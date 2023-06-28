5 Mistakes That Are Attracting Mosquitoes to Your Yard

We’ve all been there. Sitting at the pool or having dinner with friends in the yard and suddenly we feel itchy. We scratch our arms or legs and notice tiny bugs flying around. It’s mosquitoes, again! If you feel like mosquitoes are always attracted to your yard, it's probably not a coincidence.

Here are five mistakes you could be making that are essentially open invitations for these pests to ruin your good times this summer, according to Angie Hicks, chief customer officer at Angi and co-founder of Angie’s List.

Your Lawn Isn’t Draining Properly

If it rained a few days ago and you're still stuck with puddles, it could be causing your mosquito problem. “Mosquitoes need water for the first three stages of their life cycle to survive, so standing water can become a nesting ground for them and encourages growth,” Hicks says. “Standing water stems from poorly draining soil, irrigation system issues, clogged gutters, and more.”

If standing water becomes an problem, it’s crucial to clean your gutters frequently and reevaluate your lawn's drainage system. Hicks also recommends getting help if you can’t do it on your own.

There’s Debris on Your Lawn

Sure, summer gets busy, but if you don’t make the time to clean off your lawn, you could end up with a mosquito problem. This is because debris gives mosquitos shelter from the wind and other elements. “It makes it a safe place for them to nest and reproduce. Make sure to properly store or dispose of any lawn clutter and keep firewood off the ground.”

You Forgot to Mow

Don’t have time to mow? Did you need to replace your mower two summers ago and still haven’t gotten around to it yet? Put these things on your to-do list immediately because overgrown lawns are ideal spots for mosquitoes to nest. “The combination of standing water and thick, dense grass offers them protection and nourishment to reproduce. Keep your lawn tidy by mowing frequently and bring a pro if you notice irrigation system problems,” Hicks says.

You’re Leaving Out Food

Mosquitoes are attracted to sweet smells like barbecue sauce and those cupcakes you just baked for dessert. So Hicks advises keeping food covered outside. “Then make sure to properly dispose of any leftovers in a covered compost bin. Cleaning up after outdoor meals can also keep your space tidy and mosquito-free”.

One easy way to solve this problem is to serve food indoors buffet-style, then have everyone bring their plates to the table to eat.

There’s Too Much Carbon Dioxide

Mosquitoes can detect a variety of compounds, including carbon dioxide—meaning that the air we exhale beckons them into our yards. Hicks suggests using mosquito repellents that contain EPA-registered active ingredients such as lemon eucalyptus oil, DEET, or picaridin. “These repellents come in many forms such as fabric, body sprays, candles, electronic repellers, and bracelets.”

Then consider planting mosquito-repelling plants to help keep the bugs away naturally. “Lemon balm, lavender, citronella, catnip, marigold, basil, peppermint, rosemary, pennyroyal, and sage are all-natural, mosquito-repellent plants.”

What to Do Next

If mosquitoes are still coming to your yard, even after taking the steps above, it might be time to consider enlisting professional help. "Mosquito control services cost an average of $350 to $500 per season but can range from $325 to $1,900 depending on the property size and frequency of treatments,” Hicks explains. While this isn’t cheap, it may be worth the money if these bugs are truly ruining your summer.