Amazon right now. And be sure to check out Amazon’s holiday hub for other on-sale picks, too. 

Nine West Women's Strap Watch

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $37); amazon.com.

Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $80 (was $133); amazon.com.

Women's Cross Band Slippers Fuzzy

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

LA JOLIE MUSE Wild Rose Candle

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $28); amazon.com.

BambÃ¼si Premium Bathtub Tray Caddy

Amazon

To buy: $29 (was $60); amazon.com.

Fossil Women's Fiona Small Crossbody Purse

Amazon

To buy: $70 (was $130); amazon.com.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

Amazon

To buy: $399 (was $550); amazon.com.

COZYART Light Blue Bath Towels Set

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com.

kensie Women's Alma Hardside Spinner Luggage

Amazon

To buy: $65 (was $82); amazon.com.

Charcuterie Board Set

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $72); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Sunscreens for Summer Tout
These Are the 9 Sunscreens I Use All Summer to Prevent My Pale Skin From Burning, Starting at $10
Little Luxuries to Give Mom Everything She Needs For an At-Home Spa Day Tout
18 Little Luxuries to Give Mom Everything She Needs for an At-Home Spa Day—Starting at Just $4
Trending new arrivals under $50
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Style Items for Spring, but You'll Want to Add These 12 to Your Cart ASAP
Related Articles
Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples
Found: The Most Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples You'll Wear on Repeat—Up to 56% Off at Amazon
T-Shirt Dress Deals TOUT
Average T-Shirt Dresses? Nope, These Elevated Picks Look High-End, but They’re on Sale
Mother's Day Amazon cookware TOUT
Here Are the Best Cookware Deals to Shop Ahead of Mother's Day on Amazon—Up to 64% Off
Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals
Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off
Best Amazon April Deals Tout
These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off
Spring Staples Sale Tout
Deal Alert! Save Up to 69% on Stylish Spring Staples From Gap, Billabong, and More at Amazon
30 Best Spring Fashion Deals Tout
Score Spring Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, and More Are Up to 62% Off in Amazon’s Hidden Outlet
Spring Jacket Deals Tout
Deal Alert! Cute Spring Jackets From Levi’s, Cole Haan, and More Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon
Elevated Spring Maxi Dresses Tout
Spotted: Tons of Elevated Maxi Dresses Perfect for Every Spring Event—Up to 67% Off at Amazon
Garden Party Gift Set
Rifle Paper Co. Has Tons of Cute Mother’s Day Gifts, Starting at Just $6
bouqs discount code
The Bouqs Co. Is Selling Gorgeous Mother’s Day Bouquets for Under $40—But Only Until Tomorrow
Target Mother's Day Roundup Tout
Target’s Under-the-Radar Mother’s Day Section Includes Gifts for Every Interest and Budget, Starting at $5
Best Amazon Product Finds Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far
30 Best Mother's Day Gifts of 2023
The 51 Best Mother’s Day Gifts of 2023
Editor-Loved Amazon Spring Finds Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying for Spring
Spring Cleaning Finds Tout
Hold on: Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and More Spring Cleaning Finds Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon