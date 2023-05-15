Whether you’re running errands, crushing a workout, or hitting the dance floor at a wedding, there’s a pair of comfortable shoes here for you.

To find the most comfortable shoes, we spent hours researching various sneakers, boots, slip-ons, and more. We narrowed down the list based on style, materials, and size ranges. In addition to Dr. Pledger, we also got expert input from Dan Geller, DPM, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and advisor for Kane Footwear.

“A good way to test the support of a shoe is to hold it at the heel and toe and try to twist it,” says Daniel Pledger, DPM, a podiatrist and founder of ePodiatrists. “If the shoe twists easily, it may not provide enough support. Also, try pressing your thumb into the arch area of the shoe. If it gives easily, it may not have enough support."

Gone are the days when your only options for comfortable shoes involved clunky, outdated styles or pricy custom-made insoles. Nowadays, comfortable shoes are available in various styles, prices, and colors—including lightweight sneakers perfect for your daily jog and stylish heels you can dance in all night.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Adidas.com View On Dick's What Stands Out These incredibly lightweight, comfy shoes weigh just 4 ounces each. What Could Be Improved The fabric is not super breathable, so this shoe may not be great in hot weather. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes are the definition of lightweight—each sneaker weighs about 4 ounces. This shoe has a Cloudfoam midsole and a memory foam sock liner for a soft, cushioned feel. The textile upper is Adidas’ Primegreen fabric, which is made from recycled materials. While this material is soft and comfortable, it is not super breathable, so this shoe may not be a great choice if you’re prone to overheating or want to avoid sweaty feet. These shoes also come in 17 colors, so there’s a style for everyone. Price at time of publish: $75 Size Range: 5–11, including most half-sizes | Material: Textile upper, synthetic outsole

Birdies The Vesper Flat Birdies View On Nordstrom View On Birdies.com What Stands Out These chic loafers have an extremely comfortable footbed. What Could Be Improved The heel may not provide enough support for people with heel pain. Birdies is known for its slipper-like shoes that have a layered footbed for ultimate comfort and support. The layers include a lightweight quilted insole, arch support, heel support, two layers of high-density foam, a shock absorption layer, and a memory foam later. The Vesper loafers are made from super-soft suede and come in seven colors (including some metallic options). They have non-slip rubber soles and a very slight, 10-millimeter heel raise—this might not offer enough heel support for some shoppers. These loafers are ultralight and mold to your feet, so the brand recommends sizing up if you have wide feet. Price at time of publish: $130 Size Range: 5–12, including most half sizes | Material: Suede, rubber

Cariuma Salvas Leather Sneaker Cariuma View On Cariuma.com What Stands Out These stylish sneakers are made from ethically sourced leather, with rubber soles and removable insoles for a bouncy feel and maximum comfort. What Could Be Improved They might not be the best pick for people on a budget. White, low-top leather sneakers are so versatile that you can pair them with anything, from a cute dress to workout gear. These Cariuma sneakers (a Real Simple editor favorite), are so comfortable that there’s no breaking-in period—that means you can wear them right out of the box without worrying about blisters. They’re made from ethically sourced leather, with a gold rating from the Leather Working Group, and have a breathable recycled mesh lining. They also boast a rubber sole, insoles made of cork and foam, and laces made from recycled materials and organic cotton. They’re available in seven different styles, including one black shoe with white details and six white options with details in contrasting colors. Price at time of publish: $129 Size Range: 5–13, including half-sizes | Material: Leather, rubber

Vivaia Round-Toe Chunky Heels (Julie Pro) Vivaia View On Vivaia.com What Stands Out The recycled fabric uppers allow your feet to move flexibly, while the block heel distributes your weight evenly. What Could Be Improved The insole contains herbs, which may be uncomfortable for people with sensitive skin or allergies. If you’re looking for heels that are actually comfortable, check out the Vivaia Julie Pro Heels. These round-toe shoes have a chunky, 1.77-inch heel and pressure-relief insoles with a padded diamond design and a heel patch for extra comfort. The fabric uppers are made with recycled materials to support your feet while allowing for flexibility and movement. The insole contains the plant Artemisia argyi (aka silvery wormwood or Chinese mugwort) to help reduce odors, which is something to take note of if you have allergies. Price at time of publish: $139 Size Range: 5–11, including half sizes | Material: Knit uppers, rubber outsole

Keen Women's Elle Backstrap Sandal 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's What Stands Out These stylish, lightweight sandals have plenty of cushioning and a flexible foam midsole. What Could Be Improved You can’t adjust the straps, so this shoe may be too loose for people with narrow feet. If you want cute sandals for everyday wear, opt for this lightweight style from Keen. They have a midsole made from EVA foam, which is super flexible and responsive to your foot’s shape and movement. The wide straps, including a strap over the back of the heel, provide plenty of support for your ankle and can prevent your foot from sliding around—just note that the straps aren’t adjustable, which makes these tricky for people with narrow feet. The rubber soles have deep grooves for traction, making them great for long walks. They’re available in 22 colors and prints, including tie-dye, two-tone, and patterned options. Price at time of publish: $105 Size Range: 5–11, including half sizes | Material: Textile, rubber



Allbirds Wool Pipers Allbirds View On Allbirds.com View On Dick's View On REI What Stands Out This soft, everyday shoe comes in a fashionable low-top style and is made from comfortable, moisture-wicking, odor-resistant wool. What Could Be Improved It’s not ideal for people who need a more structured shoe. The main draw of these low-top shoes is the wool blend upper, made from merino wool that’s ZQ certified for sustainability, animal welfare, and traceability. Wool is incredibly breathable and wicks away moisture without holding on to odors. You don’t need to wear socks with these shoes, and the wool material is super comfortable in hot and cool weather, just like your favorite wool socks. The shoe’s midsoles and outsoles are made from the brand’s proprietary SweetFoam, a bouncy, impact-absorbing material that offers cushioning and support. And the shoelaces, made from recycled plastic bottles, are soft to the touch and easy to tie. Price at time of publish: $110 Size Range: 5–11, whole sizes only | Material: Merino wool, foam

Birkenstock Women's Arizona Sandal Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Birkenstock.com What Stands Out The cork and latex footbeds are designed for excellent foot support. What Could Be Improved You may need to break in the cork soles before they're comfortable. There’s a reason these classic Birkenstocks have been around since 1973: The comfort is unbeatable. The Arizona sandals have two leather straps with metal buckles and natural leather insoles that get softer and more comfortable with time. The soles are cork and latex, which lightly cushions your step and customizes to your feet as you break them in. The footbeds have a deep heel cup, extended arch support, and a raised toe bar that helps your feet grip the shoe properly. The Arizona sandal comes in various colors and leather types, including suede, nubuck, and patent, so you can find a sandal that suits your style. There are two widths (regular/wide and medium/narrow) available, and sizes range from a women’s 4–12.5. Just note that some people may find the cork footbeds initially uncomfortable, especially if they’re used to a memory foam insole or other materials with more bounce. Price at time of publish: $130 Size Range: 4–4.5 to 12–12.5 | Material: Leather, cork

Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Fleetfeet.com What Stands Out These running sneakers have great cushioning and neutral support. What Could Be Improved Non-runners may not need all the athletic features. Hoka is known for its lightweight, cushioned running sneakers, and the Clifton 9 Running Shoes are no exception. They have a breathable engineered knit upper, molded midsole, and rubber outsoles that create the perfect support for everyday running. “The Hoka Clifton provides a great cushion for your feet, neutral support, and a low heel-to-toe ratio,” says Dan Geller, DPM, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and advisor for Kane Footwear. “Look around and you’ll see Hokas everywhere, not just in your local running groups. Their subtle rocker sole allows an easy heel-to-toe transfer that makes weight transfer very smooth.” Plus, these shoes boast an American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, which is awarded to products that promote good foot health. Price at time of publish: $145 Size Range: 5–12, including most half-sizes | Material: Engineered knit upper, foam midsole, rubber outsole

Rothy’s The Point Rothy View On Rothys.com What Stands Out These pointed-toe shoes are flexible and fully machine-washable. What Could Be Improved The fabric isn’t super breathable, and the slim soles might not be supportive enough for some people. These flats are super lightweight (the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles!), creating a flexible shoe that doesn’t require a break-in period. The classic pointed-toe style and range of over 30 different colors and patterns—including leopard, gingham, and snakeskin—make this a stylish option that can easily traverse from your morning commute to happy hour. The fabric isn’t very breathable, which may be less than ideal for warm weather, but these flats are completely machine-washable. If you want an ultra-supporting shoe, the slim soles on these flats might not be adequate. Rothy's The Point flats come in sizes 5–13 with half sizes, but they run a little small, so plan to order a half-size up. Price at time of publish: $149 Size Range: 5–13, including half sizes | Material: Recycled plastic, rubber

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What Stands Out These shoes are made from a comfortable cotton canvas with textured rubber soles and come in various sizes and colors. What Could Be Improved Some people may find that the material isn’t breathable enough to comfortably wear in hotter weather. These low-top canvas sneakers are made from classic materials—the lining and upper are 100 percent cotton and the sole is 100 percent rubber. The rubber soles provide plenty of grip and the cotton uppers are durable and comfortable, making this a great shoe to wear during vacation sightseeing or a city commute. While we love the style of the canvas upper, it may not be as breathable as some other materials. There are over 40 colors available, and some styles are available all the way up to a size 15.5. Price at time of publish: $65 Size Range: 5–15.5, including half-sizes | Material: Cotton, rubber

Saucony Women’s Endorphin Speed 3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dick's What Stands Out This shoe has carbon plate technology for extra foot support. What Could Be Improved These shoes are expensive and may not be worth the price tag for non-runners Selecting the right shoes for your workout can improve performance and comfort. Dr. Geller recently began running in the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 shoes and loves the plate technology—they are embedded in the midsole and help support the foot and propel you forward while running. The carbon plate technology “helps [propel] you and mitigates the shock our bodies typically absorb during running,” according to Dr. Geller. The shoe also has a breathable mesh upper and a grippy rubber outsole. You can choose from over 10 color options, with white and color soles available. Price at time of publish: $170 Size Range: 5–12, including half-sizes | Material: Mesh upper, foam midsole, rubber outsole

Kuru Glide Women’s Sandal KURU Footwear View On Kurufootwear.com What Stands Out The ergonomic design helps support your heels to prevent foot pain. What Could Be Improved There’s only one width available, and people with narrow feet may find these shoes to be too wide. The Kuru Glide Women’s Sandals have an ergonomic design for all-day comfort and a simple but stylish look that can easily become a wardrobe staple. A comfortable heel-cupping design flexes with each step to protect your heels, according to the brand. The shoes also have layers of lightweight ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foam to absorb shock and contoured foam for arch support. The leather straps have a pigskin lining and a sheepskin footbed that hold up to long-term wear and walking, and they come in three colors in sizes 5–11. Price at time of publish: $135 Size Range: 5–11, whole sizes only | Material: Leather, EVA foam

Vionic Kensley Loafer Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dsw.com What Stands Out The trendy lug sole on these shoes offers plenty of traction. What Could Be Improved These shoes run large and wide, so they might not be the best option for people with narrow feet. These leather loafers have a trendy lug sole with a .75-inch platform and a 1.5-inch heel, providing plenty of support for your arches. Vionic has an innovation lab run by podiatrists, and many of its styles have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance—including these loafers. Available in three colors, these loafers run large and a bit wide, so they may not be best suited to people with narrow feet. They also might take a while to break in, as the brand recommends wearing your new Vionic shoes for a couple of hours in the first few days to help your feet get used to them. Price at time of publish: $130 Size Range: 5–11, including most half sizes | Material: Leather, EVA

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Newbalance.com What Stands Out These lightweight shoes have a fabric loop at the heel to help you get them on and off. What Could Be Improved This particular style doesn’t have enough support for serious running. These sleek-looking walking shoes have synthetic mesh uppers and a New Balance Memory Sole footbed for a comfy, supportive feel. The midsole is made from REVlite material, which the brand says “delivers incredibly lightweight cushioning and provides a responsive ride” so you can wear the shoes all day. Plus, a fabric loop at the heel makes it easy to pull these shoes on and off without fully unlacing them, which is ideal for those with limited mobility. There are 11 colors and patterns available, including a black and leopard print option, and sizes range from 5–12. Price at time of publish: $65 Size Range: 5–12, including half-sizes and wide sizes | Material: Mesh, memory foam

Dr. Martens 1460 Women’s Pascal Virginia Leather Boots Amazon View On Amazon View On Drmartens.com What Stands Out The soft leather used in these boots requires less breaking in. What Could Be Improved The laces can take a while to tie up. The 100 percent authentic leather uppers in these classic boots are made with Dr. Martens’ “Virginia” leather, which is softer and thinner than the leather used in some of its other styles. This means that, unlike classic Dr. Martens, these versatile boots don’t have an extended break-in period. There are eight grommets for the shoelaces, so you can tie the boots as tight or loose as you prefer—just know that re-doing the laces can take a while. The thick rubber soles provide arch support, while the extended boot adds ankle stability. Price at time of publish: $170 Size Range: 5–11, whole sizes only | Material: Leather, rubber

Teva Women's Original Universal Sandals View On Amazon View On Nordstrom What Stands Out These sandals have a multi-strap system that’s fully adjustable, helping you get a great fit. What Could Be Improved The lightweight soles may not be supportive enough for people who need firm arch or heel support. These sporty sandals have fully adjustable straps, making it easy to get a great fit that works for your specific foot shape. They are made from 100 percent polyester webbing, which is quick-drying and odor-resistant. Each Teva sandal weighs about 5.5 ounces, and while the footbeds are designed with a heel cup and arch support, they might be a little too lightweight for some users. The Teva Original Universal Sandal is available in over 30 colors, including fun patterns in floral and southwestern styles. They come in whole sizes 5–14. If you wear a half-size, the brand recommends rounding up. Price at time of publish: $36 Size Range: 5–14, whole sizes only | Material: Polyester, rubber

Kuru Luna Women’s Chelsea Boot KURU View On Kurufootwear.com What Stands Out The built-in arch support makes these boots super comfortable. What Could Be Improved They’re ideal for fall and winter but may be too hot for summer wear. These comfortable, Chelsea-style ankle boots are made with full-grain leather, rubber soles, and a synthetic lining. The built-in arch support makes these comfortable for all-day wear, even for people who regularly experience discomfort in their feet. The boots also have an 8-millimeter drop between the heel and the toe to distribute pressure evenly from your heel to forefoot. Plus, the stretchy side inserts and loop at the heel make it easy to slide the boots on and off. Price at time of publish: $165 Size Range: 6–11, including half sizes | Material: Leather, rubber

Skechers GOwalk Joy Slip-On Sneakers Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dsw.com What Stands Out This lightweight, breathable slip-on sneaker is a versatile and comfortable option for everyday wear. What Could Be Improved People with narrow feet may need laces to get a supportive fit. Slip-on shoes are perfect for running errands, chasing after your kids in the yard, and taking a daily walk around the neighborhood. You can get them on in just a few seconds without fiddling with laces. These sneakers are super lightweight (just 5.25 ounces per shoe), and the mesh uppers are made from a breathable fabric perfect for warm weather. The 1.5-inch heel offers support and structure, and the midsole has responsive cushioning. Plus, these shoes are available in 29 colors and both normal and wide widths. Price at time of publish: $56 Size Range: 5–13 with half-sizes, narrow, and wide sizes available | Material: Athletic mesh, foam

Frankie4 Australia Women's Winnie II White Suede Shoes 4.8 Frankie4 View On Frankie4.com What Stands Out The podiatrist-designed footbed offers support for your heels and arches. What Could Be Improved The shoes are expensive, and the suede material can be difficult to clean. Podiatrists founded Frankie4, so its shoes are supremely comfortable and supportive. The highlight of the Winnie II White Suede sneakers is the supportive footbed, which has a contoured design to cradle and cushion the heel. It also offers arch support, keeping you comfortable no matter how long you're on your feet. These lightweight sneakers have stylish perforated suede uppers and are available in regular, wide, and narrow fits to suit your foot shape. White sneakers are versatile enough to pair with anything, but suede can be difficult to clean, so this may not be the best pick for all-weather excursions. Price at time of publish: $195 Size Range: 6–13, with some half-sizes available | Material: Suede, leather

Oofos OOahh Slide Sandal OOFOS View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What Stands Out The footbed of this shoe offers arch support and helps reduce overuse in your ankles. What Could Be Improved Most people's feet can slip out of slides easily, so these shoes are better suited for wearing around the house or on quick errands rather. While these slides are intended to be recovery shoes for runners, they're also great casual shoes for wearing around the house or out on short errands. They're made with a proprietary foam technology, which absorbs more impact than traditional footwear foam to reduce joint stress, according to the brand. Another highlight is the patented footbed, which supports your arches and minimizes ankle overuse. The shoes are machine washable, have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, and come in 10 colors. Just note that the slides come in whole sizes only—if you wear a half size, size up. Price at time of publish: $70 Size Range: 6–15, whole sizes only | Material: Foam

Clarks Orinoco 2 Bootie Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What Stands Out These versatile boots have arch support and a removable, cushioned insole. What Could Be Improved These boots don't provide as much ankle support as a laced boot. The Clarks Orinoco 2 Booties have panels on the leather uppers, so the shoe openings can stretch wider when you take them on and off. The removable insole offers heel cushioning and arch support, keeping your feet in comfortable alignment while walking or standing. The synthetic sole has a 1-inch heel and a cleated texture for extra grip. Generally speaking, pull-on boots don’t offer as much ankle support as boots with laces, which is something to bear in mind. Price at time of publish: $130 Size Range: 5–12, with most half-sizes available | Material: Leather, textile