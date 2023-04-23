Food Kitchen Tools & Products Here Are the Best Cookware Deals to Shop Ahead of Mother's Day on Amazon—Up to 64% Off Including Lodge, Carote, Cuisinart, Rachel Ray, and more. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 23, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington With Mother's Day coming up, it's likely you're scrambling for the perfect gift ideas for the most important women in your life. The best gift is one that they will actually use. For moms that enjoy cooking, their kitchenware probably has some wear and tear, so some thoughtful upgrades would go a long way. Amazon's deal page is full of cookware deals on high-quality essentials that mom, grandma, or any maternal figure in your life would surely love. To help you out, we poured over thousands of bargains to find the most noteworthy savings opportunities on customer-loved wares, from new pot and pan sets to baking dishes, that can save you up to 64 percent off. Keep scrolling, and you'll find the top 10 deals on kitchen staples that you might be tempted to snap up for yourself from brands like Lodge, Cuisinart, Rachel Ray, and more. Amazon Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set You don't need to be a professional chef to appreciate a brand-new 10-piece cookware set crafted from eco-friendly granite. The best-selling bundle is equipped with two frying pans, two saucepans, a casserole pan, a steamer, and a silicone turner. Best of all, the granite is durable, scratch-resistant, and super easy to clean. To buy: $100 with coupon (was $150); amazon.com. Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet A cast iron skillet is a home chef essential, and this affordable, heirloom-quality option from Lodge will help mom sear, fry, broil, bake, and braise with ease. Shoppers call the piece a "timeless classic for the modern kitchen" for its "quality, durability, and versatility." It's no wonder it's a best-selling skillet. To buy: $20 (was $35); amazon.com. Amazon Lodge Reversible Grill/Griddle Restaurant-quality French toast and kabobs are a breeze to whip up with Lodge's two-in-one grill and griddle. It's the perfect addition to any kitchen when you're craving diner-style bites, and since it's preseasoned, you can use it right out of the box. To buy: $35 (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon Lodge Enameled Cast Iron 6-Quart Dutch Oven Reviewers say this Dutch oven works just as well as other major brands "at a fraction of the cost." The large handles make it easy to transport and can be used on your stovetop or oven in temps up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit—and did we mention it's 53 percent off? To buy: $63 (was $133); amazon.com. Amazon Cuisinart Stainless Steel 11-Piece Set If mom spends a lot of time in the kitchen, she'll value having a heavy-duty set of stainless steel cookware to prepare all kinds of feasts. Despite its low maintenance requirements, the collection is highly efficient. Moreover, it's compatible with gas, electric, halogen, and ceramic stovetops. To buy: $1605 (was $450); amazon.com. Amazon Carote Egg Pan Omelette Pan Mom can now enjoy her favorite drive-thru egg bites at home. The nonstick granite pan can also be used to cook burgers, roast veggies, and warm breakfast sandwiches. It's also a great pan for creating small meals for one. To buy: $17 (was $30); amazon.com. Amazon Yosukata Carbon Steel Wok Pan Finally, mom can perfect her stir-fry recipes with this preseasoned, black carbon steel wok pan. One customer raved that they were able to create "restaurant-quality stir-fry on the first try." They also added that "it's lighter than other woks" and "heats up fast." To buy: $60 (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon Krokori Rectangular Baking Dish Mouthwatering casseroles and lasagnas have never been simpler with this nonstick baking dish. The ceramic coating ensures every recipe cooks evenly. It's nice enough to take from the oven straight to the table and comes in gorgeous aquamarine and blue colorways. To buy: From $30 (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon Rachael Ray Bakeware Nonstick Pan Set If mom is more of a baker, these warp-resisting steel cookie sheets are the perfect upgrade for her kitchen. You'll get three different-sized sheets as well as two multipurpose nylon turners that are gentle enough for handling eggs yet sturdy enough for flipping meats. To buy: $33 (was $48); amazon.com. Amazon Rockurwok Whistling Tea Kettle Add a burst of color to her kitchen with one of these vibrant tea kettles. Grab it in eight shades, from cheery pastel pink to bright gradient green. The solid wood handle remains cool to the touch, and she won't have to fiddle with the automatic spout. To buy: $20 (was $40); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 