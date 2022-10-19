Between needing additional layers and wanting to stock up on everyday essentials like coats, jeans, and boots, the cost of updating your fall and winter wardrobe with quality pieces can add up quickly. But there are brands that deliver the best kind of products at prices that will surprise you, and one of them is Quince. Case in point: the brand’s $50 cashmere sweater.

Quince is a direct-to-consumer brand that offers products at more affordable prices by cutting out the middleman that many other brands rely on. But before you think that means that quality is tossed out the window, think again. Quince stands behind its mission to provide luxurious, sustainably produced pieces—and it delivers.

There are plenty of products with thousands of reviews on the Quince best-seller list, and on a personal note, I can’t stop wearing my Quince joggers (nor can I believe the quality for the price). But the item that has the most amount of happy chatter surrounding it is the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater—and that’s mainly because it’s soft and lightweight, it’s available in sizes XS to XL in 11 colors, and it clocks in at just $50.

To buy: $50; onequince.com.

“I bought one, and one day later I bought another! This is the perfect sweater. It’s soft, breathable but warm, and I get compliments every time I wear it,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I own several of these cashmere sweaters, and every time I put them on it just feels so soft and comfy. They fit perfectly,” added another shopper.

As Quince says, “This is the one that made us famous.” The brand’s version of a cashmere sweater is made from 100 percent Grade-A Mongolian cashmere that’s ethically and sustainably sourced from Mongolian goats, according to the brand. Quince also notes that the cashmere sweater, which has a crew neckline and ribbed cuffs and hem to add style, is “long-lasting and three times as warm as wool.” Most importantly, shoppers agree.

“I’m so happy with this purchase,” said a reviewer who has sensitive skin and thus typically avoids linen and wool. They continued, “This sweater isn’t itchy to wear. [It’s] super warm, and [it] feels like a cloud.” Another reviewer who purchased the sweater as a gift for their daughter who moved to a colder climate said, “The sweater was a great fit, and she loves the way it feels.”

Join the thousands of happy customers who have already discovered Quince’s best-selling 100-percent cashmere sweater. It’s a quality piece that’s ethically produced, and the best news is it’s at a price point where you might even be able to lean into that desire to add more than one to your winter wardrobe rotation while still keeping your budget in check.

