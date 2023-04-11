These Are the Most Popular Vacation Destinations for 2023

Summer is almost here and if you’re excited about warm weather and big adventures, you aren’t the only one. While you might have spent last summer visiting a theme park a few states away or exploring the nearest big city—it looks like Americans are gearing up to go abroad this summer.

While Covid numbers are relatively low, many are considering that big trip they may have put off for the past few years. It may be time to visit an international destination you’ve never been to before or take a relaxing beach vacation at a resort.

Here are the most popular travel destinations for summer 2023, according to data from Google Flights searched between December 2022 and March 2023 for travel from June to August. In other words, here's where everyone is heading this summer.

The Top Travel Destinations Last Summer

Summer 2022 was an interesting time to travel. Covid numbers were down. Overall, Americans felt safer traveling than they had the previous summer. During that time, Orlando was the most popular travel destination. This is presumably because of Disney World and other theme parks in the area,=, including Universal Studios and Legoland. The Florida city is truly one of the best places for families to take a trip.

Other popular destinations for summer 2022 included the family- and couples-friendly hot spots Cancun and Las Vegas. While Cancun is an ideal place for relaxing and enjoying gorgeous beaches, there’s nothing quite like the lights and fun that Las Vegas has to offer.

However, Americans were also ready to hit up big cities, with London and New York rounding out the list. It’s easy to understand why. Both of these places offer phenomenal sites, lots of culture, and world-class food options.

Most Popular Travel Destinations for Summer 2023

This year, London will be the most popular travel destination. Cancun will be the second most popular destination this summer. Between lots of all-inclusive resorts and fantastic weather, visitors are excited to return again and again.

Lastly, Paris, Orlando, and Rome rounded out the top five list. So, if you've already booked your flight, it’s a smart idea to book your hotel as soon as possible.

The data also showed that Tokyo (likely because Japan has reopened borders), Barcelona, and Dublin will also see a surge of American tourists this summer.

Double-Check Your Passport

Getting ready to book your dream international vacation? Before you do, be sure to check that your passport is still valid. According to Google, searches for passports are only increasing in the United States, and passport wait times are up.

Expect to wait 10 to 13 weeks for regular service and seven to nine weeks for expedited. If you or any of your travel companions need to apply for their first passport or renew an old one, get on it immediately if you want to visit any of these popular international destinations in the upcoming months.