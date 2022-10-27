Here's the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State—Did Your Favorite Make the Cut?

The third-place winner was a sweet surprise.

Published on October 27, 2022
After a few years of atypical Halloween celebrations, Americans seem more ready than ever to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve this October 31. Case in point: The folks at Top Data, a market research firm, noted that Halloween candy sales from 2020 to 2021 increased 11 percent. Additionally, according to the data team’s projections, 2022 candy sales are expected to exceed last year’s figures by an impressive 23 percent.

With America’s Halloween candy buying habits clearly back on track, it begs the question: What sweet treats is everyone purchasing? In order to answer that question, the Top Data team analyzed digital commerce trends during October 2021 and 2022 to determine the most popular Halloween candy in the United States. While the No. 1 choice isn't exactly a shock, the runners-up are a bit more surprising.

Keep reading to find out the five most popular Halloween candies in America!

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

The perennial favorite easily came in first place after it was named the most popular Halloween candy in a whopping 18 states, including densely populated locales such as California, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. Since just about everyone seems to love the salty and sweet peanut butter and chocolate combo, it’s no surprise that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups managed to come in second place in a few states as well, including Delaware and Montana. In Delaware, Starburst reigned supreme, while Montana residents prefer to keep things spicy with Hot Tamales.

If you have any Reese's leftover, feel free to use them to whip up these decadent Peanut Butter Cup Brownies.

Kit Kat

Although Kit Kat was named the top candy in just nine states—half the number of states that declared Reese's Peanut Butter Cups the favorite—that was still enough to secure the breakable candy bar the second spot nationwide. Named the favorite in states such as Nevada and New Mexico, Kit Kats also have pockets of devoted fans in parts of the South and Northeast.

Skittles

While most of the top Halloween candies across the country feature at least a little bit of chocolate, Skittles were one of the few non-chocolate treats to be among the most popular Halloween candies of the year. In fact, five states chose Skittles as their top confection, including Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Washington. It also ranked among the top five in a handful of states, like South Carolina and West Virginia.

M&M’s

The classic candy tied with Skittles to become the third-most popular sweet treat overall, taking top honors in five states. If you live in Colorado, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Ohio, or Wyoming, you might want to stock up on original M&M's before the trick-or-treaters swing by. If you happen to have any of the sweet chocolate morsels left over, put them to good use in this easy Popcorn Ball recipe. We promise, you won’t be disappointed!

Snickers

Rounding out the top five most popular Halloween candies nationwide is Snickers. The chocolate bar made with a combination of nougat, caramel, and peanuts was the most beloved treat in four states—Alaska, Idaho, North Carolina, and Rhode Island—edging out confections like Starburst, Hot Tamales, and Butterfinger. The latter candy bar, which has been around since 1923, had the distinction of being named the top candy in only one state—Kentucky.

The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each State

  • Alabama: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Alaska: Snickers
  • Arizona: Skittles
  • Arkansas: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • California: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Colorada: M&Ms (Original)
  • Connecticut: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Delaware: Starburst
  • Florida: Milky Way
  • Georgia: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Hawaii: M&Ms (Original)
  • Idaho: Snickers
  • Illinois: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Indiana: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Iowa: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Kansas: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Kentucky: Butterfinger
  • Louisiana: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Maine: Kit Kat
  • Maryland: Milky Way
  • Massachusetts: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Michigan: Starburst
  • Minnesota: Skittles
  • Mississippi: Kit Kat
  • Missouri: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Montana: Hot Tamales
  • Nebraska: Milky Way
  • Nevada: Kit Kat
  • New Hampshire: M&Ms (Original)
  • New Jersey: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • New Mexico: Kit Kat
  • New York: Kit Kat
  • North Carolina: Snickers
  • North Dakota: Skittles
  • Ohio: M&Ms (Original)
  • Oklahoma: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Oregon: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Pennsylvania: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Rhode Island: Snickers
  • South Carolina: Kit Kat
  • South Dakota: Kit Kat
  • Tennessee: Skittles
  • Texas: Starburst
  • Utah: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Vermont: Hot Tamales
  • Virgina: Kit Kat
  • Washington: Skittles
  • West Virginia: Kit Kat
  • Wisconsin: Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
  • Wyoming: M&Ms (Original)
