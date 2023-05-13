Amazon Is Packed With Smart Storage Solutions for a Clutter-Free Kitchen, Starting at Just $25

As one of the most used zones in your home, your kitchen deserves some attention. Organizing your kitchen is a lot easier said than done. Of course, we all want them to look neat and orderly, but that's not always the case—especially if you feel you're short on space.

Clearing the clutter doesn't have to entail discarding everything. Instead, think about clever ways to store your kitchen essentials while making the most out of the space that you already have.

Amazon's most-loved kitchen section has customer-favorite storage solutions that will help you optimize your kitchen and even add extra room you didn't know you had. We combed through thousands of highly-rated kitchen organization necessities and curated a list of 10 can't-miss options. Take a look at them below.

Praki Airtight Food Storage Containers Set

All of those half-full boxes of cereal and pasta take up precious pantry space. These clear airtight containers nix that issue and ensure your dry foods stay fresh—plus, you'll always know when it's time to restock. Praki's set is even freezer- and dishwasher-safe, too.

To buy: $33 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Set

You no longer need to disperse an entire search party for matching food containers and lids when you have a single set, and Rubbermaid's meal prep kit's innovative lid system means they will work seamlessly with the entire Brilliance line.

To buy: $27 (was $32); amazon.com.

Ginissey Stackable Refrigerator Organizer Bins

Optimize the vertical real estate in your fridge and clear the visual clutter with these BPA-free, stackable transparent bins. Use them to organize your household beverages or to sort your vegetables and fruits for the week.

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $41); amazon.com.

Aozita Stackable Wire Baskets

A versatile set of wire baskets can make all the difference for overflowing cabinets. Shoppers have used them to store everything from potatoes and onions to heavy canned foods and jars. They even have a built-in label slot to keep your things in order.

To buy: $36 (was $46); amazon.com.

Hekaty Under Sink Organizers

There's a good chance the area under your kitchen sink needs some attention, and this two-pack of multi-purpose organizers can do the trick. One five-star reviewer praised, "This fits all my cleaning products perfectly. It took just a few minutes to assemble and seems very sturdy even when loaded down with products."

To buy: $25 with coupon (was $28); amazon.com.

Kamenstein Ellington Revolving Countertop Spice Rack

If your spices are always chaotic with different-sized and misshaped bottles, then storing them can be a headache. This two-tier rotating spice rack creates a uniform display of spices that’s not only aesthetically pleasing, but also keeps everything tidy, so you'll never misplace a jar.

To buy: $28 (was $55); amazon.com.

Vetacsion Magnetic Spice Racks

Speaking of spice racks, if you can't afford to give up any more counter space, then you'll love Vetacsion's magnetic design. These nifty caddies attach to fridges to help you use up storage space you didn't even know you had. They're the perfect solution for smaller kitchens.

To buy: $28 (was $47); amazon.com.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Bags

Cut kitchen waste while clearing clutter. From storing daily lunches to neatly managing travel toiletries, these Stasher bags can do it all. The reusable platinum silicone bags are oven-, stove top-, microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe.

To buy: $38 (was $46); amazon.com.

YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Cabinet Organizer

All those travel mugs and water bottles you've been collecting need a place to go, and these adjustable shelves will help you make room for them all. Stow them neatly away in a cabinet, or display them front and center and within reach.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

​​StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf

This easy-to-install device transforms the top of your stove into a shelf by using heavy-duty magnets. Use it to hold your go-to spices or to showcase your favorite cookbook. It comes in three sizes and can even work for curved stovetops.

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.