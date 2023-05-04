To find the most comfortable bras, we tested a variety of different styles on a range of body types. We spent three weeks testing these bras, evaluating them on comfort, support, fit, adjustability, quality, and overall value. For advice on finding comfortable bras that fit, we turned to three bra experts: Foster; Annette Bourne, lingerie fit specialist; and Jené Luciani Sena, author of The Bra Book.

The most comfortable bras are stylish, supportive, and, most importantly, cozy enough to wear all day long. “If the first thing you do when you come home is rip off your bra, you’re wearing the wrong [one],” says Angela Foster, a style coach and bra expert. Whether you prefer full coverage bras or barely-there bralettes, it’s possible to find a bra that fits right and feels great.

Best Overall Comfortable Bra Cuup The Scoop Bra 5 Cuup View On Bloomingdales View On Shopcuup.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 4.9 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 What Stands Out: The material is silky smooth and feels like a second skin under clothing. What Could Be Improved: The straps are not convertible, and you might be able to see your nipple shape through tight tops. The Scoop Micro Bra from Cuup offers the perfect blend of comfort and support—and we’d recommend it to anyone. This bra felt silky-smooth (like a second skin), and we found that it looks great under all types of clothing, from T-shirts to bodysuits. We followed the brand’s size chart and found that it fit perfectly for both smaller and larger busts. The thick band stayed in place without digging in, and the wide straps were supportive and easy to adjust. It has a lightly padded underwire that offers support without any of the discomfort you might associate with underwire bras. Even though it’s not a push-up bra, this style gave us a little lift. This bra is also really cute. Thanks to the smooth fabric and sculpted shape, it looks sleeker than other everyday bras. And it proved remarkably durable, holding up well when we tossed it in the washer and dryer. (You’re supposed to wash it gently and lay it flat to dry.) The only thing keeping it from being truly perfect is that the straps are not convertible, which means you can’t wear it as a racerback. Also, keep in mind that the unlined cups didn't offer as much nipple coverage for our 38E tester (although it didn’t really bother them). Price at time of publish: $78 Product Details: Size Range: 30–44, A–H

30–44, A–H Materials: Polyamide (83.5%), elastane (16.5%)

Polyamide (83.5%), elastane (16.5%) Return Policy: Free 30-day returns

Best Budget Comfortable Bra Aerie Smoothez Unlined Bra 4.8 American Eagle View On Ae.com Our Ratings Fit 4.8 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 4.8 /5

Comfort 4.9 /5

Adjustability 4.7 /5 What Stands Out: This comfy bra is soft, supportive, and comes with removable pads. What Could Be Improved: There was some minor pilling on the edges post-wash. Aerie’s Smoothez Unlined Bra is so comfortable that we were able to wear it for 12-hour days without any discomfort. While lots of bras feel sturdy, this one has a buttery-soft smoothing design that doesn’t sacrifice support. The bra’s cups stayed in place and there was no excessive bouncing, even while jumping around and running through cobblestone streets. The underwire was so comfortable we could barely feel it. The bra’s supportive band and straps were also easy to adjust, and we never had to deal with dreaded gaps or bulges. One of our favorite things about this bra? It comes with removable pads, which you can easily slip inside the cups when you want more coverage. (Without these pads, the bra doesn’t offer much nipple coverage.) We loved having the flexibility to switch things up, and we appreciate the intuitive design that ensures you place them back in the bra the right way. This Aerie bra also held its shape after many wears and washes (though its edges got fuzzier post-wash). And best of all, it costs nearly half as much as our overall favorite—making it a great go-to bra for anyone shopping on a budget. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Size Range: 32–40, A–DDD

32–40, A–DDD Materials: Nylon (70%), elastane (30%)

Nylon (70%), elastane (30%) Return Policy: Free returns (no time limit)

Most Comfortable Wireless Bra True & Co. Soft Form V Neck Adjustable Strap Bra 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Fit 4.6 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Quality 4.9 /5

Comfort 4.9 /5

Adjustability 4 /5 What Stands Out: This wireless bra is so cozy that we fell asleep in it. What Could Be Improved: The band doesn’t have a clasp, so it’s not adjustable. Wireless bras are typically pretty comfortable to begin with, and True & Co.’s Soft Form Bra is no exception. This bra is made of a cozy knit fabric, so it feels soft and stretchy. And since it’s designed without an underwire, it’s comfy enough to spend all day (and night) in. We actually fell asleep in this bra because we forgot we were wearing it. This wireless bra also stands out because it’s surprisingly supportive. It managed to hold everything in place, even when we worked out in it instead of changing into a sports bra. Its lightly lined cups offer plenty of coverage, and the soft straps are easy to adjust. Even though the wide band isn’t adjustable, it stretches to hug your body without digging in. Since the V-neck isn’t very deep, you can see it through some low-cut tops, but we still managed to wear it with a variety of clothing. And while the bra stretched out a little during our test, it snapped back to its original shape as soon as we washed it. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Size Range: XS–3X (30-46, A-D)

XS–3X (30-46, A-D) Materials: Polyamide (91%), elastane (9%)

Polyamide (91%), elastane (9%) Return Policy: Free 30-day returns (through Amazon)

Most Comfortable Unlined Bra Negative Sieve Demi Bra 4.9 Negative View On Negativeunderwear.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 4.9 /5

Quality 4.7 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 4.7 /5 What Stands Out: It’s a mesh style that offers lots of coverage underneath clothes without feeling itchy. What Could Be Improved: It’s only available in four simple colors. We fell in love with Negative Underwear’s Sieve Demi Bra after just one wear. It fits like a glove, and it’s so lightweight that we often forgot we were wearing it. This style is unlined and unpadded, so it gives your breasts a natural appearance. But, it doesn’t skimp on support: The cups offer just enough coverage, the straps are easy to adjust, and the underwire provides support without poking or digging in. While mesh has a reputation for being itchy, this unlined bra is genuinely comfortable. It’s also undetectable under clothing. We paired it with several tops, and it disappeared under each one. This was surprising, since you can see right through the mesh. But under clothing, everything is concealed. In fact, it offers better nipple coverage than some of our opaque favorites. The only downside is that this bra is only available in four colors, and there aren’t many shades of nude. Even if you’re skeptical about mesh bras being comfortable and supportive, this one is worth considering. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Size Range: 32–40, B–G

32–40, B–G Materials: Polyamide (74%), elastane (26%)

Polyamide (74%), elastane (26%) Return Policy: 30-day returns, $5 fee



Most Comfortable Full Coverage Bra Soma Intimates Perfect Coverage Bra 4.6 Soma View On Soma.com Our Ratings Fit 4.8 /5

Support 4.9 /5

Quality 4.7 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Adjustability 4 /5 What Stands Out: This bra offers full coverage without feeling bulky or uncomfortable. What Could Be Improved: We wish the fabric didn’t pill or stick to clothing. If you prefer full coverage bras, Soma’s Embraceable Perfect Coverage Bra deserves to be your new go-to. The bra doesn’t weigh you down with excess fabric or bulk, but it fits exactly like a full coverage bra should. The lightly padded cups feel secure and reliable, while the thick band is supportive and easy to adjust. Plus, the underwire offers lift without digging in. We followed the size chart and found the bra fit perfectly—no spillage or gaping—and it maintained that fit after multiple wears and washes. But what we love most about this bra is how cozy it is. While many bras are smooth and sturdy, this one’s so soft and stretchy that we could hardly feel it. The bra’s soft fabric did pill a little in the wash, and its plush texture stuck to some of our clothes. (We had to adjust the bra when wearing tight tops.) But to us, these felt like minor downsides. This bra did its job: It provided lots of coverage and never felt bulky or uncomfortable. Plus, it’s one of the most affordable bras on our list. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Size Range: 32–42, B–DDD

32–42, B–DDD Materials: Nylon (81%), spandex (19%)

Nylon (81%), spandex (19%) Return Policy: Free 60-day returns



Most Comfortable T-Shirt Bra Lively The T-Shirt Bra 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wearlively.com Our Ratings Fit 3.9 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 4.9 /5 What Stands Out: This T-shirt bra is easy to adjust and the straps can be worn racerback style. What Could Be Improved: The cup sizing was slightly off in our experience. This pick from Lively is comfortable, supportive, and sturdy—everything a great T-shirt bra should be. It offers lots of support and plenty of coverage. (Even nursing pads were invisible under this bra.) And throughout our testing, this T-shirt bra kept everything in place and held up to everyday wear. The lightly padded cups never lost their shape, and the soft fabric proved pretty sturdy—we did notice it start to pill in the middle, though. But what really impressed us is how adjustable this bra is. Like many of our favorites, it has an adjustable band and straps. But since its wide-set straps are front-adjusting, you can fine-tune them to get your perfect fit while wearing the bra. The bra also has a built-in J hook, so you can turn it into a racerback to pair it with different tops. Our experience with this bra’s fit was uneven, though. Our 36DD tester found that the cups were slightly too small, which cut into their breasts and was noticeable under fitted clothing. However, our 32B tester found the opposite: The cups were slightly too big, and the underwire dug into their chest after a few hours of wear. Still, we think this T-shirt bra is a great find, especially because of its convertible front-adjusting straps. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size Range: 32–38, A–DDD

32–38, A–DDD Materials: Nylon (85%), spandex (15%)

Nylon (85%), spandex (15%) Return Policy: Free 30-day returns

Most Comfortable Bra for Small Busts Pepper Classic All You Bra 4.5 Pepper View On Wearpepper.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 4 /5 What Stands Out: It’s specifically designed for smaller cup sizes. What Could Be Improved: The mesh exterior is noticeable under smooth, tight-fitting tops. Pepper’s Classic All You Bra is designed for small busts (specifically AA, A, and B cups), and it fits like a dream. Throughout our tests, this bra avoided every common pitfall small-chested shoppers have to deal with: The cups didn’t gap, the straps stayed in place, the band never rode up, and the underwire was so thin and comfortable we could barely feel it. This everyday bra went well with any outfit we paired it with, and it was comfy enough to wear for hours on end. The inside of the bra feels buttery soft and cozy, and the outside of the bra is lined with smooth-yet-sturdy mesh. That mesh isn’t prone to snagging, but its texture showed through some tight-fitting tops. And while the bra retained its shape after three weeks of wear, the band did pill a bit around the edges post-wash. But thanks to its perfect fit and cozy feel, this bra quickly became one of our favorites. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Size Range: 30–40, AA–B

30–40, AA–B Materials: Polyamide (75%), elastane (25%)

Polyamide (75%), elastane (25%) Return Policy: Free 30-day returns



Most Comfortable Bra for Large Busts Thirdlove 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra 4.2 Thirdlove View On Thirdlove.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 4.4 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Adjustability 4.7 /5 What Stands Out: It offers enough coverage for larger busts and comes in unique half-cup sizes. What Could Be Improved: It doesn't offer a ton of padding. ThirdLove’s 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra doesn’t overwhelm you with structure and padding, and that’s exactly why it’s our favorite bra for large busts. The bra’s thick straps and full cups offer plenty of coverage, and throughout our testing, we never had to deal with spillage or overflow. Because this bra is unlined, it’s not as bulky as other full coverage options. Made of a thick nylon and spandex blend, ThirdLove’s bra contours to your chest for a natural fit and barely-there feel. While it didn’t provide great nipple coverage under tight tops, we found it easy to pair with various types of clothing. This bra is also luxuriously comfortable. The buttery-soft band is supportive and easy to adjust, the gentle straps stay in place and don’t dig in, and the silky-smooth cups feel great to slip into. Just keep in mind that people with smaller cup sizes might find the underwire uncomfortable—but in our experience, it was gentle and unnoticeable for those with larger busts. It’s also worth noting that this bra comes in unique half-cup sizes, from A ½ to E ½ (but regular cup sizes go up to H). Since this bra maintained its quality throughout our testing, we think it’s worth the slightly higher price tag. Price at time of publish: $72 Product Details: Size Range: 32–44, A–H

32–44, A–H Materials: Nylon (76%), spandex (24%)

Nylon (76%), spandex (24%) Return Policy: Free 60-day returns

Most Comfortable Front-Closure Bra Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full-Coverage Bra Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx What Stands Out: This bra is easy to put on and take off, and it lies completely flat under clothing. What Could Be Improved: The band and straps are stretchy but not adjustable. Spanx’s Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full-Coverage Bra is supportive and comfortable. It stands out because it fastens in the front, which allows it to practically disappear under clothing. The bra is designed with a thick band, wide straps, and full coverage cups—and that combination offers as much support as you’d expect. In our testing, the molded cups gave us plenty of nipple coverage and a perky lift. And they don’t gape or bulge, even when you’re in between cup sizes. Despite all the coverage, this bra never felt bulky or uncomfortable. In fact, it fit so naturally we often forgot we had it on. Because of this bra’s unique front-closure design, neither the band nor the straps are adjustable. We were nervous about this, but it actually wasn’t a problem at all. The band is made of a hosiery-like material that stretched to fit us perfectly, and the flexible straps did the same. Both lay completely flat, never slipping off or digging in. And though the bra grew stretchier with wear, the material snapped back the moment we washed it. This flexibility made the bra’s trade-offs completely worth it: We were happy to forgo adjustability to score the convenient front-close design. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Size Range: 32–40, A–DD

32–40, A–DD Materials: Nylon (72%), elastane (28%), cotton lining (100%)

Nylon (72%), elastane (28%), cotton lining (100%) Return Policy: Free 90-day returns

Most Comfortable Bra With Best Skin Tone Range Skims Fits Everybody T-shirt Bra 4.2 Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Adjustability 3.9 /5 What Stands Out: It comes in 12 nude shades, making it easy to find one that matches your skin tone. What Could Be Improved: It doesn’t run true to size and isn’t as comfortable for larger busts. There’s a lot to love about the Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra. It comes in 12 nude shades, so it’s easy to find one that suits your skin tone. It also provides lots of coverage and support. We loved how wide and supportive the band is, and its lightly lined cups kept everything concealed. This bra is made of an incredibly soft material that looks good as new, even after intense scrubbing. Though we liked a lot about this bra, we had some trouble with sizing. Our 36B tester found that this bra fit like a glove—no gaps, bulges, or spillover. But our 38D tester never found the right fit, despite trying a couple of different sizes, and had to take breaks from wearing this bra. We had no trouble adjusting the bra’s band, but we struggled to adjust the straps. Our conclusion? This bra’s inclusive color range makes shopping for a nude bra much easier—but finding the right size is key, and it might require some trial and error. Price at time of publish: $52 Product Details: Size Range: 30–46, A–H

30–46, A–H Materials: Polyamide (76%), elastane (24%)

Polyamide (76%), elastane (24%) Return Policy: 30-day returns, $6 fee



Most Comfortable Strapless Bra Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra 5 Aerie View On Ae.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 What Stands Out: This versatile, full coverage strapless bra has the support to stay in place all day. What Could Be Improved: It might show with plunging necklines. The Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra gives you coverage and support without the discomfort of a too-tight band or poking underwire that plagues some strapless bras. Whether we wore it dancing on a night out or for a full day at the office, this bra was tight enough to stay secure, but not too tight that we became uncomfortable. With lightly lined cups and a comfortable underwire that gave us full coverage and support, this bra is suitable for small and large chests. Because this is a strapless bra, it has a wider band with a non-slip lining to compensate for the lack of support from straps, though it includes removable straps for added versatility. We also liked the soft recycled nylon and polyester fabric, which had a moisture-wicking quality that could come in handy during warmer seasons. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Size Range: 32-40, A-D

32-40, A-D Materials: Recycled nylon (66%), spandex (34%)

Recycled nylon (66%), spandex (34%) Return Policy: No time limit