4 Most Popular Drinks of Summer 2023—and 3 That Are Losing Steam

Summer is nearly here, which means it’s time to refresh your bar cart. But first, you might want to take some tips from the delivery platform Drizly. The brand recently released its fifth annual Consumer Trend Report, which combines sales data derived from its proprietary platform with results from a nationwide survey of legal drinking-age adults.



This data has helped to shed some light on what consumers will, and won’t, be drinking this summer. For example, while interest in wine is always high in the warmer months, the type of wine that consumers want most might surprise you. Conversely, those ready-to-drink cocktails, such as hard seltzer, are no longer as popular as they once were.



Keep reading to find out which spirits are slated to be some of the most popular drinks this summer, and which ones you will likely see less of in the coming months.

Most Popular Drinks

When it comes to the most popular drinks of summer 2023, Drizly notes that consumers are ready to embrace the classics.

Light liquor

Light liquor, meaning liquor that is light in color, includes spirits such as vodka, gin, and tequila. These alcoholic options can be sipped solo or mixed into drinks such as a martini or a margarita, as well as summer favorites like ranch water or a dirty Shirley. Per the data, 34 percent of those surveyed said they plan to drink light liquor this summer. That figure represents a two percentage point increase in popularity year-over-year.

Red wine

While red wine has typically been viewed as a drink best enjoyed with rich, cold-weather meals, it’s slated to make quite the splash this summer. In fact, 31 percent of respondents plan to reach for red wine as their go-to summer drink—an eight-percent increase from 2022. Additionally, red wine ranked higher than any other wine varietal, including rosé and white wine, which might represent a shift in how consumers are viewing the beverage. If you’re looking for a light red to sip this summer, Drizly recommends trying a Lambrusco or Gamay.

White wine

Yes, red wine is poised to be the more popular wine option this summer, but white wine wasn’t very far behind. More specifically, 28 percent of those surveyed said it will be their top drink this summer, which marks a two percentage point increase in popularity year-over-year. Rosé, on the other hand, was only named the drink of choice for 17 percent of respondents.



Light lager beer

Light lager beer, like Michelob Ultra and Bud Light, was the drink of choice for 23 percent of those surveyed. Like light liquor and white wine, this option also enjoyed a two percentage point increase in popularity year-over-year. While beers are typically enjoyed solo, they can also be used to make a michelada or a spaghett, which is basically an Aperol spritz made with beer instead of prosecco.

Drinks Declining in Popularity

Sure, ready-to-drink cocktails are portable and convenient, but according to the Drizly data, they’re not as popular as they have been in years past.

Ready-to-drink cocktails

Though they are still tasty and great for a day spent at the beach or by the pool, RTDs have seen a sharp decline in popularity. More specifically, only 22 percent of respondents will be sipping on RTDs as their top drink for summer 2023. This marks a whopping 17 percentage point decrease from summer 2022.

Hard seltzer

Not far behind, 21 percent of those surveyed plan to reach for hard seltzer this summer. While the hard seltzer decline wasn’t as steep, that figure does represent a four percentage point drop year-over-year.



Hard alternatives

Hard alternatives, such as hard lemonade or hard iced tea, were named the summer drink of choice for just 14 percent of those surveyed—a two percent drop from 2022.