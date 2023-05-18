On mornings when you just don’t have time to scramble some eggs or whip up a stack of pancakes, you likely reach for a box of cereal. But which box do you grab? Are you a Special K fan, or do you prefer to start your day with a bit of nostalgia courtesy of a bowl of sugary Lucky Charms?



While the best cereal is obviously the one you love the most, there are some cereals that are more popular than others. For that data, we turn to Wishlisted. The Wishlisted team recently ranked the top-selling cereals in the country by analyzing Amazon’s and Walmart’s top-selling cereal lists. Since both lists are frequently updated, data was pulled seven times each over a span of five days in January 2023, and the rankings were averaged together.



So, which cereals does America love most? Keep reading for a list of the top five most popular choices!

Honey Nut Cheerios

According to the intel gathered by Wishlisted, Honey Nut Cheerios is America’s favorite cereal. Slightly sweeter than classic Cheerios thanks to, well, honey, this General Mills cereal has been filling breakfast bowls across the country since 1979. With 12 grams of sugar per serving, this cereal is definitely on the sweeter side, but it also boasts three grams of fiber per serving.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Coming in second place is Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which has been delighting consumers since 1984. Another General Mills product, this cereal consists of small squares of wheat and rice covered with cinnamon and sugar. In other words, what’s not to love? And as Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans know, the sweet milk this cereal leaves behind is not to be missed!

Honey Bunches of Oats With Almonds

Honey and almonds elevate a standard bowl of this Post Consumer Brands cereal, which came in third place. This cereal also contains crispy flakes and crunchy oat bunches, and is especially delicious with a splash of cold milk. Take your Honey Bunches to the next level (and bump up the vitamin and mineral content) by adding some fresh banana and strawberry slices to the mix.

Special K Red Berries

With rice and wheat flakes, and plenty of strawberry pieces, it’s easy to see how this Kellogg’s product managed to snag fourth place. Plus, this beloved cereal contains just 11 grams of sugar and three grams of fiber per serving, making it one of the healthier choices on this list.



Frosted Flakes

Last but certainly not least, another Kellogg’s favorite—Frosted Flakes—took the fifth and final spot on this list. Though this cereal is definitely on the sugary side with 12 grams of the sweet stuff per serving, it’s not hard to see why consumers can’t get enough of it. First introduced in 1952, this cereal will likely be around for decades to come.