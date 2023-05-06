This Hidden Amazon Hub Is Filled With Wildly Popular Gifts Perfect for Mother’s Day—and They’re All on Sale

Shopping for yourself is one thing, shopping for your mom is another thing entirely. She clothed, fed, and raised you, which means she deserves a Mother’s Day gift that’ll treat her like the queen she is. You don’t want to take too long since it’s on May 14 aka nearly a week away. But if you’re struggling to find just the right present, don’t worry—these extremely popular and customer-loved picks are sure to please.

No matter what Mom is into, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find something she’ll love on this curated list. In fact, Amazon has an entire Mother’s Day shopping hub filled with gifts ready to pamper and spoil your momma from head to toe and beyond. Yep, there are cute fashion picks, spa-like finds, food-lover essentials, and even traveling must-haves. You could say there’s something for every kind of Mom. The best part? They’re all on sale up 60 percent off. The best part 2.0? They’ll arrive in time for the big day.

Mother's Day Gift Deals on Amazon

How cute are these Mama Bear Slippers from Dearfoams? The cozy house slippers have a fuzzy lining inside for moms who are perpetually cold and are designed with a memory foam insert for all-day comfort. One person who was gifted these for Mother’s Day even said they feel like “walking on pillows.” They’re available in seven colors and styles, including this buffalo plaid option. Oh, and no matter which one you pick, rest assured they all have “Mama Bear” sewn on top.

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $36); amazon.com.

If you want to bring the resort experience home, you’ve got to check out these aromatherapy shower steamers. When mixed in with water in the tub, the tablets instantly release steam that transforms the shower into a spa. These work best when not submerged in water, just fyi. This specific pack is made with lavender essential oils for a super soothing scent that just might call for a naptime post-shower. Bonus: The best-seller is 51 percent off right now.

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

While you could certainly get Mom a bouquet of flowers, there’s something about gifting her a live plant she can enjoy for months on end. Believe it or not, Amazon has a wide selection of live plants for the picking from Costa Farms. This little anthurium beauty is relatively easy to take care of and makes a statement thanks to its lush leaves and red flowers. It also comes in this cute heart pot, perfect for Mother’s Day.

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $36); amazon.com.

Another great Mother’s Day gift is this tote lunch bag from Vera Bradley that’s more than half off right now. The insulated bag has a pretty floral pattern with a quilted puffer style exterior. And because it looks like a tote due to its long over-the-shoulder strap, she’ll love to bring lunches in it to work. The stylish lunch box comes with an internal pocket for utensils as well as an exterior zippered pouch for gum, straws, etc. It even has a little window to personalize the bag with Mom’s name!

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $65); amazon.com.

Below, you’ll find even more top Mother’s Day gifts that are available at Amazon right now. And be sure to check out Amazon’s holiday hub for other on-sale picks, too.

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $37); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $80 (was $133); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $28); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $29 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $70 (was $130); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $399 (was $550); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $65 (was $82); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $72); amazon.com.