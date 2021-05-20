Retirement can seem like a distant, hazy dream when you’re in your 20s. And for good reason: Most people still have 40 to 50 years of work ahead of them. Which is exactly why now is the time to be bold with your approach to investing.

“Generally, you will want to take more risk when you're younger and gradually reduce this risk over time as you approach your retirement,” says Heather Comella, a certified financial planner and the lead financial planner at Origin.

What’s more, as you embark on your investing journey, Comella advises you to remember there are three things you can control when it comes to investing: the amount that you’re contributing, the frequency at which you contribute, and how much risk you take with your investments.

“For the amount, the goal should be to save as much as possible in your early years while you're spending is typically lower," Comella says. "A good goal to strive for is to save 20 percent of your income into savings vehicles such as your 401k or other retirement plans that you might have access to. As for frequency, plan on contributing to your savings monthly and be sure to set up regularly recurring purchases if you’re doing any investing outside of your workplace plan.”

When it comes to level of risk, as Comella already noted, it pays to be bold at this point in life. And she offers this helpful tip: “There's a well-known ‘rule of thumb’ to put your stock allocation at 100 minus your age. So, if you are 30 years old, invest in 70 percent stocks, if you are 60, invest in 40 percent stocks, and so on.”

Good to know right? Makes visualizing it all so much easier. Though Comella adds the caveat that even this rule of thumb can be too conservative and suggests leaning toward even higher stock allocation while youth is on your side.

Here’s what you do not want to do in the early years: Ignore investing altogether. Sure, it can be tempting if you’re mired in student debt to focus on paying that off. Or perhaps to focus on saving for a home. But Brian Dechesare founder of the investment career platform Breaking Into Wall Street points out that even putting a small amount of cash into investments at this point while you strive to achieve other goals, can have a big payoff in the long run.

“If you make the average 10 percent rate of return on the S&P 500 year over year, a small sum can snowball into a massive retirement fund by the time you’re 60,” says Dechesare.