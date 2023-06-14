This Soft Robe Is Like Wrapping Myself in a Lightweight Summer Blanket, and We Have an Exclusive Sale Code

June 14, 2023

The year-round clash with my family of five over our home’s daytime and nighttime temperature is a running theme, as we all seem to have quite different body temperatures. I don’t love wearing layers out of pure laundry inconvenience, but as the sun sets and the natural light in my home dims, I’m almost always in need of something I can quickly throw on to keep cozy. 

My go-to robes are usually the fluffy and fuzzy kind, which aren’t exactly practical for warmer months. When I recently received the ultra-lightweight, full-length Organic Lounge Robe in cream heather from Monica + Andy, I slipped it on, and it immediately opened up a world of cozy possibilities for me. And right now, you can snag the robe and all Monica + Andy apparel for 25 percent off with code MA25 through June 22. 

Monica + Andy Organic Lounge Robe Cream Heather

Monica + Andy

To buy: $49 (was $65); monicaandandy.com.

The brand, which offers soft and sustainable clothing for kids and adults, puts comfort first with its designs. As a mother of three young kids, I’m well-versed in knowing the importance of clothing that feels good against your skin, which means breathable and flexible fabrics for lounging and keeping up with little ones.  Easy to take on and off, the lounge robe that acts like a lightweight blanket is the thin layer I was searching for to keep me cozy in my home during cooler summer nights.

The Organic Lounge Robe features a 100 percent organic cotton waffle knit, which makes it just the right thickness for staying warm without overheating in the summer. The robe’s attached belt, designed to fit comfortably over the bumps of expecting parents, can be tied or worn open without worry of it falling out, getting lost, or needing to be constantly re-centered. It has two fairly deep side pockets lined with the brand’s soft cotton. And, thanks to the cotton fabric, you can toss the robe in the washer and dryer for easy cleaning. In fact, the robe felt softer and more lived-in after two washes. 

While the brand’s lightweight robe is designed to hit the mid-calf, I’m just over 5 feet, and it falls right at my ankles, offering blanket-like coverage from neck to toe. It’s also ideal for those cool summer nights when you need a light layer while sitting outside on your patio and enjoying the beautiful weather. 

If you’re in need of a gift for a loved one’s special occasion (think first-time parents and newlyweds), you can personalize the Organic Lounge Robe with an embroidered monogram featuring their initials for just $15 more. Grab it in the brand’s signature colors like navy, cream, black, gray, or white, or limited time colors including a fun wine bottle print or classic stripes.

Shoppers looking for comfortable options to wear postpartum snatched up the robe, so you know it must be soft and cozy. After all, that’s top of mind for many new moms. One reviewer shared that the robe was the “number one thing” they bought for postpartum life, adding that it’s “so, so comfortable and makes you feel put together even when you’re not.”

Another shopper who was gifted the robe said that they’re “obsessed” with it and that it’s “thinner than [they] expected in a good way,” while “allowing a not too hot, not too cold lounge experience.”

Treat yourself or someone you love to this lightweight, soft Organic Lounge Robe from Monica + Andy that I plan to wear on repeat throughout the year, and don’t forget to add code MA25 at checkout for 25 percent off your one-time purchase.

