See if you meet the qualifications to be an accredited investor. Wood says most founders require you to be one, but some will still let you invest regardless.

According to Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, an accredited investor is someone who has had an income over $200,000—or $300,000 with their spouse—for the past two years and will continue to earn that amount for the current year.

Don't meet the qualifications for an accredited investor? You can still invest in early-stage companies. Palepu suggests looking into equity crowdfunding platforms like Republic, where you can invest in companies starting at $10. "There are some phenomenal startups and funds that have been raising capital off Republic—it's a great place to get started," says Palepu. IFundWomen, one of Palepu's portfolio companies, is a crowdfunding program for women-founded businesses that is another great option to explore if you want to invest and support but are not in a place to write a big check.

Speaking of checks, many early-stage founders will accept one that is $1,000 or $5,000. "The standard you hear is $25,000 but I have written small checks and a number of companies have been extremely grateful to receive it, and I've been grateful to be able to participate in those rounds at a smaller level," says Palepu. Especially for companies raising angel and pre-seed rounds, smaller checks are still very helpful.