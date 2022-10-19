Yes, This $50 Quince Sweater Really Is 100% Cashmere—and Shoppers Say It ‘Feels Like a Cloud’

The best-seller is available in 11 colors

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022 08:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Photo:

Quince

Between needing additional layers and wanting to stock up on everyday essentials like coats, jeans, and boots, the cost of updating your fall and winter wardrobe with quality pieces can add up quickly. But there are brands that deliver the best kind of products at prices that will surprise you, and one of them is Quince. Case in point: the brand’s $50 cashmere sweater

Quince is a direct-to-consumer brand that offers products at more affordable prices by cutting out the middleman that many other brands rely on. But before you think that means that quality is tossed out the window, think again. Quince stands behind its mission to provide luxurious, sustainably produced pieces—and it delivers. 

There are plenty of products with thousands of reviews on the Quince best-seller list, and on a personal note, I can’t stop wearing my Quince joggers (nor can I believe the quality for the price). But the item that has the most amount of happy chatter surrounding it is the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater—and that’s mainly because it’s soft and lightweight, it’s available in sizes XS to XL in 11 colors, and it clocks in at just $50. 

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Quince

To buy: $50; onequince.com

“I bought one, and one day later I bought another! This is the perfect sweater. It’s soft, breathable but warm, and I get compliments every time I wear it,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I own several of these cashmere sweaters, and every time I put them on it just feels so soft and comfy. They fit perfectly,” added another shopper. 

As Quince says, “This is the one that made us famous.” The brand’s version of a cashmere sweater is made from 100 percent Grade-A Mongolian cashmere that’s ethically and sustainably sourced from Mongolian goats, according to the brand. Quince also notes that the cashmere sweater, which has a crew neckline and ribbed cuffs and hem to add style, is “long-lasting and three times as warm as wool.” Most importantly, shoppers agree.

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Quince

To buy: $50; onequince.com

“I’m so happy with this purchase,” said a reviewer who has sensitive skin and thus typically avoids linen and wool. They continued, “This sweater isn’t itchy to wear. [It’s] super warm, and [it] feels like a cloud.” Another reviewer who purchased the sweater as a gift for their daughter who moved to a colder climate said, “The sweater was a great fit, and she loves the way it feels.”

Join the thousands of happy customers who have already discovered Quince’s best-selling 100-percent cashmere sweater. It’s a quality piece that’s ethically produced, and the best news is it’s at a price point where you might even be able to lean into that desire to add more than one to your winter wardrobe rotation while still keeping your budget in check. 

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Quince

To buy: $50; onequince.com

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Quince

To buy: $50; onequince.com

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Quince

To buy: $50; onequince.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Batwing Long Sleeve Pullover Loose Chunky Knit Jumper Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They Feel Like They’re ‘Wrapped in a Knit Blanket’ When They Wear This Cozy Sweater
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Tout
The ‘Amazon Coat’ With 16,500 Perfect Ratings Is 41% Off for October Prime Day—but Only Until Tonight
Everlane Friends and Family Sale Tout
Everlane’s First-Ever Friends and Family Sale Has Deals on Best-Sellers and New Arrivals—but Only This Weekend
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Best Quilts for Every Style
The 10 Best Quilts for Every Style of 2022
Best Mattress Pads of 2022
The 9 Best Mattress Pads for Every Sleep Need of 2022
AUSELILY Women's Long Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Quietly Discounted This Cute Swing Dress Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale—and It’s Under $30
Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Jogger
If You're Looking for Ridiculously Soft Joggers, Don't Miss This Pair From Quince
Kcutteyg Women's Joggers
Countless Shoppers Call These High-Rise Joggers 'So Comfortable'—and They're Only $27
Best Duvet Inserts
The 10 Best Duvet Inserts, According to Our In-Depth Testing
best places to buy bedding
The 20 Best Places to Buy Bedding of 2022
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This Under-$30 Lightweight Cardigan That's Perfect for Any Season
Black dress on hanger isolated on white background
Wardrobe Basics Checklist
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan Tout
Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Fall-Perfect Cardigan So Much, It Keeps Selling Out
Alaster Women’s Casual Summer T Shirt Dress
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress—and It Has Pockets
Brooklinen Down Comforter
14 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long