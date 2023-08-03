My Hairstylist Sister and I Credit Our Silky-Smooth Locks to These Three Products, and They’re on Sale

Every time I receive a compliment on my hair, my reply is always the same—thank you, my sister does it! With more than seven years of professional experience, not only does she cut and color my hair at the salon, but she also gives me expert tips and recommendations on which products to use. And right now, not one but three of our favorite hair products are discounted during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

The Moroccanoil Hydrating Treasures Set includes our favorite shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask, which considering the myriad of top-of-the-line products we’ve tried, is a testimony to the fact that they truly make an impact on your hair. I try new items every now and then but consistently go back to this trio because of how silky-smooth, hydrated, and healthy it keeps my locks. Luckily, you can save $39 when you buy this editor- and hairstylist-approved bundle before the sale ends on Sunday, August 6.

Moroccanoil Hydrating Treasures Set

Each product in the on-sale set has its own purpose, but there are a few noteworthy things they all have in common. The heavenly scent constantly gets my hair compliments (even after a few non-wash days), and the hero ingredients promote long-lasting hydration, with one of them being argan oil to protect and repair color-treated hair, soothe dry scalp, and stimulate hair growth. Plus, they are paraben-, phthalate-, and sulfate-free.

In addition to argan oil, both the shampoo and the conditioner contain red algae to strengthen strands and repair split ends as well as vitamins A and E for a healthy mane. The shampoo lathers really well for a deep scalp cleanse, while the conditioner instantly absorbs into strands for silky-smooth, tangle-free results. One reviewer said they “can’t believe how amazing these products work,” and many claimed they noticed a “huge difference” in their hair’s texture, such as moisturizing curls and eliminating frizz.

As for the hair mask, it’s packed with nutrient-rich ingredients, including glycerin to repair dry and damaged hair and linseed extract with fatty acids to boost shine. For best results, use the mask after shampooing, rinsing, and towel drying your hair. Scoop a generous amount in your fingers, focusing on the middle section and ends, and comb it through to evenly distribute. I twist it up into a claw clip and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes before hopping back in the shower, but you can rinse it out after five to seven minutes as the brand suggests. You can incorporate the mask into your haircare routine one to two times a week, and trust me, you won’t regret it.

Several curly-haired reviewers rave about the Moroccanoil hair mask. One person called it a “magic mask,” saying that their “thirsty, curly hair drinks this up,” and another shopper with “super long curly hair” said it “makes such a difference” and brings their hair “back to life.”

It’s never too late to repair your hair: Add the Moroccanoil Hydrating Treasures Set my hairstylist sister and I swear by for smooth, healthy locks while it’s on sale.

