Style Hair Hair Care My Hairstylist Sister and I Credit Our Silky-Smooth Locks to These Three Products, and They’re on Sale Including a shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask with a laundry list of effective ingredients. By Bridget Degnan Bridget Degnan Bridget is an associate editor for performance marketing at Verywell. She has three years of experience writing for a variety of Dotdash Meredith brands, covering a wide range of topics like subscription services, meal kits, and home products. Highlights: * Bridget is the associate editor for performance marketing at Verywell where she works on health, family, fitness, and mind content * Bridget graduated from Iowa State University with B.A. in advertising and a business minor * Bridget's work has appeared in Real Simple, People, InStyle, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, Shape, Parents, and Health Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Every time I receive a compliment on my hair, my reply is always the same—thank you, my sister does it! With more than seven years of professional experience, not only does she cut and color my hair at the salon, but she also gives me expert tips and recommendations on which products to use. And right now, not one but three of our favorite hair products are discounted during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. The Moroccanoil Hydrating Treasures Set includes our favorite shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask, which considering the myriad of top-of-the-line products we’ve tried, is a testimony to the fact that they truly make an impact on your hair. I try new items every now and then but consistently go back to this trio because of how silky-smooth, hydrated, and healthy it keeps my locks. Luckily, you can save $39 when you buy this editor- and hairstylist-approved bundle before the sale ends on Sunday, August 6. Moroccanoil Hydrating Treasures Set Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $118 $79 Each product in the on-sale set has its own purpose, but there are a few noteworthy things they all have in common. The heavenly scent constantly gets my hair compliments (even after a few non-wash days), and the hero ingredients promote long-lasting hydration, with one of them being argan oil to protect and repair color-treated hair, soothe dry scalp, and stimulate hair growth. Plus, they are paraben-, phthalate-, and sulfate-free. In addition to argan oil, both the shampoo and the conditioner contain red algae to strengthen strands and repair split ends as well as vitamins A and E for a healthy mane. The shampoo lathers really well for a deep scalp cleanse, while the conditioner instantly absorbs into strands for silky-smooth, tangle-free results. One reviewer said they “can’t believe how amazing these products work,” and many claimed they noticed a “huge difference” in their hair’s texture, such as moisturizing curls and eliminating frizz. As for the hair mask, it’s packed with nutrient-rich ingredients, including glycerin to repair dry and damaged hair and linseed extract with fatty acids to boost shine. For best results, use the mask after shampooing, rinsing, and towel drying your hair. Scoop a generous amount in your fingers, focusing on the middle section and ends, and comb it through to evenly distribute. I twist it up into a claw clip and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes before hopping back in the shower, but you can rinse it out after five to seven minutes as the brand suggests. You can incorporate the mask into your haircare routine one to two times a week, and trust me, you won’t regret it. Several curly-haired reviewers rave about the Moroccanoil hair mask. One person called it a “magic mask,” saying that their “thirsty, curly hair drinks this up,” and another shopper with “super long curly hair” said it “makes such a difference” and brings their hair “back to life.” It’s never too late to repair your hair: Add the Moroccanoil Hydrating Treasures Set my hairstylist sister and I swear by for smooth, healthy locks while it’s on sale. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Moisturizer That’s Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Cream’ for Wrinkles Is 34% Off at Nordstrom 78-Year-Old Shoppers Have ‘Very Minor Wrinkles’ After Using This Plumping Serum, and It’s on Sale The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off