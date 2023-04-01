It’s Official: These Are the Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories on Amazon—All Under $50

Think Tommy Hilfiger sneakers, Lucky Brand wedges, beyond starting at $11.

By
Sanah Faroke
Published on April 1, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

In anticipation of warmer weather, you’ve probably already scooped up pretty spring dresses and maybe some fun blouses. Now that you have a solid foundation, it’s time to get your shoes and accessories in order. You don’t have to spend top dollar on them, though, and these under-$50 picks are the proof. 

Finding those stylish and elevated spring items may seem like a challenge, but Amazon has an entire fashion section filled with warm-weather picks. Not only will you find flowy outfits, you’ll also discover those supplementary accent pieces that complete them. Think footwear like sneakers and sandals as well as accessories like straw hats, tote bags, and sunglasses. Oh, and pssst: Many of these are on sale up to 59 percent off. 

Even better? All of these options are hiding in Amazon’s Customers’ Most-Loved Hub, which means they all have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who can’t get enough. Oh, and the brands featured in this section aren’t too shabby either. We’re talking picks from Lucky Brand, Tommy Hilfiger, and even fashionable Crocs—trust us. 

Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories

For many, warm weather means spring break, tropical vacations, and road trips. It also means you’ll be doing a lot of walking. If your footwear isn’t up to par, you’ve got to get in on these picks. 

These Tommy Hilfiger sneakers have a classic white look, so you know they’ll go with everything. The shoe has a padded footbed for cushioned steps and a wide toe box that prevents your pinkies from getting squished. It also has a perforated detail on the sides, which looks chic, but also provides some airflow for extra hot days. Style and function just met its match. 

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Lamiss Sneaker

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $59); amazon.com.

However, if you’re planning a trip to Italy and need something cute and comfy, these Crocs are it. They may not look like your typical Croc clogs, but they have the same supportive feel. You can credit the shoe’s soft footbed that features arch support and a sunken heel cup for stability. The platform sandals also have a grip underfoot and a backstrap to keep you secure while walking.

Crocs Women's Brooklyn Low Strappy Wedges Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $60); amazon.com

Not traveling this spring? No problem. You can still welcome the season with brightly colored accessories and florals, too. Take this faux leather tote bag that’s perfect for work, as an example. You can certainly shop it in classic black, but for spring, why not opt for this cute pink hue? The Amazon best-seller is huge—it can hold your tablet, laptop, planner, headphones, what have you. And at just $13, this pick is a steal.

Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag from Dreubea

amazon

To buy: $13 (was $20); amazon.com.

And when you’re soaking up the sun, you’ll want to protect your skin with SPF and your eyes with these sunglasses. These are also a best-selling pick on Amazon, having earned more than 7,700 five-star ratings to date. The vintage-looking sunnies have UV protection on the lens and are coated with a polarized film to prevent annoying glares. The frame has a round appearance and comes in several colors and lens shades, however, you can’t go wrong with a classic tortoise pick. 

SOJOS Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

Browse more most-loved shoes and accessories on Amazon below—all under $40. 

FURTALK Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat UV UPF50 Travel Foldable Brim Summer UV Hat

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com.

BAGSMART Women Tote Bag Large

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $35); amazon.com.

YXILEE Summer Beach bag,Handmade Large Straw Tote Bag Womens Handbag

Amazon

To buy: $34 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

Lucky Brand Women's Mindra Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $49 (was $79); amazon.com.

Armear Women Fashion Oversized Heart Shaped Retro Sunglasses Cute Eyewear UV400

Amazon

To buy: $11; amazon.com

DOOBO 3 Pcs 27.5 Inches Satin Head Scarf

Amazon

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Onyx braided Heel Sandal +Memory Foam

Amazon

To buy: $40; amazon.com.

SHU-SHI Womens Beach Cover Up Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up Pareo Coverups

Amazon

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

MUSSHOE Women Mules Comfortable Slip On Mules for Women Flats

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $46); amazon.com.

