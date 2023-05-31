Food Shopping and Storing Beverages 4 Most Popular Drinks of Summer 2023—and 3 That Are Losing Steam Pass the red wine! By Samantha Leffler Samantha Leffler Instagram Website Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple and previously launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Most Popular Drinks Drinks Declining in Popularity Photo: Chalabala/500px/Getty Images Summer is nearly here, which means it’s time to refresh your bar cart. But first, you might want to take some tips from the delivery platform Drizly. The brand recently released its fifth annual Consumer Trend Report, which combines sales data derived from its proprietary platform with results from a nationwide survey of legal drinking-age adults. This data has helped to shed some light on what consumers will, and won’t, be drinking this summer. For example, while interest in wine is always high in the warmer months, the type of wine that consumers want most might surprise you. Conversely, those ready-to-drink cocktails, such as hard seltzer, are no longer as popular as they once were. Keep reading to find out which spirits are slated to be some of the most popular drinks this summer, and which ones you will likely see less of in the coming months. 22 Cocktail and Spiked Punch Recipes Perfect for Any and Every Party Most Popular Drinks When it comes to the most popular drinks of summer 2023, Drizly notes that consumers are ready to embrace the classics. Light liquor Light liquor, meaning liquor that is light in color, includes spirits such as vodka, gin, and tequila. These alcoholic options can be sipped solo or mixed into drinks such as a martini or a margarita, as well as summer favorites like ranch water or a dirty Shirley. Per the data, 34 percent of those surveyed said they plan to drink light liquor this summer. That figure represents a two percentage point increase in popularity year-over-year. Red wine While red wine has typically been viewed as a drink best enjoyed with rich, cold-weather meals, it’s slated to make quite the splash this summer. In fact, 31 percent of respondents plan to reach for red wine as their go-to summer drink—an eight-percent increase from 2022. Additionally, red wine ranked higher than any other wine varietal, including rosé and white wine, which might represent a shift in how consumers are viewing the beverage. If you’re looking for a light red to sip this summer, Drizly recommends trying a Lambrusco or Gamay. White wine Yes, red wine is poised to be the more popular wine option this summer, but white wine wasn’t very far behind. More specifically, 28 percent of those surveyed said it will be their top drink this summer, which marks a two percentage point increase in popularity year-over-year. Rosé, on the other hand, was only named the drink of choice for 17 percent of respondents. Your Ultimate Guide to How Much Alcohol Is in Every Type of Wine Light lager beer Light lager beer, like Michelob Ultra and Bud Light, was the drink of choice for 23 percent of those surveyed. Like light liquor and white wine, this option also enjoyed a two percentage point increase in popularity year-over-year. While beers are typically enjoyed solo, they can also be used to make a michelada or a spaghett, which is basically an Aperol spritz made with beer instead of prosecco. Drinks Declining in Popularity Sure, ready-to-drink cocktails are portable and convenient, but according to the Drizly data, they’re not as popular as they have been in years past. Ready-to-drink cocktails Though they are still tasty and great for a day spent at the beach or by the pool, RTDs have seen a sharp decline in popularity. More specifically, only 22 percent of respondents will be sipping on RTDs as their top drink for summer 2023. This marks a whopping 17 percentage point decrease from summer 2022. Hard seltzer Not far behind, 21 percent of those surveyed plan to reach for hard seltzer this summer. While the hard seltzer decline wasn’t as steep, that figure does represent a four percentage point drop year-over-year. 24 Easy Refreshing Cocktails Perfect for Peak Summertime Hard alternatives Hard alternatives, such as hard lemonade or hard iced tea, were named the summer drink of choice for just 14 percent of those surveyed—a two percent drop from 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit