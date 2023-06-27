This $10 Mosquito Hack Will Keep You Bite-Free All Summer Long

If there’s one thing that can put a damper on a lovely summer evening, it’s mosquitos. Mosquitos are always on the hunt for unsuspecting ankles and exposed skin, and their bites leave everyone itchy and irritated. No matter how many repellents we spray or citronella candles we light, they keep coming back. But luckily, there's another solution. And it's one you may not have heard of before.

In a post that now has more than 370k views, TikToker @finchmerely posted about her easy, $10 solution for keeping mosquitos at bay all summer long: mosquito dunks.

“This is going to revolutionize my summer,” she said in her video. “I’m hanging out in my backyard, and I haven’t gotten bit by a single mosquito.”

She then panned into a murky bucket of water into which she put a mosquito dunk—a donut-shaped disc that dissolves in water and releases mosquito-killing bacteria. However, it is non-toxic for humans, pets, and other wildlife.

Mosquitos lay their eggs in standing water (ponds, drains, and puddles), and the mosquito dunks work to kill the larvae before they have a chance to mature into adult mosquitos.

Judging by the comments, a few people were surprised they'd never heard of such a product.

“How is it 2023, and so many of us are just now learning that mosquito dunks exist?” said one commenter.

Another commented that mosquito dunks are actually saving her money.

“A pest control guy tried to charge me hundreds of dollars to [rid my backyard of mosquitos], and I was like, no, I already use mosquito dunks, and he was soooo confused.”

You can buy mosquito dunks from your local hardware store or Amazon for around $10—a small price to pay for a mosquito-free summer.

