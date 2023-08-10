Ready to save a few bucks when filling up your shopping cart? Here are the most affordable foods to buy right now, based on CPI’s findings on monthly and annual price decreases.

01 of 08 Eggs d3sign / Getty Images Remember when eggs were a coveted commodity? Luckily, the price of these precious orbs is dropping. Retail egg prices decreased 7.3 percent from May 2023 to June 2023, falling 7.9 percent below June 2022 prices. Overall, retail egg prices have declined almost 35 percent from their peak in January 2023, when Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) affected commercial egg producers thanks to a December 2022 outbreak of the disease. Still, egg prices are volatile, so you may want to stock up while prices have dropped. You can absolutely store eggs in the freezer to use at a later date.



02 of 08 Fresh Fruit Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty Images Prices decreased 1.1 percent for fresh fruits from May 2023 to June 2023. This is due to fresh fruit being more widely available in the season. Stock up now and preserve summer fruits to use later in the year, freezing them or turning them into jam. Not a prepper? No problem. Prices for fresh fruits are only expected to increase by about 0.4 percent through 2023, so hopefully fresh fruit won’t be too pricey for the rest of the year. Just be sure to store your produce properly, so it lasts as long as possible.



03 of 08 Pork sergeyryzhov / Getty Images Bring home the bacon without breaking the bank. A 0.8 percent decrease in pork prices from May 2023 to June 2023 is just the beginning of a predicted 2.9 percent decrease for the rest of 2023. Wait to stock up, but if you’re looking for lower cost animal protein, pork roasts, pork chops and pork ribs may be a nice affordable go-to.

04 of 08 Poultry sergeyryzhov / Getty Images Poultry hasn’t decreased as much in price as eggs, but it’s only up 0.8 percent in cost between May and June. Since last year, the price has increased 1.4 percent, and with a recent monthly inflation rate of about 3 percent in the United States, poultry isn’t increasing in value as much as your dollars—that’s a deal. Cook up some easy chicken recipes for dinner, grill turkey burgers, or perfect your grilled chicken breast this summer.



05 of 08 Other Meats Kilito Chan / Getty Images. Now may be the time to begin your alternative meat journey. While beef and veal increased in price by 1.1 percent between May and June, and 2.7 percent over the year, other meats are down in price by 0.1 percent. Sure, that’s not a huge savings, but it’s not an increase either! Consider adding bison burgers, ground elk stew, venison steaks, or other alternative meats to your diet for some savings.



06 of 08 Fish and Seafood Dzmitry Ryshchuk / Getty Images. Fish and seafood are only up 0.7 percent in price between May 2023 and June 2023, and down 0.9 percent since this time last year. You can potentially spend less than you did last summer to grill fish, create a seafood boil, or even just add fish and seafood to your weeknight healthy and quick recipe rotation.

