This Sustainable Brand Just Launched at Target and Has Everything You Need to Organize Your Home

If you're a bit behind on New Year's Resolutions (like me) and still have some spaces in your home that need a bit of extra love and organization, Target’s new collection has you covered. South African brand, Mo's Crib makes sustainable baskets, trays, and planters out of hand-woven ilala palm for a unique rustic look.

Sisters and co-founders, Mo and Michelle Mokone, commit to maximum sustainability, durability, and functionality for all of their products, successfully cleaning 6,000 pounds of PVC plastic and expanding operations in South Africa since the brand's launch in the US last year. Supporting the brand means supporting artisans and honoring traditional African craftsmanship.

The Target collection features six products that combine beauty and functionality for optimal organization and styling in every room of your house, with different shapes and sizes to fit your space and budget.

We broke down the entire collection, so you can find the best pieces to help organize your life in style.

Target

Honeycomb Laundry Basket

Adding a touch of beauty to tedious chores makes them a bit more enjoyable to tackle. The honeycomb laundry basket features a gorgeous detailed pattern and hides all of your dirty clothes beautifully, especially with the fitted lid. It comes in two different sizes, holding up to 27 pounds of clothes. Perfect for large families, the basket would also work perfectly in a living room as a catchall for blankets and throws.

To buy: From $69; target.com.

Target

Karula Laundry Basket

If you're looking for a more simplified pattern that still achieves a minimalistic, rustic aesthetic, look at the Karula laundry basket. It features the same handles and fitted lid as the honeycomb variety, fits the same amount of laundry, and has nearly the same dimensions. In this case, it all comes down to your design preference. It's important to note that because each piece is handmade, there may be slight variations in color and design throughout, which just adds to these pieces' appeal.

To buy: From $69; target.com.

Target

Karula Tray

Woven in the same striped pattern as the laundry basket of the same name, the Karula trays make excellent decor for organizing and displaying vases, books, and even toys on dining tables, mantels, countertops, and more. The included handles make these trays easy to maneuver and a functional storage solution as well. Pick the perfect size for you and start dreaming about beautifully organized tabletops.

To buy: From $30; target.com.

Target

Multi Storage Basket

When it's time to tackle the closet, rectangular storage bins are the perfect solution to organize shelves and give them a classy, put-together look. The multi-storage baskets feature convenient handles, come in two sizes, and hold up to 12 pounds of clothes, toys, blankets, or anything else you can think of.

To buy: From $41; target.com.

Target

Karula Basket

In addition to the honeycomb and Karula laundry baskets, the collection also features planter baskets in the same designs. There are three different sizes available in the Karula baskets and you can choose ones with handles or without. The options with handles are great for extra storage in a nursery or living room, while the handle-less options would make gorgeous planters for tall indoor trees and houseplants. Buy a few to tie in the rustic theme throughout.

To buy: From $29; target.com.

Target

Honeycomb Basket

Match your new honeycomb laundry basket with a storage basket in the same woven pattern to keep stuffed animals, hats and gloves in the winter, or spare pairs of sheets for guests. Unlike the laundry basket, these honeycomb baskets don't have lids or handles. Therefore, they may not be the best option for moving around constantly. Instead, use it as a permanent storage solution in your bedroom or as a planter nestled near a window.

To buy: From $29; target.com.

Browse the entire Mo's Crib collaboration, only at Target.

