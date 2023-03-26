These Are Amazon’s Most Popular Suitcases and Luggage Sets—and They Start at $52

With spring weather comes wanderlust, but traveling can be a stressful experience. Along with booking your transit and lodgings, you also have to plot an itinerary, create a budget, and make a packing list—you also want to ensure your luggage is in tip-top shape to get you from one place to another as smoothly as possible.

Whether you're setting out for a weekend road trip or planning an overseas getaway, you shouldn't have to worry about your gear. From hardshell checked suitcases to feature-packed underseat carry-alls, Amazon has so many luggage options for every budget to make jetting off hassle-free.

We sorted through some of the retailer's most popular offerings to curate this list of suitcases and bags that will fit your essentials without breaking the bank. Take a look at these eight top options for a relaxing travel experience.



Amazon

Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside Four-Piece Luggage Set

The ultimate luggage set does exist, and Traveler's Club has nailed it. It has more than 10,000 perfect ratings and is available in rose gold, lilac, black, tan, and navy. Purchasing a luggage set will save you money in the long run since you'll get everything you need in one bundle, whether you're gearing up for a road trip or a 10-day getaway. This set features a 26- by 17.5-inch checked bag, a 20- by 13-inch carry-on suitcase, a boarding tote, and a personal bag to stash toiletries.

To buy: From $123 (was $140); amazon.com.

Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller

Don't let the compact body fool you; this 21- by 12.75-inch roller carry-on has two easy-access pockets for stowing your staples and a roomy inside to fit everything you need. The interior contains a flat pocket, an internal storage pocket, a removable zippered wet bag, and two adjustable tie-down straps—it's also expandable. The polyester shell is scuff-resistant and durable, so it will last you for years to come.

To buy: $120; amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner

This hardside option comes in three different sizes, with a protective, scratch-resistant ABS hard shell to withstand all the bumps along the way to your final destination. The four double-spinner wheels make it easy to navigate through a busy airport. "You can push it in front of you, pull it behind, or glide it at your side," one five-star reviewer wrote.

To buy: $90; amazon.com.

Amazon

Coolife Three-Piece Luggage Set

The Coolife three-piece set includes 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch upright, hardshell suitcases with TSA-approved three-digit locks to keep your belongings secure. The 360-degree spinner wheels glide steadily and quietly, while the telescoping handle allows you to adjust the height comfortably for maneuvering seamlessly—it's no wonder it's one of the top-selling luggage sets.

To buy: $190 (was $300); amazon.com.

Amazon

TPRC 15-Inch Smart Under Seat Carry-On Luggage

If you're taking a short trip, then the TPRC underseat carry-on luggage is precisely what you need. "It has more room than you might think for such a small bag. I was able to pack enough clothes for a five-day vacation to Cancun," one shopper raved. It is equipped with a side USB port, so you can charge your devices no matter where you are—just note that you'll have to provide your own power bank.

To buy: $59; amazon.com.

Amazon

Wrangler 20-Inch Smart Spinner

This Wrangler carry-on bag is perfect for the constant jet setter. It includes a nifty drink holder that doubles as a phone dock as well as a USB port to charge your phone on the go. The fully-lined interior boasts accessory pockets to keep you tidy and organized whenever you travel—the accessible price point doesn't hurt, either.

To buy: $52 (was $64); amazon.com.

Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Checked-Large Luggage

Samsonite's Winfield 2 comes in 14 bold colors to fit your personal style. The sleek hardshell features a unique brushed pattern created to conceal any imperfections it may earn over time. This suitcase offers a number of other features, such as a side-mounted TSA-approved lock, a wide push-button handle, and lightweight spinner wheels.

To buy: $190 (was $310); amazon.com.

Amazon

Somago Two-Piece Carry-On Luggage Set

Sleek, coordinating, and ultra-light, Somago's two-piece luggage set is the ultimate carry-on duo. You'll get a 22- by 15-inch carry-on suitcase and a 12- by 13-inch cosmetic case that tucks neatly under most airplane seats. The design is crafted from sturdy 100 percent polypropylene and can be stacked thanks to the cosmetics bag's fixed strap. The TSA-approved lock, however, is only available on the 20-inch suitcase.

To buy: $100; amazon.com.